Food
Michelin-starred Italian chef Maurizio Bufi brings Lake Garda flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands brings the shores of Lake Garda to the palm-fringed beaches of the Maldives. Michelin-starred Chef Maurizio Bufi and mixologist Rama Redzepi will take guests on an unforgettable culinary journey from February 26 to 28, 2026. Maurizio Bufi, born in the Apulia region, creates modern Mediterranean cuisine that combines Italian roots with contemporary precision. His dishes are characterised by clear flavours, lightness, and understated elegance, with each ingredient speaking for itself. Rama Redzepi learned from the best in Italian bar and cocktail culture, Remo Pizzolito and Samuele Ambrosi. Through his cocktail creations, he elevates Bufi’s vegetarian menu into an entirely new dining experience. Instead of wine, Rama’s cocktails accompany the menu.
As part of the Masters of Crafts and Behind the Bar 2026 series, the resort welcomes this formidable duo from Italy’s Grand Hotel Fasano on Lake Garda. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where each experience is designed to engage all the senses, international masters of their craft bring culinary artistry to life in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
The first Culinary Maestro of 2026, Chef Maurizio Bufi, will bring his signature Italian creations to the resort’s Italian restaurant, La Locanda, for two exceptional evenings. On February 26, guests will enjoy the exclusive 4-course vegetarian menu, “Dalla Terra” (from the earth), where vegetables take center stage— even in dessert. Chef Bufi’s risotto combines lemon, burrata, and a hint of licorice, perfectly complemented by cocktails crafted by Rama Redzepi. Wine is not served with this menu, allowing guests to fully savour the interplay of flavours and mixology.
On February 28, Chef Bufi returns with a second 4-course menu, featuring seafood, fish, and meat. Squid is paired with sweetbreads and cashews, while beef ravioli is accompanied by shiitake mushrooms, barley miso, and orange. A curated selection of exquisite wines accompanies this menu, while both evenings begin with a series of amuse-bouchées from the kitchen, designed to prepare the palate for Maurizio’s masterful creations.
Dining at La Locanda is an experience in itself, with overwater tables set beneath the open sky. Guests can immerse themselves in the same sense of place as Lake Garda’s Il Fagiano, where lights shimmer across Italy’s largest lake, while enjoying the flavours of the Maldives.
Meanwhile, Bar Manager and Mixologist Rama Redzepi will take over the resort’s EAU Bar for three nights, presenting his signature cocktails as part of the Behind the Bar 2026 series. His four creations include “Il Tramonto Sul Lago,” inspired by the landscapes and sunsets of Lake Garda; “Midori No Sakura,” inspired by Japan and the tea ceremony; “From Jalisco to Benaco,” a journey from Mexico to Lake Garda; and “Total Branco,” representing Porto, the birthplace of port wine.
At the EAU Bar, the transition from day to night is brought to life each evening through the resort’s Defining Moment ritual. For three days in February, guests can enjoy the magic of the island alongside a taste of Lake Garda, echoing Rama Redzepi’s summer terrace at La Terrazza, overlooking the boat dock and shimmering waters of the Italian lake.
Maurizio Bufi grew up in southern Italy, in Puglia, and from an early age he was so enthusiastic about the flavous and ingredients of his homeland that he developed a desire to become a chef. After training as a chef, he was drawn to Lake Como, then to the high seas on a cruise ship, and finally to Switzerland and then Lake Garda, where he earned his first star at Villa Giulia. In 2024, his restaurant Fagiano at the Grand Hotel Fasano was awarded a Michelin star.
To this day, he has retained his childhood memories and respect for all products, and vegetables, which play a major role in Apulian cuisine, have also become increasingly important to Bufi. His cuisine is based on seasonality, sustainability, and the careful selection of the best Italian products, with technique serving exclusively to emphasise the purity of flavour without overshadowing it. Abroad, he encountered new products, spices, and preparation methods, which he skilfully combines with his Mediterranean cuisine.
Rama Redzepi, born in Pristina, moved to Italy at the age of 13. He comes from a multicultural family and quickly fell in love with his new country, which he embraced wholeheartedly. His passion belongs to the bar – he is a mixologist and has been bar manager at the Grand Hotel Fasano for 12 years, which received the “Best Hotel Bar in Lombardy” award from Gambero Rosso in 2020. Rama discovered his love of bartending at a beach bar in Veneto. This passion led him on a successful career path throughout Europe. After a first stop at a hotel bar in Frankfurt, he moved to Spain and developed a deep love for gin and tonic. Upon his return to Italy, two leading figures in Italian bar and cocktail culture, Remo Pizzolitto and Samuele Ambrosi, took him under their wing, and Rama became a bartender.
