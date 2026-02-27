Sun Siyam Olhuveli invests in staff wellbeing with upgraded sports facilities

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has unveiled newly upgraded volleyball and futsal grounds for team members, reaffirming its commitment to employee wellbeing while advancing responsible, future-focused operations. The renovated volleyball grounds were officially inaugurated on 14 February, while the upgraded futsal ground opened earlier this year—together creating dedicated spaces for recreation, connection, and healthy competition across the island.

Designed to encourage regular physical activity and camaraderie beyond the workplace, the improved sports facilities represent a thoughtful investment in social infrastructure. They reflect a belief that wellbeing is fundamental to long-term performance, nurturing morale, teamwork, and a strong sense of belonging among team members.

Alongside these developments, the resort has implemented NO BIN DAY every Tuesday, a practical initiative aimed at minimising food waste across operations. By encouraging mindful planning and responsible consumption, the initiative challenges teams to rethink habits around food—transforming sustainability into a shared, everyday discipline.

“Taking care of our people and the environment must go hand in hand. By investing in spaces that support our team’s wellbeing and introducing simple disciplines like NO BIN DAY, we are building a culture where responsibility is lived every day—naturally, collectively, and with purpose,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.

Both initiatives form part of Sun Siyam Care, the group’s corporate social responsibility platform, and align with the Social Infrastructure and Responsible Consumption and Production pillars under the GDS framework. Together, they reflect a people-first approach to sustainability—where everyday actions create lasting impact for teams, operations, and the wider community.

Sun Siyam Care is committed to creating a positive impact for people, communities, and the environment through responsible operations, social investment, and long-term sustainability actions across its destinations in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

