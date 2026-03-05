German winemaker Patrick Jacklin to host exclusive tasting at Constance Moofushi

Ifuru Island Maldives is positioning itself as one of the Maldives’ emerging culinary destinations, with dining experiences spread across six restaurants and four bars, all included under its Premium All Inclusive offering. The resort presents dining as a central part of the guest experience, encouraging exploration of flavours, textures, aromas and settings, complemented by ocean views and an open-air island atmosphere.

At the centre of the island’s dining offering is Social House, the all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a lively and welcoming environment. Designed in line with the resort’s lifestyle concept, Social House encourages guests to interact, share tables and connect with one another while enjoying 12 rotating theme nights, globally inspired menus and interactive live cooking stations, making it a focal point of island life.

Palm Grill continues the culinary journey as a rustic steakhouse specialising in flame-grilled meats and fresh, locally sourced seafood. The open-grill concept allows guests to experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the kitchen, combining bold flavours with an intimate setting. Meanwhile, The Waterfront offers an overwater dining experience, where chefs prepare personalised dishes in front of guests, turning the cooking process itself into part of the dining experience.

The island’s relaxed and social atmosphere extends to Hubba Hubba and The Beach Club. During the day, Hubba Hubba serves as a poolside venue for cocktails and relaxation, while evenings feature DJs, music and social gatherings. The Beach Club is set along a prime stretch of shoreline, offering handcrafted cocktails and beachside music in a casual setting where guests can unwind with their feet in the sand.

More informal dining options are available at Poolside Pizza, the Ice Cream Tower and Ifuru Eats. Poolside Pizza serves freshly baked pizzas from a beachside oven, while the Ice Cream Tower by the main pool offers a range of ice cream selections throughout the day. For guests seeking late-night dining, Ifuru Eats provides in-villa delivery from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, offering comfort food without leaving the privacy of their accommodation.

“Dining at Ifuru is meant to be easy, fun, and full of surprises,” says General Manager Marcel Sawyer. “With six restaurants and four bars under Premium All Inclusive, guests can explore different flavours, enjoy relaxed or elevated moments, and make every meal a memory. That’s the freedom we love to offer.”

For guests looking for a more elevated dining experience, Kai offers teppanyaki dining, where chefs prepare seafood, meats and vegetables in a live cooking performance. Through its range of dining venues and concepts, Ifuru Island Maldives aims to position itself not only as a resort destination, but as a location recognised for its evolving and experience-driven food culture.