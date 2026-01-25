The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme

At The Nautilus Maldives, time is guided by personal rhythm and creativity is free from constraint. From 3 to 5 April 2026, the ultra-luxury private island resort will welcome Gregor Zimmermann, Switzerland’s State Chef and Executive Chef of the Bellevue Palace in Bern, for an intimate Easter culinary residency that brings Alpine heritage to the shores of the Indian Ocean.

During the three-day residency, guests will be invited to take part in a series of unhurried and immersive dining experiences. Two exclusive gourmet evenings at Zeytoun will feature tasting menus that create a refined dialogue between the flavours of the Swiss Alps and Maldivian produce. The programme also includes a Chocolate Masterclass, offering an interactive introduction to Switzerland’s celebrated chocolate-making traditions, where Zimmermann will share techniques, cultural heritage and the artistry behind the craft, allowing guests to create and enjoy their own confections.

The residency will extend into the island’s Easter celebrations, with Zimmermann’s creations appearing as special canapés during Nautilus Rising at the Naiboli Beach pop-up. These moments will serve as a prelude to the festive programme, blending culinary artistry with the relaxed rhythm of island life.

A member of the prestigious Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, the international association of chefs serving heads of state, Zimmermann is the trusted culinary custodian for visiting presidents, royalty and official delegations in Switzerland. His career includes cooking for figures such as President Emmanuel Macron and members of European royal families. In recognition of his contribution to gastronomy and his commitment to excellence, he was awarded the Officier du Mérite Agricole by the French President.

Zimmermann’s cuisine is defined by clarity, restraint and emotion. Rather than adhering to a fixed signature style, his cooking reflects stories of origin, landscape and memory, weaving Swiss Alpine traditions with global influences in a technically precise yet expressive approach. He has described his work as a continuous reinterpretation of rustic Swiss recipes, while remaining faithful to their roots.

Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, said that Zimmermann’s residency reflects the resort’s commitment to artistic freedom and authenticity. He noted that the Masters for Masters series invites respected global talents to create without boundaries in an environment shaped by individuality and unhurried living.

Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Easter residency at The Nautilus will bring together Swiss craftsmanship and Maldivian serenity in a celebration of purity, artistry and cultural exchange. The programme is designed to offer guests moments shaped by mastery, experienced entirely on their own terms.