Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised at global awards ceremonies in Russia and China
Amilla Maldives has been celebrated on the international stage for its commitment to refined luxury, thoughtful service, and immersive island experiences, receiving accolades across multiple prestigious hospitality awards.
In Russia, the resort was named Best Spa & Relax Resort at the White Wedding Awards 2025, recognising its dedication to mindful wellness, gentle rhythms, and experiences curated with care to allow guests to fully unwind. The resort was further acknowledged as Best Hotel for Romantic & Family Getaway at the Fashion New Year Awards 2025, reflecting its ability to craft meaningful connections and intimate moments for couples and families within the serene beauty of the Maldives.
In China, Amilla Maldives was honoured as Luxury Resort Hotel of the Year 2025 at the Target Taste Awards, highlighting the resort’s commitment to elevated hospitality, considered service, and bespoke experiences that combine luxury with effortless ease. The resort was also recognised as Overseas Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Elite Select, celebrating its status as a refined destination for discerning travellers seeking immersive, world-class island escapes. In addition, the resort was named Best Overseas Resort 2025 at the Voyage Hotel & Resort Awards 2025, further affirming its reputation within the Chinese market for elegance, privacy, and thoughtfully curated guest journeys.
“These accolades celebrate the heart of what we do at Amilla Maldives,” said Morgan Martinello, General Manager. “From the curated rhythms of wellness and relaxation to the thoughtful touches that define each guest’s experience, our team is dedicated to offering moments of luxury that are both intimate and immersive. We are grateful to our partners, guests, and staff whose care and attention continue to elevate every stay.”
Amilla Maldives remains committed to redefining island luxury, creating experiences that balance serenity, elegance, and thoughtful hospitality for every guest.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives secures repeat honour in Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ Top 100
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating an extraordinary achievement, earning recognition among the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the second year in a row, marking another milestone in the resort’s journey of excellence.
Ifuru Island Maldives has been honoured for the second consecutive year in the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025, a prestigious accolade by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards that celebrates the “Best of the Best” in global hospitality. This recognition affirms the resort’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished properties, with a reputation for exceptional service and vibrant lifestyle offerings that bring the island experience to life.
Adding to this remarkable achievement, General Manager Marcel Sawyer has been recognised globally among the Top 100 General Managers of the World, highlighting his exceptional leadership and vision that have shaped Ifuru Island Maldives into a celebrated lifestyle destination. Under his guidance, every guest experience reflects the resort’s vibrant spirit and commitment to excellence.
Offering the perfect escape in the heart of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a secluded paradise with a full kilometre of pristine white sand and stunning Maldivian sunsets, featuring a seamless blend of vibrant shared areas and peaceful private retreats. With 147 well-appointed accommodations including private pools and direct beach access, the resort has earned global recognition for its outstanding hospitality and remains a preferred destination for families, couples, friends, or solo travellers seeking unforgettable island experiences.
“Being recognised among the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World for the second consecutive year is a true honour for both our team and myself. This achievement reflects the passion, dedication, and teamwork behind every experience we create, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, memorable moments, and vibrant experiences for every guest,” shared General Manager, Marcel Sawyer.
With this honour, Ifuru Island Maldives continues to reinforce its position as a leading lifestyle destination, offering guests unforgettable experiences, vibrant moments, and the authentic warmth of Maldivian culture.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu wins Resort of the Year 2025 honour in China market
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been named Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Taste China, one of China’s most influential platforms recognising excellence in hospitality, dining and experiential luxury.
The award places Grand Park Kodhipparu among a select group of internationally respected luxury resorts, acknowledged for their commitment to taste, craftsmanship and holistic guest experience. Winners were chosen by Target Taste’s editorial and expert panel, which is known for its rigorous evaluation process and strong influence among China’s high-end travel and lifestyle audiences.
Commenting on the recognition, Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, said the award was a meaningful endorsement of the resort’s team and its long-term vision. He noted that as the resort marks its ninth year of operations, being named Resort of the Year reflects the passion, creativity and dedication of its staff, as well as its continued commitment to delivering experiences that resonate with discerning travellers.
Located on a private island accessible by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has gained recognition for its contemporary interpretation of Maldivian luxury, combining modern design, attentive service and a strong culinary identity. A central feature of the guest experience is the resort’s destination dining portfolio, which has become one of its defining attributes.
Target Taste China is widely regarded as an authority on luxury taste and lifestyle, with a strong following among affluent Chinese travellers and industry professionals. Its annual awards recognise excellence across hotels, resorts, dining concepts and destinations worldwide.
Resort Executive Chef Raymond Tan said dining at the resort is intended to be immersive and sensory. He explained that the Firedoor signature dining experience is built around open-flame cooking, elemental techniques and the integrity of premium ingredients, allowing natural flavours to take prominence. He added that this is complemented by the Maldives’ only glass-floor overwater dining venue, where guests are connected to the ocean beneath them as much as to the cuisine itself.
The accolade further strengthens Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ position as a leading luxury resort in the Indian Ocean and reinforces its appeal within the Chinese market and internationally.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.
Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.
General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.
He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”
As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.
Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”
He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.
“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”
The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.
With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.
Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”
Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.
