Masters of the skies: Tom Kerss joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for Easter 2026
This Easter, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes award-winning astronomer Tom Kerss as part of its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme. Taking a break from hunting auroras across the northern hemisphere, the master of the skies travels south in search of the original Easter bunny: Lepus the Hare. From the Maldives’ unique vantage point–offering views of both northern and southern constellations – Tom Kerss will guide guests across the galaxies, uncovering lesser-known constellations and the legendary stories behind them.
A former astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, Kerss has become one of the world’s leading voices in observational astronomy and astrotourism, widely recognised for making complex astronomical concepts both accessible and deeply inspiring. Kerss has guided thousands in witnessing the Northern Lights and other rare celestial phenomena including spectacular eclipses. His expeditions and lectures inspire a new generation of sky-watchers and his bestselling books—including Northern Lights, Diamonds Everywhere and Unknown Universe—have captivated readers worldwide.
A calendar of celestial activities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will open guests’eyes to the wonders of the night sky from one of the world’s most breathtaking ocean settings. Adults and children will enjoy exclusive experiences on land and water, from guided telescope stargazing and astrophotography workshops using smartphones to capture stunning celestial images, to talks and lectures from a storied sky explorer, alongside interactive sessions for junior stargazers at Ritz Kids.
Throughout the festive season, the search will be on for Lepus the Hare, one of the most under- appreciated constellations. Found beneath Orion’s feet, Lepus is home to a host of fascinating galaxies, as well as the Spirograph Nebula and Globular Cluster M79. On land, and brought to life by the prolific children’s illustrator of Tom’s books, Anni Betts, guests will catch glimpses of Lepus across the island resort, from the magical Mystique Garden to its Culinary Island. Thought to be the origin of the Easter Bunny, folklore legend tells of Ostara, the ancient Germanic goddess of spring, who transformed a bird frozen in the winter snow into a radiant hare. In devotion to the goddess, the enchanted creature laid luminous, coloured eggs in honour of her festival—a symbol of renewal, wonder and the magic of the season.
Calendar highlights from April 4–12 include:
- Exclusive open-sky, planetarium-style stargazing and starlore sessions on the beach, where guests will explore incredible star patterns— from amazing animals and brilliant birds to monsters and monster-slayers—alongside the science, history and myths surrounding them.
- Open-water stargazing aboard the resort’s yacht, paired with a Champagne reception, offering a serene perspective of the stars from the tranquillity of the ocean.
- Astrophotography workshop–With its remote location and access to a large portion of the southern sky, the Maldives offers exceptional astrophotography opportunities. Using professional-grade cameras and smartphone techniques, guests will capture their own stunning celestial images.
In conversation with Tom Kerss:
- Seven Wonders of the Sky, Tom introduces seven of the most breathtaking events that captivate astronomers around the world, including the Northern Lights, total solar eclipses, great comets and more. From periodic wonders to how these phenomena fuel the growing world of astro-tourism.
- The Moon & You: Guests will discover the profound ways the Moon has shaped humanity, from cultures and calendars to our very DNA. From myth-busting to developing a deeper appreciation for Earth’s natural satellite, guests will also have the rare opportunity to touch a real piece of the Moon.
- Diamonds Everywhere: Drawn from Tom’s bestselling book of the same name, this visually striking talk explores some of the 101 astronomical curiosities featured. How thin are Saturn’s rings? Where did the Big Bang happen? Are there really diamonds everywhere? An inspirational journey designed to spark wonder long into the night.
For the little ones:
- Sky Safari–A journey through the stars to discover animals among the constellations, from exotic creatures to household pets. Tom will test junior guests’ animal knowledge while revealing the strange and wonderful facts and faces of historical star charts. (Ages 5+)
- We Are Stargazers–Exploring how stargazing shaped civilisation, this session shows how ancient cultures embedded their stories and values into the sky. Using simple tools, children will uncover remarkable sights offering clues about the cosmos—and ourselves. (Ages 7+)
The Easter celebrations will bring days of indulgence to fuel the resort’s starry stories. On the April 4 a Gala Dinner hosted at the design masterpiece EAU Bar, curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional chefs, will bring together signature dishes from all culinary corners of The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’, from Cantonese, Lebanese, Italian, Japanese to local Maldivian flavours.
Little ones will revel in a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, with an Easter carnival on the April 8 bringing the seasonal celebrations beachside at sundown, while on the April 10 a starlight concert dinner delivers a treat for all senses with live music performed from an overwater stage at the resort’s insta-famous circular EAU Bar.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026
This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed two-Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.
Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.
29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner
Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.
1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner
For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.
Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.
His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.
Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.
The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
JOALI BEING brings colour, movement and renewal to Easter 2026
This Easter, JOALI BEING — the transformative, well-living island in the Maldives — invites guests to embrace the vitality and beauty of colour through its 2026 theme, “Colours of Renewal”. Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the programme draws inspiration from the joy, freshness and energy that colour brings to life, encouraging guests of every generation to reconnect, move freely and celebrate meaningful moments together.
