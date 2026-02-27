Masters of the skies: Tom Kerss joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for Easter 2026

This Easter, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes award-winning astronomer Tom Kerss as part of its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme. Taking a break from hunting auroras across the northern hemisphere, the master of the skies travels south in search of the original Easter bunny: Lepus the Hare. From the Maldives’ unique vantage point–offering views of both northern and southern constellations – Tom Kerss will guide guests across the galaxies, uncovering lesser-known constellations and the legendary stories behind them.

A former astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, Kerss has become one of the world’s leading voices in observational astronomy and astrotourism, widely recognised for making complex astronomical concepts both accessible and deeply inspiring. Kerss has guided thousands in witnessing the Northern Lights and other rare celestial phenomena including spectacular eclipses. His expeditions and lectures inspire a new generation of sky-watchers and his bestselling books—including Northern Lights, Diamonds Everywhere and Unknown Universe—have captivated readers worldwide.

A calendar of celestial activities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will open guests’eyes to the wonders of the night sky from one of the world’s most breathtaking ocean settings. Adults and children will enjoy exclusive experiences on land and water, from guided telescope stargazing and astrophotography workshops using smartphones to capture stunning celestial images, to talks and lectures from a storied sky explorer, alongside interactive sessions for junior stargazers at Ritz Kids.

Throughout the festive season, the search will be on for Lepus the Hare, one of the most under- appreciated constellations. Found beneath Orion’s feet, Lepus is home to a host of fascinating galaxies, as well as the Spirograph Nebula and Globular Cluster M79. On land, and brought to life by the prolific children’s illustrator of Tom’s books, Anni Betts, guests will catch glimpses of Lepus across the island resort, from the magical Mystique Garden to its Culinary Island. Thought to be the origin of the Easter Bunny, folklore legend tells of Ostara, the ancient Germanic goddess of spring, who transformed a bird frozen in the winter snow into a radiant hare. In devotion to the goddess, the enchanted creature laid luminous, coloured eggs in honour of her festival—a symbol of renewal, wonder and the magic of the season.

Calendar highlights from April 4–12 include:

Exclusive open-sky, planetarium-style stargazing and starlore sessions on the beach, where guests will explore incredible star patterns— from amazing animals and brilliant birds to monsters and monster-slayers—alongside the science, history and myths surrounding them.

Open-water stargazing aboard the resort’s yacht, paired with a Champagne reception, offering a serene perspective of the stars from the tranquillity of the ocean.

Astrophotography workshop–With its remote location and access to a large portion of the southern sky, the Maldives offers exceptional astrophotography opportunities. Using professional-grade cameras and smartphone techniques, guests will capture their own stunning celestial images.

In conversation with Tom Kerss:

Seven Wonders of the Sky, Tom introduces seven of the most breathtaking events that captivate astronomers around the world, including the Northern Lights, total solar eclipses, great comets and more. From periodic wonders to how these phenomena fuel the growing world of astro-tourism.

The Moon & You: Guests will discover the profound ways the Moon has shaped humanity, from cultures and calendars to our very DNA. From myth-busting to developing a deeper appreciation for Earth’s natural satellite, guests will also have the rare opportunity to touch a real piece of the Moon.

Diamonds Everywhere: Drawn from Tom’s bestselling book of the same name, this visually striking talk explores some of the 101 astronomical curiosities featured. How thin are Saturn’s rings? Where did the Big Bang happen? Are there really diamonds everywhere? An inspirational journey designed to spark wonder long into the night.

For the little ones:

Sky Safari–A journey through the stars to discover animals among the constellations, from exotic creatures to household pets. Tom will test junior guests’ animal knowledge while revealing the strange and wonderful facts and faces of historical star charts. (Ages 5+)

We Are Stargazers–Exploring how stargazing shaped civilisation, this session shows how ancient cultures embedded their stories and values into the sky. Using simple tools, children will uncover remarkable sights offering clues about the cosmos—and ourselves. (Ages 7+)

The Easter celebrations will bring days of indulgence to fuel the resort’s starry stories. On the April 4 a Gala Dinner hosted at the design masterpiece EAU Bar, curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional chefs, will bring together signature dishes from all culinary corners of The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’, from Cantonese, Lebanese, Italian, Japanese to local Maldivian flavours.

Little ones will revel in a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, with an Easter carnival on the April 8 bringing the seasonal celebrations beachside at sundown, while on the April 10 a starlight concert dinner delivers a treat for all senses with live music performed from an overwater stage at the resort’s insta-famous circular EAU Bar.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.