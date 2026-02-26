Award-winning mixologist Dirk Hany brings Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

A magical moment is unfolding on the shores of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as the resort collaborates exclusively with the acclaimed mixologist Dirk Hany, Host and Co-Owner of the award-winning Bar am Wasser in Zurich, Switzerland. From 10 to 14 March 2026, the celebrated “doctor cocktail” brings his signature craftsmanship to the shores of the Indian Ocean for a curated series of masterclasses, sunset sessions, and immersive bar takeovers.

Set against the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, the multi-day programme will unfold across the resort’s distinctive dining venues, blending world-class mixology with Alila’s philosophy of thoughtful luxury and meaningful connection. Guests can expect an inspired journey through Dirk Hany’s refined cocktail artistry — where precision, creativity, and storytelling converge in every pour.

The experience begins with an intimate masterclass at Umami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the techniques and philosophies behind Hany’s award-winning creations. This is followed by sunset bar takeovers at Mirus Bar, where his signature cocktails will be showcased in a relaxed yet elevated island setting.

A highlight of the week includes The Shack Sundowner — an indulgent seaside experience designed to pair masterfully crafted cocktails with curated bites, framed by sweeping ocean views. The celebration culminates in the Sapor in Tavola pairing dinner at Pibati Sul Mare, where Dirk Hany’s cocktails will be thoughtfully matched with elevated cuisine in a sensory dining journey that reflects both innovation and balance.

“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we are committed to curating experiences that are both immersive and intentional,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Welcoming Dirk Hany to the island allows us to offer our guests a rare opportunity to engage with globally recognised mixology in a setting defined by serenity and natural beauty. This collaboration reflects our passion for craftsmanship, creativity, and meaningful moments.”

Danilo Paolella, Director of Food & Beverage added, “Dirk’s approach to mixology mirrors our own culinary philosophy — thoughtful, ingredient-driven, and rooted in storytelling. Each cocktail is designed not just to be enjoyed, but to be experienced. Bringing Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives allows us to elevate our beverage programme while creating distinctive encounters that resonate long after the final sip.”

Blending precision and artistry with the effortless rhythm of island life, the Bar am Wasser Takeover promises an unforgettable week of flavour, craft, and connection — where every cocktail tells a story, and every setting enhances the experience.