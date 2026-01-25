Drink
The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme
At The Nautilus Maldives, time is guided by personal rhythm and creativity is free from constraint. From 3 to 5 April 2026, the ultra-luxury private island resort will welcome Gregor Zimmermann, Switzerland’s State Chef and Executive Chef of the Bellevue Palace in Bern, for an intimate Easter culinary residency that brings Alpine heritage to the shores of the Indian Ocean.
During the three-day residency, guests will be invited to take part in a series of unhurried and immersive dining experiences. Two exclusive gourmet evenings at Zeytoun will feature tasting menus that create a refined dialogue between the flavours of the Swiss Alps and Maldivian produce. The programme also includes a Chocolate Masterclass, offering an interactive introduction to Switzerland’s celebrated chocolate-making traditions, where Zimmermann will share techniques, cultural heritage and the artistry behind the craft, allowing guests to create and enjoy their own confections.
The residency will extend into the island’s Easter celebrations, with Zimmermann’s creations appearing as special canapés during Nautilus Rising at the Naiboli Beach pop-up. These moments will serve as a prelude to the festive programme, blending culinary artistry with the relaxed rhythm of island life.
A member of the prestigious Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, the international association of chefs serving heads of state, Zimmermann is the trusted culinary custodian for visiting presidents, royalty and official delegations in Switzerland. His career includes cooking for figures such as President Emmanuel Macron and members of European royal families. In recognition of his contribution to gastronomy and his commitment to excellence, he was awarded the Officier du Mérite Agricole by the French President.
Zimmermann’s cuisine is defined by clarity, restraint and emotion. Rather than adhering to a fixed signature style, his cooking reflects stories of origin, landscape and memory, weaving Swiss Alpine traditions with global influences in a technically precise yet expressive approach. He has described his work as a continuous reinterpretation of rustic Swiss recipes, while remaining faithful to their roots.
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, said that Zimmermann’s residency reflects the resort’s commitment to artistic freedom and authenticity. He noted that the Masters for Masters series invites respected global talents to create without boundaries in an environment shaped by individuality and unhurried living.
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Easter residency at The Nautilus will bring together Swiss craftsmanship and Maldivian serenity in a celebration of purity, artistry and cultural exchange. The programme is designed to offer guests moments shaped by mastery, experienced entirely on their own terms.
Drink
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
Huvafen Maldives is hosting an extraordinary wine experience in collaboration with Riedel, the world-renowned Austrian glassware company, led by 11th-generation CEO Maximilian J. Riedel. The exclusive event will take place in Vinum, Huvafen’s underground wine cellar – the first of its kind in the Maldives – offering guests a uniquely immersive setting to explore the art of wine enjoyment.
Over two evenings, Maximilian J. Riedel, the eleventh generation of family owned company RIEDEL, will personally guide an intimate group of guests through a sensory tasting of iconic wines using four distinct glasses from the RIEDEL Veloce collection, highlighting how the shape and size of each glass considerably influences aroma, texture and flavour – a hallmark of Riedel’s renowned approach to wine enjoyment.
Carrying forward a remarkable family legacy, Maximilian leads the Austrian glassware company with great success and a keen spirit for the Zeitgeist. He continues to redefine the so called Riedel Wine Glass Experience. Each year, these comparative tastings inspire, educate, and entertain more than 50,000 participants all over the world.
“Maximilian Riedel’s expertise brings an extraordinary dimension to wine enjoyment,” said General Manager, Noel Cameron. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of curating unforgettable, refined experiences for our guests, where every detail, from the wine to the glass, is considered.”
“A glass can make the wine shine or destroy its magic. This is why we at Riedel offer exclusively functional tools. Their only purpose is to support and present the wine in its best possible way,” said Maximilian Riedel. “I am looking very much forward to demonstrate which enormous difference glasses make, in this extraordinary underground setting of Huvafen Fushi. Guests will experience and enjoy how the functional glasses enhance their wine enjoyment.”
For reservations or to explore exclusive packages, please contact the resort’s reservations team at stay@huvafenfushi.com.
