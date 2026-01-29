News
Constance Moofushi achieves 11 years of Green Globe Platinum certification
Constance Moofushi has announced its Green Globe Platinum certification for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming a long-standing and deeply rooted commitment to sustainable tourism. More than a certification milestone, this recognition reflects an evolving journey in which sustainability is embedded in the daily fabric of resort operations — driven by the passion, creativity and dedication of every team member.
At the heart of Constance Moofushi’s approach lies a simple yet powerful principle: sustainability thrives when people lead. Each year, teams across the resort independently initiate sustainability projects shaped by their own work environments and values. From housekeeping and IT teams innovatively repurpose electronic waste, giving new life to old televisions and mattresses, or F&B teams celebrating local heritage by preparing and serving traditional Maldivian Bondi snacks, every initiative reflects a strong culture of environmental and cultural consciousness.
This grassroots approach has delivered measurable impact. Since 2023, Constance Moofushi has implemented FIT (Food Intel Tech), an advanced food waste monitoring system providing detailed visibility across preparation, buffet, and plate waste. This precise tracking enables teams to identify reduction opportunities and foster awareness throughout the resort. Through three years of consistent data collection and operational refinement, Constance Moofushi achieved the Best Food Waste Performance Award among all Constance Hotels & Resorts, a significant recognition demonstrating how data-driven management combined with genuine commitment delivers tangible outcomes and measurable progress.
What truly distinguishes Constance Moofushi’s sustainability culture is its authenticity Rather than approaching Green Globe requirements as a compliance exercise, the resort has cultivated an environment where environmental stewardship is a shared value. Engineering teams optimize energy and water systems to protect the fragile marine ecosystem. Guest experiences are intentionally designed to inspire ocean conservation awareness and appreciation for local culture. Staff wellness programs integrate with sustainability initiatives, recognising that employee well-being and environmental care are interconnected.
“This certification belongs to our people,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager. “It reflects their creativity, care, and commitment to leaving the island better than they found it.”
Set within the Maldives’ pristine marine environment, Constance Moofushi reinforces this responsibility. Every decision, from material sourcing to waste management to community partnerships, carries meaning. The team at Constance Moofushi understands that recertification is not an endpoint, but a milestone along a longer path toward deeper sustainability integration.
The focus remains on advancing circular economy practices, strengthening local community engagement, and deepening the sustainability culture that defines the resort. Green Globe recertification validates a core belief: meaningful environmental change begins with people who genuinely care, supported by systems that measure progress and inspire continuous improvement.
The journey continues, driven by purpose, guided by data, and rooted in the belief that sustainability is not a programme, but a way of life.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives becomes part of Global Hotel Alliance network
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its official partnership with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. This exciting milestone marks a new chapter for the five-star private island resort as it enhances its global visibility and connects with a wider community of discerning travellers seeking authentic, meaningful luxury experiences.
Through this collaboration, Kuda Villingili became part of an exclusive collection of over 950+ hotels across 50 iconic brands in 100 countries, offering the 34 million members of GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY, a new gateway to the Maldives and its timeless island charm.
A sanctuary where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is celebrated for its elegant overwater and beach villas, the largest swimming pool in the Maldives, eight exceptional dining venues, immersive wellness journeys, world-class surfing at Chicken’s Break, and enriching experiences tailored for couples, families, and adventurers alike. Being part of GHA’s global network further amplifies the resort’s presence in key international markets and deepens its connection with travellers who value exclusivity, authenticity, and experiential luxury.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, shared his enthusiasm: “We are proud to join Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest network of independent luxury hotels. GHA DISCOVERY is a powerful loyalty program that celebrates exceptional destinations and distinctive hospitality—values that resonate deeply with our brand. This partnership enables us to showcase Kuda Villingili’s unique island experiences to a global audience of discerning travellers. We are excited to welcome GHA DISCOVERY members to our resort and elevate their journey with our signature warmth, refined luxury, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.”
