JOALI BEING brings colour, movement and renewal to Easter 2026

This Easter, JOALI BEING — the transformative, well-living island in the Maldives — invites guests to embrace the vitality and beauty of colour through its 2026 theme, “Colours of Renewal”. Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the programme draws inspiration from the joy, freshness and energy that colour brings to life, encouraging guests of every generation to reconnect, move freely and celebrate meaningful moments together.

In the lead-up to Easter, the island will spotlight family connection through its pre-Easter campaign, “The Wonder of Us: A Family’s Well-Living Journey” — the final chapter in the Joyful Journeys of Well-Living video series. Centred on shared rituals and joyful movement across generations, the campaign sets an emotional foundation for the celebratory days ahead.

Throughout the Easter season, colour will be thoughtfully expressed across the island — woven into design, nature, culinary artistry and immersive experiences as a symbol of harmony, renewal and joyful transformation. Rooted in the Joy of Well-Living, Colours of Renewal ignites uplifting experiences designed to foster togetherness, vitality and discovery.

Easter highlights include:

Celebrity Fitness Coach – Joe Wicks

Well-living comes alive in motion with acclaimed guest expert Joe Wicks MBE. The renowned fitness coach will lead uplifting, family- and teen-friendly sessions — from beach conditioning and CORE circuits to DJ-powered fitness nights and Junior Power Camp by the sea.

The Transformative Power of Breath – Carlos Aparicio

Returning practitioner Carlos Aparicio will present his transformative Biocuántica sessions throughout April, guiding guests towards brain–heart coherence and inner balance. He will also lead 9D Breathwork — an immersive, neuroscience-led sound and breathing experience designed to encourage emotional release and deep renewal.

Joyful Movement, Play & Family Connection

An expanded Easter activity programme invites families to connect and celebrate vitality together, with highlights including:

Kids Dance to the Beat – A high-energy movement session blending dance and simple exercise circuits to build endurance, strength and mobility in a playful way.

Muay Thai Training – An energising session focused on strength, coordination and controlled technique.

Easter Egg Decorating – A creative culinary experience where children decorate their own chocolate Easter eggs before tasting their sweet creations.

Family Sushi Masterclass – A hands-on culinary experience designed for shared creativity.

Easter Sunday Feast – A celebratory dining experience bringing families together to mark Easter with seasonal flavours.

Easter Party – Hop into a world of colour and joy with a festive celebration filled with games, interactive activities and delightful seasonal treats, capturing the spirit and magic of Easter for guests of all ages.

“This Easter, we celebrate the joy of colour not only as something beautiful we see, but as something meaningful to feel together,” says General Manager Graeme Freeman. “Colours of Renewal is a celebration of togetherness — a time to move, create, laugh and reconnect across generations. Through shared moments of play, creativity and mindful discovery, families can embrace joyful energy while gently restoring balance and harmony. At JOALI BEING, these are the moments that stay with you long after the journey ends — where hearts feel lighter, bonds grow stronger, and the true spirit of well-living is discovered, together.”

The Easter programme brings this philosophy to life through thoughtfully curated experiences — from immersive therapies and movement sessions to culinary masterclasses and vibrant family celebrations — each designed to nurture vitality, creativity and meaningful connection.

A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 3,162 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. For full details on JOALI BEING’s festive programme, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, kindly contact reservations.being@joali.com.