Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives marks June with sustainability and marine conservation initiatives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship this June through a series of sustainability-focused initiatives and conservation experiences.
In celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June and World Ocean Day on 8 June, the management and team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives took part in activities designed to promote awareness, education, and action in support of protecting the natural world, both above and below the waterline.
The programme began on World Environment Day, when team members came together for a tree planting activity on the island. Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Our Land, Our Future”, the initiative highlighted the vital connection between healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and human wellbeing, while contributing to the resort’s ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance its natural environment.
Building on this momentum, the resort is continuing its sustainability journey throughout June with a series of marine conservation activities developed in collaboration with Euro-Divers Maldives. The programme began with Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, featuring a coral planting programme with the marine biologist. Participants contributed directly to reef restoration efforts while learning about the importance of coral ecosystems in maintaining ocean health.
On 8 June, guests and colleagues came together to mark World Ocean Day through a house reef clean-up dive and beach clean-up, helping to remove marine debris and protect the delicate reef ecosystem surrounding the island. The day concluded with Ocean Discovery Night – All About Sea Turtles, an educational session designed to deepen understanding of one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine species.
The sustainability programme continues with June Sea Turtle Week, held from 8 to 16 June, featuring immersive experiences that connect guests with marine conservation efforts. Highlights include a Turtle Reef Snorkelling Excursion with the marine biologist on 10 June, offering participants the opportunity to observe sea turtles in their natural habitat while learning about ongoing research and protection initiatives.
The programme will culminate on 16 June, coinciding with World Sea Turtle Day, with an interactive presentation dedicated to sea turtle conservation and the challenges these marine species face in today’s oceans.
“Education and engagement are powerful tools for conservation. Through our partnership with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we aim to inspire greater appreciation for the underwater world while encouraging responsible interactions with marine life. Whether planting corals, participating in reef clean-ups, or learning about sea turtles, guests have the opportunity to make a positive impact while experiencing the extraordinary biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Igor Semenov, Dive Centre and Watersports Manager of Euro-Divers at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Sustainability lies at the heart of the Alila experience. From preserving our island’s natural landscape to protecting the vibrant marine ecosystems that surround us, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for our guests to connect with nature and become active participants in conservation. Our World Environment Day and World Ocean Day initiatives reflect our belief that every small action can contribute to a healthier planet for future generations,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Through these initiatives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to champion responsible tourism and environmental conservation. The resort’s sustainability programme fosters meaningful connections between guests and the natural environment while supporting the protection of the Maldives’ unique ecosystems for generations to come.
The resort continues to share updates on its sustainability initiatives, marine conservation programmes, and immersive guest experiences through its Instagram account as part of its ongoing journey to protect the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Excursions
Anantara Maldives celebrates 10,000 coral milestone with Dr Oriana Migliaccio
The coral-ringed islands of the Maldives have long been associated with celebration. As Anantara Hotels & Resorts marks 25 years of locally rooted experiences, Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives, is also marking a milestone of her own by overseeing the planting of the 10,000th baby coral.
With a PhD in Life and Biomolecular Sciences and a lifelong dedication to the sea, Oriana has found herself in the setting she had long hoped her studies would lead to: immersed in nature from sunrise to sunset, and often long after, when she guides guests through the otherworldly beauty of night-time dives. For travellers who arrive in the Maldives seeking luxury, time with Oriana often shifts the focus. Her enthusiasm and sense of purpose draw in guests of all ages, from families to spa devotees, inviting them to discover the living soul of the reef.
Oriana’s journey began in Naples, where beachcombing with her mother and grandmother first sparked her fascination with the ocean. As she listened to stories of a Mediterranean once rich with seahorses and sponges, she became determined to understand the reasons behind their disappearance. Years later, during her Open Water certification in the Red Sea, that early curiosity developed into a clear sense of purpose. Taking her first breath underwater, she descended into a world of coral polyps, weightless among creatures she had previously only read about. When a Napoleon wrasse drifted past, calmly observing her, she knew she had found her calling.
“Pursuing a PhD was never just about academia. It was about gaining the tools to become a voice for the ocean and dedicating my life to protecting what first inspired me as a child.”
For Oriana, becoming a voice for a force as powerful, little understood, and vulnerable to human impact as the ocean begins with education. One of her proudest achievements is the creation of the ‘Reef Hero’ PADI speciality, a course that teaches divers the fundamentals of coral conservation. Under her mentorship, guests often experience a change in perspective, moving from passive observers to active protectors.
