Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for Families, Best Resort Pools, and Best House Reefs categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. These awards reinforce the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island destinations, celebrated for its exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities and extraordinary natural surroundings.
Presented annually by Travel + Leisure, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific honours the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations and travel experiences, as voted by the publication’s discerning readers.
Nestled within the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a distinctive interpretation of contemporary island luxury, where thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and meaningful connections with nature come together to create memorable stays for guests of all ages.
The awards celebrate the diversity of experiences that define the resort, from thoughtfully curated family moments and two expansive swimming pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to direct access to a vibrant house reef, where guests can discover extraordinary marine life in one of the world’s most remarkable underwater environments.
Spanning a two-kilometre-long island, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers 192 beach and overwater villas and pavilions designed for couples, families and multi-generational travellers. The resort’s newest accommodation category, the Temptation Beach Pool Villa, features generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private pool and beach access.
For families, the resort offers a wide range of activities across the island, including the PLAY kids’ club, a dedicated programme for teenagers, island treasure hunts, creative workshops and marine-based experiences. Guests can also enjoy 40 complimentary activities during their stay, offering a varied programme of leisure, wellness, sports and discovery.
The resort features eight restaurants and five bars, with dining concepts ranging from Italian and Japanese cuisine to Indian Ocean flavours and international menus. Its award-winning LUX* ME Spa offers personalised treatments, wellness rituals and holistic therapies, complemented by the LUX* curated healthy cuisine – Keen On Green.
As an eco-luxury resort that focuses on sustainability, guided snorkelling and diving experiences, marine conservation initiatives and signature LUX* Extraordinary Experiences, such as Swimming with Whale Sharks, allow guests to experience unique year-round whale shark encounters and to explore one of the Maldives’ most notable marine ecosystems.
General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll John Rogers said: “We are truly honoured to be voted once again by the readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia across three award categories that reflect the diverse experiences we offer. These recognitions are testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our continued commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that help our guests celebrate life.”
These recognitions further strengthen LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as Maldives’ leading luxury island resort, steeped in distinctive hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and enduring commitment to excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort.
The nominations recognise the resort’s continued commitment to service excellence, guest satisfaction and innovative hospitality experiences, while highlighting the dedication of the team that has helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts over the past nine years.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, an award-winning house reef and a collection of personalised guest experiences that continue to attract travellers from around the world.
General Manager Raffaele Solferino said the nominations were a reflection of the people behind the resort.
“These nominations recognise the commitment, professionalism and passion shown every day by our team. Hospitality is ultimately about people, and this recognition belongs to every colleague who has contributed to the guest experience throughout the past nine years, as well as our loyal guests and valued industry partners,” he said.
The recognition follows another successful year for the resort, which has also received honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 and continues to strengthen its international reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique private island destinations.
Grand Park Kodhipparu is part of Singapore-based Park Hotel Group and remains committed to supporting the Maldives’ tourism industry through sustainable practices, meaningful guest experiences and the ongoing development of local hospitality talent.
Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, with travel professionals and guests invited to support the resort through the official World Travel Awards website.
Awards
JOALI Maldives named among world’s top three hotels in Travel + Leisure Awards
JOALI Maldives has announced its recognition as the No. 2 Resort in Asia and No. 3 in the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.
Celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, and travel experiences, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most respected recognitions in global hospitality, determined by the votes and experiences of the publication’s international readership.
This remarkable achievement reflects JOALI Maldives’ continued commitment to redefining contemporary luxury through its philosophy of Joy of Creative Living – a unique approach where art, nature, wellbeing, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create deeply meaningful experiences.
Since opening as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort, JOALI Maldives has introduced a new expression of island living, inviting guests to discover a destination where creativity and connection are woven into every detail. From immersive art installations and bespoke culinary journeys to transformative wellbeing experiences and intuitive service, every element of the resort is thoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity, imagination, and joy.
A Destination Where Art, Nature and Hospitality Intertwine
Located on Muravandhoo Island in the pristine Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature while experiencing a world shaped by creativity and craftsmanship.
