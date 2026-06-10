Alila Kothaifaru Maldives marks June with sustainability and marine conservation initiatives

The coral-ringed islands of the Maldives have long been associated with celebration. As Anantara Hotels & Resorts marks 25 years of locally rooted experiences, Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives, is also marking a milestone of her own by overseeing the planting of the 10,000th baby coral.

With a PhD in Life and Biomolecular Sciences and a lifelong dedication to the sea, Oriana has found herself in the setting she had long hoped her studies would lead to: immersed in nature from sunrise to sunset, and often long after, when she guides guests through the otherworldly beauty of night-time dives. For travellers who arrive in the Maldives seeking luxury, time with Oriana often shifts the focus. Her enthusiasm and sense of purpose draw in guests of all ages, from families to spa devotees, inviting them to discover the living soul of the reef.

Oriana’s journey began in Naples, where beachcombing with her mother and grandmother first sparked her fascination with the ocean. As she listened to stories of a Mediterranean once rich with seahorses and sponges, she became determined to understand the reasons behind their disappearance. Years later, during her Open Water certification in the Red Sea, that early curiosity developed into a clear sense of purpose. Taking her first breath underwater, she descended into a world of coral polyps, weightless among creatures she had previously only read about. When a Napoleon wrasse drifted past, calmly observing her, she knew she had found her calling.

“Pursuing a PhD was never just about academia. It was about gaining the tools to become a voice for the ocean and dedicating my life to protecting what first inspired me as a child.”

For Oriana, becoming a voice for a force as powerful, little understood, and vulnerable to human impact as the ocean begins with education. One of her proudest achievements is the creation of the ‘Reef Hero’ PADI speciality, a course that teaches divers the fundamentals of coral conservation. Under her mentorship, guests often experience a change in perspective, moving from passive observers to active protectors.

“You can literally see the moment when curiosity turns into care. When a guest realises that their actions — how they dive, what they touch — can protect an ecosystem, they stop being just visitors and become guardians.”

Life on pristine islands can shield travellers from the realities of pollution, a contrast that is not always shared by local communities. In her workshops, Oriana helps bridge that gap by showing guests how abandoned ghost nets, among the most recognisable symbols of environmental harm, can be transformed into bracelets. By turning these marine threats into keepsakes, she creates opportunities for conversations about responsibility, renewal, and the impact of individual choices.

Her work is part of a wider network of Anantara sustainability champions whose efforts span the globe. Together, they contribute to Anantara’s HARP initiative, or Holistic Approach to Reef Protection. Since 2017, Oriana has personally overseen the growth of more than 10,000 corals. Guests often check in on their adopted corals through underwater camera streams, but it is the return visits years later that resonate most, when they see their once-small coral saplings transformed into thriving clusters.

Children find this work especially meaningful, as they begin to see themselves as future custodians of the sea. Through Oriana’s ‘Marine Biology for Kids’ sessions, young guests learn to view the water as mother ocean, a living presence that shapes their world and deserves their care. Their questions often stay with her. One child once asked, “If the ocean is alive, can it feel when we hurt it?” For Oriana, such questions show how naturally children combine science with empathy, offering a perspective from which adults can also learn.

“Their curiosity gives me hope, because they see the ocean not as a resource, but as a living entity worth protecting simply because it exists and is alive. That mindset is exactly what the future needs.”

In a nation where rising seas and warming waters remain constant concerns, preserving biodiversity offers a sense of agency. For visitors and local communities alike, taking part in restoration work becomes a way to respond to environmental changes that can otherwise feel overwhelming in scale and speed, grounding their efforts in something hopeful and tangible.

“In the Maldives, sustainability is not optional; it is survival. My vision is to leave behind a lagoon that is healthier, more resilient, and more alive than the one we found.”