In the lead-up to Easter, the island will spotlight family connection through its pre-Easter campaign, “The Wonder of Us: A Family’s Well-Living Journey” — the final chapter in the Joyful Journeys of Well-Living video series. Centred on shared rituals and joyful movement across generations, the campaign sets an emotional foundation for the celebratory days ahead.
Throughout the Easter season, colour will be thoughtfully expressed across the island — woven into design, nature, culinary artistry and immersive experiences as a symbol of harmony, renewal and joyful transformation. Rooted in the Joy of Well-Living, Colours of Renewal ignites uplifting experiences designed to foster togetherness, vitality and discovery.
Easter highlights include:
Celebrity Fitness Coach – Joe Wicks
Well-living comes alive in motion with acclaimed guest expert Joe Wicks MBE. The renowned fitness coach will lead uplifting, family- and teen-friendly sessions — from beach conditioning and CORE circuits to DJ-powered fitness nights and Junior Power Camp by the sea.
The Transformative Power of Breath – Carlos Aparicio
Returning practitioner Carlos Aparicio will present his transformative Biocuántica sessions throughout April, guiding guests towards brain–heart coherence and inner balance. He will also lead 9D Breathwork — an immersive, neuroscience-led sound and breathing experience designed to encourage emotional release and deep renewal.
Joyful Movement, Play & Family Connection
An expanded Easter activity programme invites families to connect and celebrate vitality together, with highlights including:
- Kids Dance to the Beat – A high-energy movement session blending dance and simple exercise circuits to build endurance, strength and mobility in a playful way.
- Muay Thai Training – An energising session focused on strength, coordination and controlled technique.
- Easter Egg Decorating – A creative culinary experience where children decorate their own chocolate Easter eggs before tasting their sweet creations.
- Family Sushi Masterclass – A hands-on culinary experience designed for shared creativity.
- Easter Sunday Feast – A celebratory dining experience bringing families together to mark Easter with seasonal flavours.
- Easter Party – Hop into a world of colour and joy with a festive celebration filled with games, interactive activities and delightful seasonal treats, capturing the spirit and magic of Easter for guests of all ages.
“This Easter, we celebrate the joy of colour not only as something beautiful we see, but as something meaningful to feel together,” says General Manager Graeme Freeman. “Colours of Renewal is a celebration of togetherness — a time to move, create, laugh and reconnect across generations. Through shared moments of play, creativity and mindful discovery, families can embrace joyful energy while gently restoring balance and harmony. At JOALI BEING, these are the moments that stay with you long after the journey ends — where hearts feel lighter, bonds grow stronger, and the true spirit of well-living is discovered, together.”
The Easter programme brings this philosophy to life through thoughtfully curated experiences — from immersive therapies and movement sessions to culinary masterclasses and vibrant family celebrations — each designed to nurture vitality, creativity and meaningful connection.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 3,162 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. For full details on JOALI BEING’s festive programme, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, kindly contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration
This April, The Standard, Maldives is redefining the traditional Easter holiday with a bold, high-energy island takeover inspired by the playful world of Angry Birds. Taking place from 1 to 7 April, the week-long celebration transforms the resort into a vibrant playground, blending pop culture, family-friendly activities and island indulgence against the turquoise backdrop of the Raa Atoll.
The programme places families at the heart of the festivities, with a variety of interactive experiences designed for guests of all ages. Children and parents alike can take part in “Birds vs. Pigs” puzzle challenges, test their skills at Slingshot Splash, and enjoy creative sessions such as Angry Birds-themed egg painting and chocolate truffle making. Highlights for younger guests include a Bunny Meet and Greet, an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt, and a lively pool party that brings a playful twist to the holiday celebrations.
For guests seeking a more relaxed pace, the resort’s spa offers a curated wellness programme throughout the week. Experiences include Aerial Sound Healing, Chakra Balancing and Therapeutic Yoga, alongside a Family Hammam designed to provide restorative downtime after a day of island activities.
As evening falls, the resort’s social energy comes to life with a dynamic line-up of entertainment. Guests can enjoy LED and fire shows, Full Moon beach parties and sunset cruises, while those with a competitive streak are invited to join Easter-themed music quizzes and bingo nights.
Dining is a central part of the Easter experience, with a diverse culinary programme curated for the occasion. In addition to the signature Easter Brunch, the resort hosts beachside barbecues, healthy food masterclasses and the “Happy Bunnies” Golden Hour, featuring crafted cocktails by the sea. For more intimate moments, private movie nights under the stars and exclusive beachfront dinners are also available.
To ensure a seamless holiday experience, guests may opt for the resort’s Premium All-Inclusive Package, offering access to the full range of activities, dining and beverages throughout the week. With its energetic programming and playful spirit, The Standard, Maldives delivers an Easter celebration that combines sun, sand and entertainment into a distinctive island escape.
