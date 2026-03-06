Fushifaru Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with art, community and ocean conservation focus

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Coco Collection, a proudly Maldivian-owned hospitality group, continues its mission to empower the women shaping the future of hospitality in the Maldives. This year, Coco Collection celebrates the inspiring women across its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Leading with vision, purpose, and passion creating meaningful guest experiences while championing sustainability and community empowerment.

At Coco Bodu Hithi, women play a pivotal role in redefining luxury hospitality through innovation, artistry, and heartfelt service. From front-of-house professionals to wellness experts, female team members are instrumental in shaping the resort’s distinctive guest journey with warmth, precision, and flair.

The resort will celebrate women who are breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated roles, leading departments with confidence and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals. Their contributions span guest relations, culinary arts, spa and wellness, resort operations and more. Each bringing a powerful blend of expertise, and creativity that elevates the island experience.

“Being part of this journey means creating experiences that nurture both body and mind. As women in leadership, we bring passion, intuition, and dedication to everything we do, inspiring our teams while ensuring every guest leaves feeling renewed and cared for,” says Dini Utami, Spa and Wellness Manager at Coco Bodu Hithi.

Through mentorship initiatives and professional development programmes, Coco Bodu Hithi fosters an environment where women can thrive, lead, and innovate. Their leadership not only enhances the guest experience but also strengthens the culture of collaboration and inclusivity that defines the resort.

In honour of International Women’s Day and this year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” the resort pays tribute to their courage, creativity, and leadership with a series of specially curated guest experiences. Highlights include an exclusive 25% saving on dive adventures, inviting guests to celebrate strength and spirit beneath the waves. Guests may also indulge in traditional Henna Art, a beautiful expression of culture and artistry, or savour an intimate Romantic Beach Dinner Under the Pergola, where refined flavours are complemented by the tranquillity of the ocean.

At Coco Spa, tranquillity and empowerment unite in the bespoke “Her Wellness Journey”, a restorative experience designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit. This indulgent offering includes a complimentary revitalising face mask, a soothing herbal tea refreshment, and an exclusive 20% saving on retail purchases, available from 1 to 15 March 2026. Thoughtfully selected, the experience invites every guest to pause, reflect, and embrace holistic wellbeing in a sanctuary of calm.

At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, sustainability lies at the very heart of the island experience, championed by many dedicated women across the island. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort is deeply committed to environmental stewardship, with female team members leading and supporting impactful conservation initiatives that safeguard the natural beauty of the Maldives.

From marine conservation and coral regeneration projects to innovative waste reduction strategies and community outreach programmes, women at the resort are driving meaningful and measurable change. Their influence extends beyond daily operations, shaping long-term environmental strategies that protect the island’s fragile marine ecosystem for generations to come.

“Our work is about more than protecting coral reefs; it’s protecting an entire ecosystem that island communities depend on,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. “Through restoration, research, and education, we aim to inspire both guests and locals to become active stewards of the ocean.”

Central to these efforts is the resort’s ongoing work with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), supporting turtle conservation, rehabilitation, and marine research. Through education, advocacy, and hands-on involvement, female sustainability associates along with the Marine Educator actively contribute to protecting endangered sea turtles and raising awareness among guests about responsible marine interaction, transforming guest holidays into a purposeful journey.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marks the occasion with a vibrant programme of shared guest experiences. As part of the celebrations, female guests are invited to enjoy an exclusive 20% saving on experiences across the island, an opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate in a setting where sustainability and empowerment go hand in hand.