“You can literally see the moment when curiosity turns into care. When a guest realises that their actions — how they dive, what they touch — can protect an ecosystem, they stop being just visitors and become guardians.”
Life on pristine islands can shield travellers from the realities of pollution, a contrast that is not always shared by local communities. In her workshops, Oriana helps bridge that gap by showing guests how abandoned ghost nets, among the most recognisable symbols of environmental harm, can be transformed into bracelets. By turning these marine threats into keepsakes, she creates opportunities for conversations about responsibility, renewal, and the impact of individual choices.
Her work is part of a wider network of Anantara sustainability champions whose efforts span the globe. Together, they contribute to Anantara’s HARP initiative, or Holistic Approach to Reef Protection. Since 2017, Oriana has personally overseen the growth of more than 10,000 corals. Guests often check in on their adopted corals through underwater camera streams, but it is the return visits years later that resonate most, when they see their once-small coral saplings transformed into thriving clusters.
Children find this work especially meaningful, as they begin to see themselves as future custodians of the sea. Through Oriana’s ‘Marine Biology for Kids’ sessions, young guests learn to view the water as mother ocean, a living presence that shapes their world and deserves their care. Their questions often stay with her. One child once asked, “If the ocean is alive, can it feel when we hurt it?” For Oriana, such questions show how naturally children combine science with empathy, offering a perspective from which adults can also learn.
“Their curiosity gives me hope, because they see the ocean not as a resource, but as a living entity worth protecting simply because it exists and is alive. That mindset is exactly what the future needs.”
In a nation where rising seas and warming waters remain constant concerns, preserving biodiversity offers a sense of agency. For visitors and local communities alike, taking part in restoration work becomes a way to respond to environmental changes that can otherwise feel overwhelming in scale and speed, grounding their efforts in something hopeful and tangible.
“In the Maldives, sustainability is not optional; it is survival. My vision is to leave behind a lagoon that is healthier, more resilient, and more alive than the one we found.”
Featured
W Maldives launches Escape Remix for a two-sided island getaway
W Maldives has unveiled Escape Remix, a new stay experience designed for guests seeking to experience different sides of island life, from the tranquillity of overwater living to the laidback glamour of a beachfront escape.
Available from June 2026 onwards as a permanent offering, Escape Remix allows guests to move between the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa and the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa within one curated island getaway.
Created for travellers seeking variety without compromise, the experience includes a four-night stay split between two nights in the overwater villa and two nights in the beach villa. It also includes daily buffet breakfast for two adults and a selection of signature island benefits, giving guests distinct perspectives of the destination while maintaining comfort and luxury throughout their stay.
At the centre of the experience is the opportunity to discover the Maldives from two different settings. Suspended above clear lagoon waters, the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa offers ocean views, direct access to the sea, a private pool, and a W Maldives signature overwater hammock designed for leisurely afternoons above the Indian Ocean. Guests can also access the resort’s award-winning house reef directly from the villa deck, where marine life can be explored just moments from their accommodation.
On shore, the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa offers a more barefoot island rhythm. Surrounded by tropical greenery and direct beach access, the villa features a private pool and an elevated upper deck with a swinging daybed for golden-hour lounging. Guests staying beachside can also access the same award-winning house reef directly from the shoreline, creating a connection between island living and underwater discovery.
“Luxury travel today is about having the freedom to experience a destination in different ways, all within one journey,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Escape Remix was created for guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the Maldives while experiencing contrasting yet complementary experiences, from the serenity of overwater living to the lively energy of a beachfront escape, all infused with the bold spirit of W Maldives.”
Beyond the villas, Escape Remix includes a series of additions designed to enhance the stay. Guests receive complimentary soda refreshments from the in-room MixBar, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, access to non-motorised water sports, and a one-time 30-minute photoshoot with the resort’s in-house photographer, including one printed photograph.
Following its recent transformation, W Maldives continues to position itself within the contemporary luxury segment through design, immersive experiences, and a social island atmosphere. Guests can dine across the resort’s five restaurants and bars, unwind with treatments at the overwater AWAY Spa, or take part in a castaway experience at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island.
As a five-star resort in the Maldives known for its distinctive personality and approach to luxury, W Maldives continues to expand its guest experiences beyond the conventional island stay.
Blending overwater tranquillity with beachfront freedom, Escape Remix introduces a new way to experience W Maldives, offering guests a more dynamic and personalised stay. Travellers looking to extend their visit can also book the Original Wavemaker package, which includes shared seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter
Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.
The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.
Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.
The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.
The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.
Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.
Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.
The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.
The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.
Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.
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