Unlike more traditional programmes, GHA DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers. Through its ‘Live Local’ concept, it creates a member community and offers access to local hotels’ facilities and events.
To celebrate the official launch and reward our guests, Kuda Villingili encourages registration for GHA DISCOVERY over the next three months. Members who register by 15 April 2026 and book directly through GHA are eligible to enjoy a complimentary KV Faru snorkelling excursion once during their stay.
For more information about the GHA DISCOVERY Programme and its loyalty benefits, please visit Global Hotel Alliance or GHA DISCOVERY.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised at global awards ceremonies in Russia and China
Amilla Maldives has been celebrated on the international stage for its commitment to refined luxury, thoughtful service, and immersive island experiences, receiving accolades across multiple prestigious hospitality awards.
In Russia, the resort was named Best Spa & Relax Resort at the White Wedding Awards 2025, recognising its dedication to mindful wellness, gentle rhythms, and experiences curated with care to allow guests to fully unwind. The resort was further acknowledged as Best Hotel for Romantic & Family Getaway at the Fashion New Year Awards 2025, reflecting its ability to craft meaningful connections and intimate moments for couples and families within the serene beauty of the Maldives.
In China, Amilla Maldives was honoured as Luxury Resort Hotel of the Year 2025 at the Target Taste Awards, highlighting the resort’s commitment to elevated hospitality, considered service, and bespoke experiences that combine luxury with effortless ease. The resort was also recognised as Overseas Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Elite Select, celebrating its status as a refined destination for discerning travellers seeking immersive, world-class island escapes. In addition, the resort was named Best Overseas Resort 2025 at the Voyage Hotel & Resort Awards 2025, further affirming its reputation within the Chinese market for elegance, privacy, and thoughtfully curated guest journeys.
“These accolades celebrate the heart of what we do at Amilla Maldives,” said Morgan Martinello, General Manager. “From the curated rhythms of wellness and relaxation to the thoughtful touches that define each guest’s experience, our team is dedicated to offering moments of luxury that are both intimate and immersive. We are grateful to our partners, guests, and staff whose care and attention continue to elevate every stay.”
Amilla Maldives remains committed to redefining island luxury, creating experiences that balance serenity, elegance, and thoughtful hospitality for every guest.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Love
Fushifaru Maldives highlights romance-focused offerings for Valentine’s Day
Fushifaru Maldives has unveiled its Valentine’s Day programme, highlighting a series of experiences designed for couples seeking a romantic island escape. The update also marks the resort’s recognition as Best Romantic Escape Hotel at the White Wedding Awards.
The resort said the Valentine’s Day concept reflects its focus on creating personalised experiences for couples, with activities centred on the natural surroundings of the island. These include lagoon-based experiences such as swimming and snorkelling, as well as canoe and jet ski excursions across the resort’s waters.
Couples can also take part in private sandbank experiences, including daytime picnics and overnight stays under the stars. According to the resort, these experiences are designed to offer privacy and a sense of seclusion, with the sandbank setting providing a distinctive backdrop for special occasions.
Evening programmes include cultural performances such as Boduberu, alongside sunset and night-time dining options. Guests may choose to dine aboard a traditional dhoni or enjoy a private beach dinner arranged by the resort.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Valentine’s Day update reflects its broader approach to curating experiences that focus on storytelling and emotional connection, particularly for couples celebrating milestones or planning romantic getaways.
The resort added that the White Wedding Award recognition underscores its continued emphasis on romance-led travel experiences within the Maldives hospitality sector.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani family members holiday in Maldives again
-
Cooking1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
-
News1 week ago
Maldives named among world’s top destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2026 awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Cooking6 days ago
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches March flash offer with savings of up to 80%
-
Cooking1 week ago
Sebastian Frank to present ‘Roots & Waves’ menus at Nova Maldives in May 2026
-
Action6 days ago
Noku Maldives strengthens reef protection through coral propagation