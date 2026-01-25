St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.

Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.

IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.

Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.

As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.

For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.

Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.