His bar at the Grand Hotel Fasano stocks over 70 gins and 30 tonic waters. Rama Redzepi has created cocktails to accompany each course of Maurizio Bufi’s “Dalla Terra” (English: from the earth) menu. Wine is not served with this menu, opening up a whole new world of enjoyment for guests.
At Restaurant Fagiano, the culinary flagship of the Grand Hotel Fasano, Chef Maurizio Bufi shapes the cuisine with his modern, Mediterranean-inspired signature style. Awarded a Michelin star since 2024, Fagiano stands for precise flavors, elegant lightness, and cuisine that interprets Italian tradition in a contemporary way. The gastronomic offering is complemented by Rama’s Bar, run by Bar Manager Rama Redzepi, who creates a stylish meeting place in the heart of the historic building with creative signature drinks and classic bar culture. Between palm trees, lakeshore, and Belle Époque ambience, a place has been created where enjoyment, style, and the Italian way of life come together in a special way.
For more information and bookings, visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi
This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.
Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.
Events at a Glance:
14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.
18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder
The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.
18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.
Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.
A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:
- GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003
- First Michelin Star (2004)
- Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.
- GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)
- Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points
In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.
The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.
Cooking
JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency
JOALI BEING has unveiled an exclusive culinary partnership with acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung, the award-winning pioneer of Third Culture cuisine, recognised by the MICHELIN Guide and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants. Taking place from 18th to 22nd February, the collaboration invites guests to gather and celebrate renewal and togetherness through a thoughtfully curated culinary journey.
Born in Canada, raised in Chicago, and now based in Dubai, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary philosophy is shaped by a life lived between cultures. Drawing from his Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and classical French training, his cuisine reflects a deeply personal narrative rooted in memory, movement, and meaning. Thoughtful and instinctive, his approach speaks to balance, harmony, and intention — values that align naturally with both the spirit of Lunar New Year and JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living through conscious, considered experiences.
The collaboration is expressed through a curated programme of dining and culinary moments across JOALI BEING’s signature spaces. From shared dining experiences that celebrate cultural storytelling and togetherness, to immersive workshops at the Culinary Learning Centre, guests are invited to experience food not only as nourishment, but as a meaningful expression of creativity, presence, and joy. With world-acclaimed recognition and a career shaped by cultural exchange, Chef Kelvin Cheung brings a distinctive culinary voice to JOALI BEING’s well-living journey. Rooted in intention and sustainability, the partnership highlights thoughtfully sourced ingredients — both local and global — crafted with respect for the land, the ocean, and the shared moments created around the table.
Programme highlights include a series of exclusive dinners showcasing Chef Kelvin’s signature Third Culture creations, where flavours move seamlessly across borders and traditions, capturing the energy and optimism of the new year. Complementing these experiences, hands-on cooking classes invite guests to explore Chef Kelvin’s culinary perspective through interactive learning, while a dedicated kids-only cooking class encourages young guests to reimagine familiar dishes through playful experimentation. Inspired by Chef Kelvin’s own experiences cooking with his son, the class nurtures confidence, curiosity, and self-expression, allowing children and teens to discover food as a creative and personal journey.
Chef Kelvin Cheung’s residency forms part of JOALI BEING’s wider Lunar New Year celebrations, thoughtfully curated to honour tradition, renewal, and the joy of coming together. The programme begins with festive dining to welcome the new year, followed by a diverse calendar of culinary and cultural experiences — from hot pot gatherings and hands-on masterclasses to tea rituals and celebratory dining moments — unfolding across a two-week period. Designed for families and guests of all ages, the celebrations extend beyond the table to include wellbeing rituals, marine adventures, recreational sports, interactive workshops, and sunset gatherings, creating a holisti,c island-wide celebration rooted in connection and joy.
To complement the experience, guests travelling as families or groups may also explore JOALI BEING’s Residence Escape Offer, designed for extended stays in the island’s three- and four-bedroom residences. Created for unhurried living, the offer invites guests to mark the season through meaningful rituals, shared moments, and time spent together.
For full programme details, including Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary experiences, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Cooking
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience
The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.
The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.
Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.
“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”
The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”
This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.
