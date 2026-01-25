Featured
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.
Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.
IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.
Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.
As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.
For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.
Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.
Featured
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches March flash offer with savings of up to 80%
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has announced a limited-time flash offer inviting travellers to experience the Maldives in March, one of the destination’s most favourable months, with savings of up to 80 per cent when booking direct. The promotion is available across all four Cinnamon resorts in the Maldives and combines discounted rates with added island experiences, allowing guests to enjoy the destination during a period of ideal weather conditions.
The offer is open for bookings from 23 January to 2 February 2026, for stays between 1 March and 31 March 2026, using the promotional code MARCH26.
Guests booking under the offer can look forward to a range of experiences, including diving and snorkelling excursions with opportunities to encounter manta rays, reef sharks and sea turtles. On land, activities include island hopping, sunset fishing trips, Balinese spa treatments and four-course beachfront dinners. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are also eligible to receive resort credits of up to USD 150, providing additional value during their stay.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all available benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, a swim and snorkel excursion, and a local island visit.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 150 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available options include a beach dinner, a spa treatment, island hopping and dolphin watching.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more. Experiences include sunset fishing, island hopping, a bottle of sparkling wine and a kayaking experience.
At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, guests booking direct may select any two island experiences, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay depending on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier, together with USD 100 in resort credits for qualifying stays. Available experiences include a beach dinner, a Balinese massage, sunset fishing and a dolphin safari.
Under the GHA DISCOVERY membership programme, Silver tier members may select two benefits, Gold tier members may select three benefits, and Platinum tier members are entitled to all listed benefits once per stay.
In addition, GHA DISCOVERY members who book direct are eligible for further privileges, including the ability to earn and redeem DISCOVERY Dollars, potential room upgrades up to suite category, and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and membership tier.
Available for a limited time, the flash offer is designed to encourage travellers to visit the Maldives in March, when weather conditions are favourable and island experiences are at their most appealing.
Featured
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, romance forms an integral part of the island’s atmosphere, unfolding from the first light of sunrise to the calm of moonlit evenings. This Valentine’s season, the boutique resort is inviting couples to rediscover connection through a curated collection of experiences designed specifically for two. From early morning moments by the lagoon to evenings beneath the stars, each experience is created to celebrate intimacy, encourage togetherness and transform simple moments into lasting memories.
One of the signature experiences offered is the Sunrise Lagoon Breakfast, designed as a gentle beginning to the day in a tranquil setting. Breakfast is served directly over the water, allowing couples to enjoy the warmth of the early sun and the sound of the waves in a private and visually striking environment. The experience is intended for guests who wish to begin the day in a quiet and intimate way.
As evening approaches, couples may retreat to the Tranquillity Package, created for those seeking relaxation and renewal together. The experience takes place in one of the resort’s outdoor cabanas during the golden hour and begins with a traditional foot bath ritual. Guests may then choose between a Balinese massage or an Asian blend massage, followed by a relaxing foot treatment. The ritual concludes with a toast using a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, reflecting the resort’s focus on personalised service and romantic detail.
Nightfall introduces an exclusive date night through the resort’s Cinema by the Moonlight experience. Couples may choose from a floating cinema aboard a dhoni, a sunset cruise with a film, or a private dinner accompanied by champagne in a tailored setting. These experiences combine cinema with the natural beauty of the Maldivian night sky, offering personalised menus and locations designed for an intimate evening.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef presents its Valentine’s Collection under the theme of Coastal Blush and Champagne Bubbles. The programme includes experiences such as a floating breakfast, signature cocktails, dedicated Valentine’s spa rituals, private lagoon dining and starlit movie nights. Each element is designed to encourage connection and create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
Together, these experiences form a season of calm, harmony and reflection for couples, with every detail intended to deepen the sense of escape and support meaningful reconnection at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Featured
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils Masters of Crafts programme for 2026
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its Masters of Crafts programme for 2026, presenting a year-long series of residencies and collaborations designed to celebrate artistry, innovation and cultural exchange. The programme brings together internationally recognised figures across culinary arts, mixology, wellness, sport, music and design, inviting guests to engage with craftsmanship at its highest level within one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island settings.
The 2026 calendar reflects the resort’s focus on transformative travel and experiential learning, uniting masters from diverse disciplines who share a commitment to excellence. Throughout the year, guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of experiences, from surf coaching with a world-class athlete and guided stargazing with an astronomer, to Michelin-starred dining, bar takeovers by leading mixologists, immersive wellness practices and encounters with contemporary artists. The programme is shaped by the resort’s Blue Prescription philosophy, which emphasises wellbeing, balance and the restorative power of the natural environment.
The year opens in January with the return of movement coach and founder of the Jacy Method, Jacy Cunningham, who will lead a four-day training series focused on resilience, strength and mindful movement. His sessions will take place across the resort’s gardens, beach and spa spaces, combining high-intensity training with breathwork and connection to the surrounding seascape. Later in January, singer-songwriter and producer Madison McFerrin will present a series of three performances, including a sunset gathering, a candlelit concert and a relaxed morning coffee session, offering guests an intimate introduction to her neo-soul, R&B and jazz-influenced sound.
In February, the culinary and beverage programme will be highlighted by chef Maurizio Bufi of the Michelin-starred Il Fagiano and head mixologist Rama Redzepi, who will host a series of dining and cocktail events at the resort’s Italian restaurant. Their collaboration will combine regional Italian cuisine with curated cocktail pairings, marking the opening of the Behind the Bar series for 2026.
March will see the arrival of award-winning floral designer Harijanto Setiwan, who will host workshops, a botanical afternoon tea and culinary experiences featuring edible flowers, alongside children’s workshops and in-villa floral installations using locally sourced and sustainable materials. In April, astronomer and author Tom Kerss will guide guests through a programme of stargazing experiences, introducing both adults and children to the constellations visible from the Maldives and the stories, science and mythology behind them. Later in the month, mindset mentor Harriet Mandak will lead a three-night retreat for couples, offering guided workshops and shared activities designed to support conscious partnerships.
In June, a trio of leading Asian bars from The World’s 50 Best Bars list will take part in a series of bar takeovers and workshops as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations, bringing together The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok. In July, big wave surfer Nic von Rupp will return to the resort during the Maldives’ peak surf season, offering coaching sessions for both adults and children around selected surf breaks in the atoll.
The autumn programme continues in October with chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, who will present a series of fine dining events at the resort’s Beach Shack. In November, fermentation specialist Alexis Goertz will curate a five-day programme of workshops and tastings focused on gut health and probiotic cuisine during the Thanksgiving period. The year concludes in December with a mixology residency by Moebius, ranked among the world’s leading bars, followed by a mindfulness session led by author and wellbeing advocate Virginia Gambardella, integrating meditation, oceanfront reflection and alcohol-free mixology.
Through its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to position itself as a destination for immersive, high-level experiences that combine cultural exchange, wellbeing and creative expression within a refined island setting.
