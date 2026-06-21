JOALI Maldives wins two honours at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia

JOALI Maldives has been recognised in two categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia 2026, receiving honours among the Best Resorts in the Maldives and for the Most Outrageous Villa.

The recognition reflects the resort’s Creative Living philosophy, which brings together art, nature, wellbeing, sustainability and hospitality within the guest experience.

Located in Raa Atoll, approximately 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives opened as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort. Art installations, dining experiences, wellbeing programmes and accommodation are integrated across the island as part of its approach to resort living.

The property features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, positioned across the island and above the Indian Ocean. The accommodation has been designed to provide privacy, space and access to views of the surrounding environment.

Each villa combines contemporary design with materials including timber, marble, bamboo and terrazzo, as well as handcrafted finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides views of the ocean, while private pools connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Artworks and design pieces are also incorporated into each villa, reflecting the resort’s Creative Living concept and extending the art experience into the accommodation.

Guests can choose from Beach Villas, Water Villas and multi-bedroom Residences, with options designed for couples, families and groups. The larger residences provide additional living areas, pools and facilities for guests seeking more space and privacy.

Each villa is supported by a dedicated Jadugar, a term used by the resort to describe its butler service. The Jadugar assists guests throughout their stay by arranging dining experiences, island activities, celebrations and other personalised services.

Guests are also provided with bicycles to explore the island’s pathways, gardens and viewpoints.

JOALI Maldives said the awards reflected the work of its team and the support of its guests, partners and wider community. The resort also said it would continue developing experiences focused on creativity, wellbeing and connection.

The recognition adds to JOALI Maldives’ position within the Maldives’ luxury resort sector, where its art-led design and Creative Living philosophy form the basis of its guest experience.