Constance Moofushi achieves 11 years of Green Globe Platinum certification

Constance Moofushi has announced its Green Globe Platinum certification for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming a long-standing and deeply rooted commitment to sustainable tourism. More than a certification milestone, this recognition reflects an evolving journey in which sustainability is embedded in the daily fabric of resort operations — driven by the passion, creativity and dedication of every team member.

At the heart of Constance Moofushi’s approach lies a simple yet powerful principle: sustainability thrives when people lead. Each year, teams across the resort independently initiate sustainability projects shaped by their own work environments and values. From housekeeping and IT teams innovatively repurpose electronic waste, giving new life to old televisions and mattresses, or F&B teams celebrating local heritage by preparing and serving traditional Maldivian Bondi snacks, every initiative reflects a strong culture of environmental and cultural consciousness.

This grassroots approach has delivered measurable impact. Since 2023, Constance Moofushi has implemented FIT (Food Intel Tech), an advanced food waste monitoring system providing detailed visibility across preparation, buffet, and plate waste. This precise tracking enables teams to identify reduction opportunities and foster awareness throughout the resort. Through three years of consistent data collection and operational refinement, Constance Moofushi achieved the Best Food Waste Performance Award among all Constance Hotels & Resorts, a significant recognition demonstrating how data-driven management combined with genuine commitment delivers tangible outcomes and measurable progress.

What truly distinguishes Constance Moofushi’s sustainability culture is its authenticity Rather than approaching Green Globe requirements as a compliance exercise, the resort has cultivated an environment where environmental stewardship is a shared value. Engineering teams optimize energy and water systems to protect the fragile marine ecosystem. Guest experiences are intentionally designed to inspire ocean conservation awareness and appreciation for local culture. Staff wellness programs integrate with sustainability initiatives, recognising that employee well-being and environmental care are interconnected.

“This certification belongs to our people,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager. “It reflects their creativity, care, and commitment to leaving the island better than they found it.”

Set within the Maldives’ pristine marine environment, Constance Moofushi reinforces this responsibility. Every decision, from material sourcing to waste management to community partnerships, carries meaning. The team at Constance Moofushi understands that recertification is not an endpoint, but a milestone along a longer path toward deeper sustainability integration.

The focus remains on advancing circular economy practices, strengthening local community engagement, and deepening the sustainability culture that defines the resort. Green Globe recertification validates a core belief: meaningful environmental change begins with people who genuinely care, supported by systems that measure progress and inspire continuous improvement.

The journey continues, driven by purpose, guided by data, and rooted in the belief that sustainability is not a programme, but a way of life.