Drink
Atmosphere Core celebrates 100th wine masterclass with Bottega Gala Gold event
A standout achievement in the Maldives’ experience-led hospitality scene, Atmosphere Core has completed its 100th Wine Masterclass as part of the resorts’ signature Holiday Plan. Held at Atmosphere Kanifushi on 6 December 2025, the landmark centenary event, Bottega Gala Gold, offered guests a rare opportunity to meet and engage directly with representatives of one of Italy’s most celebrated sparkling wine makers, while discovering the stories, terroir and craftsmanship behind the label.
What began in September 2021 with a Champagne Guy Charbaut masterclass at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has since evolved into one of the region’s most distinctive wine-hospitality initiatives. Spanning nine island resorts, all the complimentary wine masterclasses invited in-house guests to enjoy hosted tastings and immersive encounters directly with the company’s partner winemakers.
Over the past four years, Atmosphere Core has forged pioneering partnerships with five terroir producers. Champagne Guy Charbaut (1er Cru Champagne) masterclasses have been held annually since 2021; Bodegas Viñátigo (Canary Islands) since 2022; Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) since 2023; Martín Códax (Galicia) since 2024; and, most recently, Bottega SpA a fourth-generation Italian estate, whose masterclasses debuted in 2025. Each partner was selected for its authenticity, expressive terroir, and craftsmanship, qualities increasingly sought by today’s global traveller.
From formal masterclasses and intimate vineyard-style dinners to lively sundowners and gala tastings, Atmosphere Core’s wine experiences showcase the versatility of its partners and the culinary team’s evolving sommelier expertise. In an innovative approach within the industry, all 100 events have been included within the resorts’ signature Holiday Plans.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wine at Atmosphere Core, said, “We set out to build a wine culture that allows us to be outrageously creative with the way we pair wines with culinary experiences and tell stories, while being vigorously disciplined in our selection, partnerships, training, and service. Reaching our 100th Wine Experience reminded us why we started. To make wine knowledge accessible, to spark curiosity, and to give generously to our guests and colleagues. That mindset, the Joy of Giving, is what has shaped every single one of these 100 moments.”
Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wine program is designed around three dimensions: in-resort experiences for guests, in-vineyard expeditions for culinary teams, and in-market events with travel and media partners. Together, these threads create an impactful wine culture.
Partner winemakers travel to the Maldives to host masterclasses, while the resort’s culinary teams journey to their vineyards in Europe and South Africa, deepening mutual understanding. Guest feedback has also highlighted the rarity of such terroir-driven offerings being built into a resort island holiday, as curiosity for authentic wines continues to grow globally.
With the successful milestone of its 100th Wine Masterclass now achieved, Atmosphere Core looks ahead to an expanded calendar of planned wine experiences, with the 2026 program currently in development. As the wine program evolves, the Joy of Giving remains at its core, ensuring guests always have something new to discover, one expressive bottle and one memorable story at a time.
Drink
Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, Felice Capasso, for an exclusive Tastemaker Series collaboration from 4–5 February. The partnership further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking craftsmanship, cultural depth, and refined experiences.
Located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives has established a contemporary interpretation of island glamour. Its signature villas include some of the most coveted accommodations in the Indian Ocean, notably the John Jacob Astor Estate—one of the Maldives’ largest overwater residences—and the tranquil, beachfront Caroline Astor Estate. Each estate offers generous living spaces, expansive pools, and panoramic views, reflecting the resort’s dedication to elevated, residential-style luxury.
Within this sophisticated environment, The Whale Bar—an iconic overwater structure—will serve as the setting for Capasso’s arrival. As evening falls, the venue will adopt a vibrant Latin-inspired ambience, where guests will enjoy family-style small plates, bespoke cocktails, and rare vintages on tap while the sunset illuminates the lagoon. In this atmospheric setting, Capasso will unveil an exclusive cocktail menu for his bar takeover, blending classical technique with modern creativity.
On the following day, the resort will host an intimate Masterclass led by Capasso, centred on rum. The session will explore the spirit’s history, its regional expressions, and the narrative approach that distinguishes exceptional mixology. His expertise—rooted in precision, intuition, and storytelling—offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the global bar industry.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential creators and innovators to the island. By welcoming talents such as Felice Capasso, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to craft immersive, evocative experiences that embody the distinctive spirit of St. Regis.
