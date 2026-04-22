Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu retains Green Globe Certification for seventh year
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has received its seventh consecutive Green Globe Certification, attaining Gold Member status for the third time and continuing its sustainability programme across island operations.
The resort’s sustainability model is guided by the philosophy of “From Reef to Roof”, linking marine conservation with operational management to support both environmental protection and long-term guest experience.
A central part of this approach is the resort’s house reef, which supports corals, turtles and other marine life. Conservation work led by the resort’s Resident Marine Biologist includes coral restoration, reef clean-ups and guided snorkelling experiences aimed at helping guests engage more closely with the marine environment.
Sustainability measures are also integrated across the resort’s wider operations. These include renewable energy initiatives such as solar power, which help reduce dependence on diesel-generated electricity. The resort also operates an on-site desalination system that converts seawater into drinking water, alongside its own water bottling plant.
According to the resort, this has enabled the complete removal of single-use plastic water bottles since 2020, marking a step in its waste reduction efforts.
Waste management is also structured around reducing, reusing and recycling materials where possible, with composting systems in place to reduce food waste and support day-to-day operations.
Like other island resorts in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu operates independently of mainland infrastructure, producing its own energy and water while managing waste on site. The resort says this model supports both lower environmental impact and greater operational resilience.
While Green Globe Certification provides international recognition of sustainability performance, the resort describes the certification as part of an ongoing process rather than a fixed milestone. Sustainability, it says, is embedded in operations, guest experiences and long-term planning.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the certification reflected the resort’s long-term direction. “From the very beginning, our vision was to create a resort that works in harmony with its environment. Achieving Green Globe Gold status for the seventh consecutive year reflects the consistency of that approach,” he said.
“‘From Reef to Roof’ connects everything we do — from protecting our marine life to how we generate energy and manage resources. It is a responsibility we take seriously, for both our environment and our guests.”
Quoting environmentalist Robert Swan, he added: “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. That idea resonates strongly with us — we believe it is our responsibility to act, here on our island, every day.”
The resort is also promoting a “Pay 4, Stay 6” package, aimed at encouraging longer stays and allowing guests more time to experience the property’s reef, wellness and nature-based activities.
Located around 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to position itself as a luxury resort with a focus on environmental responsibility and island-based guest experiences.
Awards
Atmosphere Core secures British Airways Holidays awards across five Maldives resorts
Atmosphere Core has announced that five of their resorts in the Maldives; VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, have been recognised with the prestigious British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025.
This accolade reflects consistently high guest satisfaction, recognising hotels that excel in service delivery, quality of facilities, and the overall holiday experience. Extended only to the top 8% of hotels worldwide, it underscores the strength of the brand’s diverse portfolio, from signature Holiday Plans to adults-only escapes and immersive, nature-inspired island retreats.
Under Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, VARU by Atmosphere and Atmosphere Kanifushi continue to set benchmarks in elevated hospitality. VARU by Atmosphere offers a contemporary island experience with seamless inclusions and warm Maldivian service, while Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive setting, lush tropical surroundings, and wide range of experiences catering to both families and couples.
Within the COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO each present distinct island escapes. OBLU SELECT Sangeli blends contemporary design in a stylish and tranquil setting. OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a romantic, adults-only retreat thoughtfully designed for couples, centred around intimacy and curated experiences. OBLU NATURE Helengeli stands out for its rich marine life and exceptional house reef, offering an immersive experience for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.
“We are truly honoured to receive the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award across multiple resorts within our portfolio. This recognition, driven by genuine guest feedback, is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams who consistently go above and beyond to create exceptional experiences,” said Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Core. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering distinctive and memorable stays across every island, tailored to different guest journeys.”
This achievement further strengthens Atmosphere Core’s position as a leading hospitality brand in the Maldives, driven by guest-centric service, innovation, and authentic island experiences.
Awards
Kuda Villingili listed in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (UK) and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (US), marking a further development in the resort’s international recognition.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on traveller feedback and are considered a key benchmark within the global travel industry. The dual nomination reflects the resort’s presence across international markets and its engagement with guests from different regions.
The nomination follows a series of recognitions for the resort. In 2025, Kuda Villingili was ranked among the Top 5 Overseas Leisure Resorts Worldwide in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards, placing fifth globally. It was also listed among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). The resort was similarly recognised in the 2024 edition of the awards.
Located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers 75 villas and residences, each with private pools and views of the surrounding ocean.
The resort features eight restaurants and three bars, including Japanese-Peruvian dining at Mar-Umi and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi. Other dining options include Asian cuisine at East and grill offerings at Fire. Additional facilities include a cigar lounge, a large swimming pool, a spa with overwater treatment villas, and a range of wellness and recreational activities such as yoga, sound therapy and surfing.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, stated that the nominations reflect feedback from guests across international markets and noted the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is open until 30 June 2026, with results scheduled to be announced in November 2026.
Awards
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives earns TUI Global Hotel Award recognition
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has been recognised as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2026, an accolade based on guest feedback from travellers worldwide. The recognition reflects the resort’s delivery of guest experiences shaped by service standards, facilities and alignment with evolving traveller preferences.
Located in North Malé Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a range of accommodation options, with more than 140 units including overwater suites, beach bungalows and duplex garden bungalows. The resort is designed to accommodate couples, families and groups.
The resort features seven dining venues offering a mix of international and local cuisine. Tex Mex serves Mexican and Spanish-inspired dishes, while Dalchini offers an Indian à la carte menu available for lunch and dinner. Raalhu Bar provides a setting for evening refreshments, with views of the sunset.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is also known for Pasta Point, a surf break recognised for its left-hand waves. The resort attracts surfers from international markets who travel to access the location. Surf operations at Pasta Point are managed by Atoll Adventures, with bookings handled through Atoll Travel to ensure a structured approach to surf access.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards are determined by guest reviews, making the recognition an indicator of guest satisfaction. The resort’s inclusion as a Quality Winner reflects its performance in meeting guest expectations within the Maldives tourism sector.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Coco Collection brings conservation and low-waste living into resort experience
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core secures British Airways Holidays awards across five Maldives resorts
-
Drink1 week ago
Lily Beach announces guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces immersive wellness programme with Regina Gimranova
-
Featured1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives unveils new Premium All-Inclusive package
-
Featured7 days ago
World Art Day inspires new Graffiti Club at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
News1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands wellness programme with curated experiences
-
Featured7 days ago
Angsana Velavaru marks reopening of upgraded futsal ground