Fushifaru Maldives highlights romance-focused offerings for Valentine’s Day
Fushifaru Maldives has unveiled its Valentine’s Day programme, highlighting a series of experiences designed for couples seeking a romantic island escape. The update also marks the resort’s recognition as Best Romantic Escape Hotel at the White Wedding Awards.
The resort said the Valentine’s Day concept reflects its focus on creating personalised experiences for couples, with activities centred on the natural surroundings of the island. These include lagoon-based experiences such as swimming and snorkelling, as well as canoe and jet ski excursions across the resort’s waters.
Couples can also take part in private sandbank experiences, including daytime picnics and overnight stays under the stars. According to the resort, these experiences are designed to offer privacy and a sense of seclusion, with the sandbank setting providing a distinctive backdrop for special occasions.
Evening programmes include cultural performances such as Boduberu, alongside sunset and night-time dining options. Guests may choose to dine aboard a traditional dhoni or enjoy a private beach dinner arranged by the resort.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Valentine’s Day update reflects its broader approach to curating experiences that focus on storytelling and emotional connection, particularly for couples celebrating milestones or planning romantic getaways.
The resort added that the White Wedding Award recognition underscores its continued emphasis on romance-led travel experiences within the Maldives hospitality sector.
Valentine’s every day: Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives
This February, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites couples to celebrate romance as part of its fourth annual Month of Love celebration, where it is Valentine’s Day every day. A thoughtful combination of romantic dining, wellness experiences, proposals and adventures set against the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. Island Romance packages are available from US$548++ per villa per night for two.
At Kandooma, romance is approached in a modern and personal way. Whether marking a proposal, renewing vows, or simply taking time to reconnect, February’s Month of Love offers couples the freedom to shape their experience according to what matters most to them. From intimate beachside moments to unique underwater proposals (starting from US$3,500++ per couple) and elopements by the sea (from US$950++ per couple), each experience is designed to feel meaningful, unhurried, and true to the couple’s story.
Dining sits at the heart of the Month of Love. Throughout February, couples are invited to enjoy a range of romantic dining experiences, including candlelit beachfront dinners, Chef’s Tasting Menus, sunset wine tastings, and playful cocktail creations crafted for two. Thoughtful details, relaxed settings, and carefully prepared menus transform each meal into an opportunity to slow down, connect, and celebrate time together.
The programme also embraces wellness as a shared journey. Couples can unwind with dedicated spa rituals at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala created for two, including the Sweetheart Spa Experience (US$275++ per couple), which combines time in the steam bath with restorative massages and private moments to relax together. Beyond the spa, wellness continues through a curated programme of movement and relaxation experiences such as sunrise and sunset yoga, paddleboard yoga sessions, and the immersive Salt & Sound therapy, designed to encourage deep relaxation, balance, and renewal throughout the Month of Love.
True to the spirit of the island, the Month of Love also celebrates connection through movement and adventure. Couples can experience sunset Jet Ski tours, practice yoga on paddleboards at sunrise or sunset, or escape on private boat journeys to explore the surrounding reefs and lagoons. From parasailing above the turquoise waters to secluded sandbank picnics, these shared adventures add a sense of play, freedom, and discovery to the celebration.
Capturing these moments is an integral part of the Month of Love experience. Couples can choose to preserve their time together through professional photography, drone imagery, and underwater videography, including a dedicated couples’ beach photoshoot lasting approximately 45 minutes and captured across selected island locations. Photography experiences are available to book separately, with packages starting from USD 225++ per couple.
Accommodation options cater to couples seeking both privacy and comfort, from the resort’s popular overwater villas set above the lagoon, offering open ocean views, direct access to the water, and signature hammocks suspended above the sea, to beachfront villas and beach houses nestled among the island’s lush greenery. These spaces provide a relaxed and inviting base for couples to enjoy the Month of Love at their own pace, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the island and opportunities for close encounters with the marine environment.
The Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives Island Romance package is designed to offer couples a seamless romantic island escape. The package includes accommodation with daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a selection of romantic experiences such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up during the stay. For couples who enjoy the ocean, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an adventurous element to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two, with a minimum three-night stay.
Celebrate the Month of Love at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, where it’s Valentine’s Day every day in February and where romance is expressed through shared experiences, meaningful moments, and the freedom to define love in your own way.
Click here for the online brochure and visit the resort’s website for bookings.
Love by the lagoon: Sheraton Maldives presents Valentine’s romantic journeys
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love in its most enchanting form with a collection of thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Romantic Packages. Designed to transform meaningful moments into lifelong memories, these bespoke experiences artfully blend refined dining, serene wellness, marine discovery, and intimate island settings into journeys crafted exclusively for two.
For couples drawn to a timeless expression of romance, Crystal & Candlelight sets an elegant tone with a four-course candlelit dinner at Sea Salt, complemented by a printed keepsake photo and romantic turndown amenities. As gentle waves whisper along the shore and candlelight dances beneath the stars, the evening unfolds into a classic celebration of intimacy and grace.
Those wishing to intertwine wellness, nature, and romance may choose The Enchanted Escape. This beautifully paced experience begins with a rejuvenating couple’s massage at Shine Spa, followed by guided coral planting alongside the resort’s marine biologist. The day then flows into a sunset dolphin cruise, before culminating in a romantic beachfront dinner under the night sky.
