Constance Moofushi introduces sound healing and aerial yoga to wellness offering

One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort, invites guests to elevate their wellness at the One&Only Spa, which was recently awarded its second consecutive five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, making it the only spa in the Maldives with this recognition. A haven of quiet pampering, One&Only Spa is nestled amongst secluded lush tropical gardens and blends ancient healing traditions with modern techniques to offer bespoke treatments that promote long-lasting wellbeing.

This spring, One&Only Spa welcomes a curated programme of world-class visiting practitioners in March and April, promising a varied line-up of wellness and fitness experiences by acclaimed experts.

Discover the ancient practices of Ayurveda with Dr. Gopal Govindasamy, a naturopathic doctor and yoga expert from India. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Gopal is an established and leading authority in holistic wellness, having trained at the world-renowned Sivananda Yoga Institute. He has also earned an international reputation as Dr. Magic Hands, due to his exceptional ability to relieve and correct persistent and physical concerns, helping guide his clients towards lasting wellbeing and balance. Choose the Royal Indian Ayurvedic Journey for a full body massage that focuses on vital points of the body and improves your inner balance.

For those seeking bespoke and personalised training, celebrity trainer Lindley Zama brings 14 years of expertise in wellness and movement, with training programmes that focus on building a strong and resilient body. Whether at the resort’s Fitness Centre, at an outdoor workout on the beach facing the ocean, or even aboard one of the resort’s vessels as you cruise over the water, Lindley’s training sessions are thoughtfully designed to energise and prioritise spinal health and joint mobility through myofascial release techniques. Try his Myofascial Mobilisation session to release deep-held tension and as the perfect preparation for more intense training. Athletes can also choose Lindley’s Sports Performance Skills session which will be built around specific sports and goals and involve personalised conditioning to develop strength, endurance, and lasting performance.

Guests can also elevate their wellness through Pilates and yoga with Renee Watson, co-founder and co-director of The Source Cape Town, a premier Pilates and yoga studio and teacher training centre in South Africa. With extensive experience teaching Pilates, yoga, gyrokinesis, lynotherapy, and more, Renee has led workshops and courses worldwide to help her clients address their unique needs. Experience a workout on the versatile Pilates Reformer where an intentional session with Renee offers a full-body experience with deep core connection, postural awareness, and mindful movement and breathwork.

For fans of skincare, the One&Only Spa is currently partnered with world-renowned luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to offer a selection of transformative, celebrity-approved treatments and products. Designed to amplify the power of TFC8® technology, the 60-minute Bespoke Facial delivers immediate results that leave the skin refreshed, balanced, and radiant, while the 75-minute Advanced Facial is a luxurious treatment designed to deeply rejuvenate and nourish the skin for a healthy and long-lasting glow.

Whether guests are seeking to dive into a new wellness journey or to deepen their existing habits, the One&Only Spa provides breathtaking natural spaces where holistic transformation unfolds effortlessly. From sunrise yoga to curated training sessions to deeply restorative therapies, every moment is both holistically therapeutic and personal, inviting guests to embark on or continue their spa journey in the relaxing landscapes of the Maldives.

For bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.