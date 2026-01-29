Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives becomes part of Global Hotel Alliance network

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its official partnership with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. This exciting milestone marks a new chapter for the five-star private island resort as it enhances its global visibility and connects with a wider community of discerning travellers seeking authentic, meaningful luxury experiences.

Through this collaboration, Kuda Villingili became part of an exclusive collection of over 950+ hotels across 50 iconic brands in 100 countries, offering the 34 million members of GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY, a new gateway to the Maldives and its timeless island charm.

A sanctuary where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is celebrated for its elegant overwater and beach villas, the largest swimming pool in the Maldives, eight exceptional dining venues, immersive wellness journeys, world-class surfing at Chicken’s Break, and enriching experiences tailored for couples, families, and adventurers alike. Being part of GHA’s global network further amplifies the resort’s presence in key international markets and deepens its connection with travellers who value exclusivity, authenticity, and experiential luxury.

Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, shared his enthusiasm: “We are proud to join Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest network of independent luxury hotels. GHA DISCOVERY is a powerful loyalty program that celebrates exceptional destinations and distinctive hospitality—values that resonate deeply with our brand. This partnership enables us to showcase Kuda Villingili’s unique island experiences to a global audience of discerning travellers. We are excited to welcome GHA DISCOVERY members to our resort and elevate their journey with our signature warmth, refined luxury, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.”

Unlike more traditional programmes, GHA DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers. Through its ‘Live Local’ concept, it creates a member community and offers access to local hotels’ facilities and events.

To celebrate the official launch and reward our guests, Kuda Villingili encourages registration for GHA DISCOVERY over the next three months. Members who register by 15 April 2026 and book directly through GHA are eligible to enjoy a complimentary KV Faru snorkelling excursion once during their stay.

For more information about the GHA DISCOVERY Programme and its loyalty benefits, please visit Global Hotel Alliance or GHA DISCOVERY.