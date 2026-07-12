LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories

Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for Families, Best Resort Pools, and Best House Reefs categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. These awards reinforce the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island destinations, celebrated for its exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities and extraordinary natural surroundings.

Presented annually by Travel + Leisure, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific honours the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations and travel experiences, as voted by the publication’s discerning readers.

Nestled within the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a distinctive interpretation of contemporary island luxury, where thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and meaningful connections with nature come together to create memorable stays for guests of all ages.

The awards celebrate the diversity of experiences that define the resort, from thoughtfully curated family moments and two expansive swimming pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to direct access to a vibrant house reef, where guests can discover extraordinary marine life in one of the world’s most remarkable underwater environments.

Spanning a two-kilometre-long island, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers 192 beach and overwater villas and pavilions designed for couples, families and multi-generational travellers. The resort’s newest accommodation category, the Temptation Beach Pool Villa, features generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private pool and beach access.

For families, the resort offers a wide range of activities across the island, including the PLAY kids’ club, a dedicated programme for teenagers, island treasure hunts, creative workshops and marine-based experiences. Guests can also enjoy 40 complimentary activities during their stay, offering a varied programme of leisure, wellness, sports and discovery.

The resort features eight restaurants and five bars, with dining concepts ranging from Italian and Japanese cuisine to Indian Ocean flavours and international menus. Its award-winning LUX* ME Spa offers personalised treatments, wellness rituals and holistic therapies, complemented by the LUX* curated healthy cuisine – Keen On Green.

As an eco-luxury resort that focuses on sustainability, guided snorkelling and diving experiences, marine conservation initiatives and signature LUX* Extraordinary Experiences, such as Swimming with Whale Sharks, allow guests to experience unique year-round whale shark encounters and to explore one of the Maldives’ most notable marine ecosystems.

General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll John Rogers said: “We are truly honoured to be voted once again by the readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia across three award categories that reflect the diverse experiences we offer. These recognitions are testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our continued commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that help our guests celebrate life.”

These recognitions further strengthen LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as Maldives’ leading luxury island resort, steeped in distinctive hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and enduring commitment to excellence.

For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.