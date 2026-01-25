Fushifaru Maldives unveils festive programme for Chinese New Year 2026

At a time when the global tourism industry is being called upon to take greater responsibility for its environmental and social footprint, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is reinforcing a clear message: meaningful sustainability progress is not possible in isolation. Collaboration, transparency and partnerships are essential to achieving long-term impact.

In 2025, the resort placed sustainability and regeneration firmly at the centre of its operations, taking the decisive step to be independently audited as part of the process to achieve Green Globe certification. According to General Manager Mark Eletr, the process underscored the importance of working alongside like-minded partners to tackle some of the Maldives’ most complex sustainability challenges – particularly waste management.

“Waste is one of the most difficult aspects of sustainability for any island resort, but it is also a destination-wide challenge,” said Eletr. “As an archipelago, the Maldives faces unique constraints, and no single resort can solve these issues alone. Collective effort and shared responsibility are critical.”

Eletr emphasises that guest education is a critical first step in effective waste management and resource conservation, alongside working closely with procurement partners to reduce packaging and replace materials such as polystyrene and single-use plastics with more sustainable alternatives.

“It’s an uncomfortable reality we face, but education is fundamental to addressing these challenges,” he said.

“Many visitors don’t always realise that the Maldives is an island nation where each resort operates like a self-contained village, responsible for everything from wastewater treatment and drinking-water production to the management of all waste streams. There are no quick fixes – only sustained action, cooperation, and a collective willingness to rethink how we operate.”

He cites a simple but powerful example: “In many of our guests’ home countries, waste systems are highly advanced, with compulsory recycling, careful sorting, and specialised collection for hazardous items such as batteries. Here in the Maldives, we do not yet have safe, large-scale facilities to process certain materials. That is why we ask guests to take used batteries home with them, where they can be disposed of responsibly through established recycling systems.”

Rather than viewing these challenges as insurmountable, Kandooma has embraced collaboration as a catalyst for progress. While the resort acknowledges it is still early in its journey, Eletr believes sharing both successes and lessons learned is vital.

“For us at Kandooma, building partnerships has been transformative. Even small wins matter if they encourage others to take their first steps, adapt our ideas, or find solutions that work for them,” he said. “Opening ourselves up to scrutiny and criticism is part of that process. If we keep our efforts behind closed doors, we miss the opportunity to inspire change or discover better solutions together.”

During the Green Globe audit, Kandooma’s partnerships were closely examined, highlighting the role collaboration plays in strengthening sustainability outcomes.

In 2024, the resort partnered with Parley for the Oceans, supporting the Maldives tourism industry’s commitment to Parley’s AIR strategy – Avoid, Intercept, Redesign. Through this ongoing partnership, Kandooma actively intercepts plastic waste, participates in clean-ups on uninhabited islands, and continues to reduce single-use plastics across its operations, something that IHG Hotels & Resorts embraces globally as part of its Journey to Tomorrow.

In 2025, the resort established a partnership with Secure Bag, a company that purchases waste materials and transforms them into new, usable products. Guided by the belief that every resource deserves a second life, this collaboration supports a circular economy approach, reducing landfill impact while giving materials renewed purpose and value.

As a four-star resort, Kandooma recognises it does not have the same resources as ultra-luxury properties. Instead, it has embraced creativity and collaboration to support causes aligned with its values. One such partnership is with the Manta Trust, an organisation dedicated to the conservation of manta rays and their habitats.

Unable to fund a full-time, tertiary-qualified marine biologist on-site, the resort developed an alternative approach that engages guests directly. Kandooma introduced a collection of silver and gold manta ray pendants, with US$5 from every piece sold, donated to the Manta Trust.

“It’s a modest contribution, but it’s realistic, sustainable for our business, and it sparks conversations with our guests,” Eletr explained. “It brings people into the story of what we’re trying to protect and why it matters.”

Beyond this donation based effort, the resort also hosts the annual “Manta Month” each September to draw more attention to the graceful creatures which can be observed in their natural environment in the waters surrounding Kandooma.

As part of its commitment to openness, Kandooma has developed a publicly available Sustainability Guide, outlining key initiatives, partnerships and actions across environmental, social and governance areas. The guide known as the Green Book is accessible online and designed to inform guests, partners and industry peers alike.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is proud to be Green Globe certified, joining a global community of tourism businesses meeting one of the industry’s most respected sustainability standards. Green Globe certification requires verified compliance with more than 40 rigorous criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management, with a strong emphasis on transparency, continuous improvement and measurable outcomes.

Looking ahead, Kandooma remains committed to strengthening partnerships, engaging guests in responsible travel choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ unique natural and cultural heritage.