For a day devoted entirely to togetherness, Cupid’s Delight offers an immersive journey from morning to evening. Couples awake to a romantic in-villa breakfast with sparkling wine, indulge in a soothing spa ritual, take part in coral restoration, witness dolphins at sunset, and conclude the day with a candlelit beach dinner enhanced by thoughtful romantic touches.
Elevating the celebration further, The Grand Romance introduces a series of refined indulgences. These include a floating breakfast, a hand-tied flower bouquet, a signature couple’s massage, coral planting, a dolphin cruise, and an exclusive five-course private beach dinner paired with sparkling wine. Elegant turndown décor and keepsake memories ensure every detail is orchestrated with care.
For the ultimate expression of love without limits, Endless Love presents the resort’s most luxurious romantic journey. From a Champagne floating breakfast and picturesque lagoon lunch to spa serenity, marine discovery, a dolphin cruise, and a five-course private beach dinner paired with Champagne, this experience is designed for couples seeking to celebrate their connection in the most extraordinary way.
Each package is thoughtfully crafted to combine privacy, luxury, and authentic island experiences, while reflecting the resort’s commitment to marine conservation through guided coral planting, allowing love to leave a lasting imprint.
For couples planning a Valentine’s romantic escape and beyond, the Endless Summer offer is available for booking through February 28, 2026. The offer includes up to USD 150 in resort credit, daily meals at selected restaurants, and special dining credits at signature venues Baan Thai and Sea Salt. Additional privileges include wellness savings at Shine Spa and a selection of recreational experiences, allowing each stay to be personalised with ease, comfort, and meaningful moments together.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, romance extends far beyond a single day. It is woven into every experience, every setting, and every memory waiting to be created.
For reservations and more information, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to a season of romance and refined indulgence
From February 9 – 27, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents celebration of love, culture and togetherness a week-long seasonal programme combining Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year through immersive culinary, wellness, and cultural experiences. Set on the pristine shores of Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, the celebration is thoughtfully designed for couples and families to connect, celebrate, and create meaningful moments through refined luxury, cultural expression, and personalised service.
A stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is defined by intuitive island living, with a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler) attending to every detail. From private in-villa pool breakfasts to intimate beachfront dining at sunset, each moment unfolds as an effortlessly memorable escape. Here, personalised service and indulgent experiences set the stage for cherished moments, allowing guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery and meaningful moments across the island’s lush pathways.
Romantic moments
At the heart of the celebrations is A Day of Love, a bespoke Valentine’s experience created for couples seeking intimacy and indulgence. The journey begins with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s villa, followed by a rejuvenating couples’ spa ritual at Spa by JW, offering pampering experiences like “The Power of Touch”—a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. Couples can craft their own body scrubs, enjoy the process together, and conclude with a relaxing massage
For an extraordinary culinary journey, RIHA offers an unforgettable and romantic concept, promising a unique and private experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa. Here, personal Chef Rohit Agarwal crafts a private five-course menu upon the couple’s arrival. Each course brings together flavours and regional influences in a way that feels natural, layered, and quietly distinctive.
Culinary moments continue across the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, and an intimate Wine Room housing more than 1,200 labels, complemented by bespoke destination dining experiences. Romance comes to life at Hashi Pier, where a candlelit setting overlooking the ocean frames an exclusive surf-and-turf menu, indulgent caviar, and perfectly paired Champagne. For a more intimate celebration, couples may retreat to the privacy of their villa for an elegant four-course dinner, crafted to celebrate romance through flavours and an intimate setting.
For couples seeking ultimate relaxation and privacy, Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool, offers a tranquil sanctuary above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, provides an exclusive setting for sun-soaked afternoons or evening cocktails beneath the sky’s ever-changing hues.
Flavours of the Lunar New Year
Complementing the romance of Valentine’s Day, the resort transitions seamlessly into the vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year, as the island is animated with colour, rhythm, and time-honoured tradition. The celebrations commence with an auspicious lion dance, setting a tone of prosperity and renewal, and before unfolding into a thoughtfully curated Asian-inspired culinary week.
Throughout the Lunar New Year period, dining becomes a central expression of the season. Experiences range from Asian-inspired dinner buffets and festive breakfasts honouring cultural customs, to refined ocean selection celebrating the freshest seafood, and an elevated Asian fusion wine dinner that pairs nuanced flavours with carefully selected vintages. Each culinary moment is designed with intention, blending authentic heritage with JW Marriott’s craftsmanship to create meaningful dining experiences centred on togetherness, discovery, and mindful indulgence.
Premium villas with an azure view of the Indian Ocean
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers selections of private villas, including its most prestigious accommodation, the premium Duplex Villa, ideal for families seeking space and privacy. This two-storey sanctuary features expansive living areas, a private pool, direct lagoon access, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Elegant interiors are complemented by a master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a luxurious bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub, creating a refined retreat designed for effortless island living.
The resort also presents Overwater and Beach Pool Villas with sunrise or sunset views, modern design, and private pools. Beach Pool Villas offer secluded beachfront living amid lush greenery, while Overwater Pool Villas provide serene oceanfront settings with expansive decks and uninterrupted sea views.
The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
