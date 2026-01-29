Fushifaru Maldives highlights romance-focused offerings for Valentine’s Day

From February 9 – 27, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents celebration of love, culture and togetherness a week-long seasonal programme combining Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year through immersive culinary, wellness, and cultural experiences. Set on the pristine shores of Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, the celebration is thoughtfully designed for couples and families to connect, celebrate, and create meaningful moments through refined luxury, cultural expression, and personalised service.

A stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is defined by intuitive island living, with a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler) attending to every detail. From private in-villa pool breakfasts to intimate beachfront dining at sunset, each moment unfolds as an effortlessly memorable escape. Here, personalised service and indulgent experiences set the stage for cherished moments, allowing guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery and meaningful moments across the island’s lush pathways.

Romantic moments

At the heart of the celebrations is A Day of Love, a bespoke Valentine’s experience created for couples seeking intimacy and indulgence. The journey begins with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s villa, followed by a rejuvenating couples’ spa ritual at Spa by JW, offering pampering experiences like “The Power of Touch”—a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. Couples can craft their own body scrubs, enjoy the process together, and conclude with a relaxing massage

For an extraordinary culinary journey, RIHA offers an unforgettable and romantic concept, promising a unique and private experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa. Here, personal Chef Rohit Agarwal crafts a private five-course menu upon the couple’s arrival. Each course brings together flavours and regional influences in a way that feels natural, layered, and quietly distinctive.

Culinary moments continue across the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, and an intimate Wine Room housing more than 1,200 labels, complemented by bespoke destination dining experiences. Romance comes to life at Hashi Pier, where a candlelit setting overlooking the ocean frames an exclusive surf-and-turf menu, indulgent caviar, and perfectly paired Champagne. For a more intimate celebration, couples may retreat to the privacy of their villa for an elegant four-course dinner, crafted to celebrate romance through flavours and an intimate setting.

For couples seeking ultimate relaxation and privacy, Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool, offers a tranquil sanctuary above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, provides an exclusive setting for sun-soaked afternoons or evening cocktails beneath the sky’s ever-changing hues.

Flavours of the Lunar New Year

Complementing the romance of Valentine’s Day, the resort transitions seamlessly into the vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year, as the island is animated with colour, rhythm, and time-honoured tradition. The celebrations commence with an auspicious lion dance, setting a tone of prosperity and renewal, and before unfolding into a thoughtfully curated Asian-inspired culinary week.

Throughout the Lunar New Year period, dining becomes a central expression of the season. Experiences range from Asian-inspired dinner buffets and festive breakfasts honouring cultural customs, to refined ocean selection celebrating the freshest seafood, and an elevated Asian fusion wine dinner that pairs nuanced flavours with carefully selected vintages. Each culinary moment is designed with intention, blending authentic heritage with JW Marriott’s craftsmanship to create meaningful dining experiences centred on togetherness, discovery, and mindful indulgence.

Premium villas with an azure view of the Indian Ocean

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers selections of private villas, including its most prestigious accommodation, the premium Duplex Villa, ideal for families seeking space and privacy. This two-storey sanctuary features expansive living areas, a private pool, direct lagoon access, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Elegant interiors are complemented by a master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a luxurious bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub, creating a refined retreat designed for effortless island living.

The resort also presents Overwater and Beach Pool Villas with sunrise or sunset views, modern design, and private pools. Beach Pool Villas offer secluded beachfront living amid lush greenery, while Overwater Pool Villas provide serene oceanfront settings with expansive decks and uninterrupted sea views.

The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.