The resort’s philosophy of Creative Living is brought to life through collaborations with renowned artists and artisans, immersive installations across the island, and experiences that encourage guests to engage with art beyond traditional boundaries. From exploring the island’s living galleries to participating in curated creative journeys, every stay becomes an opportunity for discovery and self-expression.
Villas & Residences: Private Worlds of Creative Living
Set among lush tropical landscapes and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, JOALI Maldives features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, each designed as a private sanctuary blending refined luxury, natural beauty, and artistic expression.
Inspired by the rhythm of island life, the villas showcase contemporary architecture complemented by natural materials, handcrafted details, and bespoke artworks. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted ocean views, while private pools and expansive outdoor spaces create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.
Each residence reflects JOALI Maldives’ belief that luxury should be personal and meaningful, with every space thoughtfully curated to tell its own story. Guests may choose from elegant Beach Villas, iconic Water Villas, and expansive multi-bedroom Residences, each offering exceptional privacy and tailored experiences.
Every villa is accompanied by a dedicated Jadugar, meaning “magician” in Dhivehi. More than a traditional butler, the Jadugar provides intuitive and personalised hospitality, anticipating guests’ needs and creating memorable moments throughout their stay – from private dining experiences and island adventures to celebrations crafted around individual preferences.
Guests are also invited to explore the island at their own pace with complimentary bicycles, discovering hidden pathways, tropical gardens, and serene viewpoints that reveal the natural beauty of Muravandhoo.
Celebrating a Shared Vision of Excellence
This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire JOALI Maldives team, whose commitment brings the spirit of Creative Living to life every day. It also celebrates the trust and support of guests, partners, and the wider JOALI community, whose appreciation continues to inspire the resort’s pursuit of excellence.
As JOALI Maldives continues its journey, the resort remains devoted to creating transformative experiences that celebrate imagination, wellbeing, and meaningful connection.
For those seeking more than a holiday, JOALI Maldives offers a destination where every stay becomes a story, every moment inspires, and every experience embodies the Joy of Creative Living.
Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earns triple recognition at Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its multi-category triumph at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Voted on by discerning global travellers who value meaningful travel experiences, the prestigious annual awards have recognised the resort across three highly competitive categories:
- The Maldives’ Best Resort for Families – Ranked #3
- The Maldives’ Best Pool – Ranked #3
- The Maldives’ Best Resort Spas – Ranked #9 (Spa by JW)
This year’s stellar performance marks the third consecutive year that JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has been named among the elite properties in the region, solidifying its reputation as a sanctuary for guests to foster deeper connections and focus on what matters most.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this multi-category recognition from Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “To be celebrated for three years in a row is a direct reflection of our associates’ dedication to delivering the legendary ‘JW Treatment.’ At JW Marriott, we believe true luxury is an environment where guests can feel fulfilled, present, and wholly nourished. Whether it is a multi-generational family discovering the joy of togetherness or a solo traveler finding a mindful retreat at our spa, we remain committed to fostering experiences that feed the soul.”
A Haven for Mindful Togetherness
Nestled on a pristine natural island in the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa continues to elevate the multi-generational vacation by seamlessly blending family connection, tranquil recreation, and holistic wellness.
The resort’s award-winning approach to family travel is anchored by the FAMILY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club—one of the largest in the Maldives, which offers over 100 engaging, nature-inspired activities designed to keep younger guests inspired while allowing parents the space to breathe and be present.
Leisure is beautifully redefined by the resort’s iconic swim hubs, including the expansive Horizon Pool, which invites families to gather against dramatic, panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean, alongside Pool 18, an exclusive overwater infinity pool designed as a peaceful, adults-only sanctuary.
Completing this well-rounded journey of well-being is the overwater Spa by JW, a holistic haven delivering deep physical and spiritual renewal through bespoke wellness treatments inspired by the calm of the surrounding waters, ensuring that every guest leaves feeling entirely revitalised.
Building on this multi-year recognition, the resort continues to curate spaces that encourage well-being and connection. From the nourishing, farm-to-table ingredients sourced directly from the JW Garden to newly enhanced multi-bedroom family villas, the island sanctuary ensures that every generation finds its perfect balance of activity and rest.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com.
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