Fari Islands Festival adds Milind Soman, Sean Wotherspoon and National Geographic

The Fari Islands Festival returns from 13 to 15 August 2026, bringing together Patina Maldives, Fari Islands and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for a second edition. The festival expands its 2026 programme with the addition of Milind Soman, DJ FS Green and National Geographic, joining festival headliner Rosamund Pike alongside an exceptional collective of artists, chefs, designers and cultural voices from around the world.

Spanning three days and two resorts, the festival continues its exploration of art, wellness, gastronomy and nature, moving through a natural daily rhythm from sunrise rituals and ocean experiences to thought-provoking conversations, communal gatherings and performances into the night.

Sean Wotherspoon

Globally recognised designer and cultural tastemaker Sean Wotherspoon—known for iconic collaborations with Nike, Adidas, Porsche and Gap—will lead a collaborative art residency during Fari Islands Festival, bringing his vibrant, sustainability-focused aesthetic to the islands.

At the centre of the residency is a large-scale, reef-inspired sculpture, built collectively across the festival as guests contribute to the piece under Sean’s direction. Once complete, the installation will be placed in the Fari Islands lagoon as part of ongoing coral regeneration efforts—continuing to evolve as marine life takes hold over time.

Sean will also take over the Fari Artist Atelier with a dedicated pop-up, featuring an exclusive Fari Islands merchandise collection alongside limited pieces designed especially for festival guests from both resorts.

Milind Soman—Festival Wellness Collaborator

Joining Sean is the endurance icon Milind Soman – a national swimming champion turned one of India’s most recognisable public figures, Soman has spent three decades pushing at the edges of what endurance means.

For the Fari Islands Festival, he’s teaming up with iRunners, the Maldives’ leading running community, to host a morning 5km and 10km Charity Island Run on

13 August.

The collaboration centres on iRunners’ flagship event, the Maldives Half Marathon. Since 2022, it’s drawn runners from across the region and beyond to cover 21.1 kilometres through Malé, with the Indian Ocean as a constant

backdrop. But it’s never really just been about the race—the volunteers, supporters and local residents lining the course make it feel more like a citywide celebration. Each edition runs under iRunners’ Protect the Reef campaign, and in 2026, proceeds will fund a coral restoration project in Villingili—so every kilometre run ends up doing something for the marine environment that makes the Maldives worth visiting in the first place.

2026 Festival Lineup

Joining this year’s music programme alongside Sébastien Tellier and NOTEP is internationally acclaimed Dutch DJ and producer FS Green, one of Amsterdam’s finest talents. He began making beats at the age of 15, quickly developing a serious career that saw him win the StateAwards for both ‘Best Producer’ and ‘BestDJ’in 2010. Rooted in hip-hop, his sound moves fluidly between electronic music, Afrobeats, dancehall and house, with a versatility that has made him a specialist across genres–from UK bass to Jersey club. His production credits include collaborations with artists such as Mahalia, Blanco, Sevdaliza and Major Lazer.

FS Green will headline the final evening with a special beachfront performance, transforming the shores into an open-air celebration beneath the stars. Also featured is Thai multidisciplinary artist NOTEP, whose immersive performances blend music, nature and storytelling to create moments of reflection and connection.

This year’s programme also welcomes a visiting National Geographic Explorer, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the natural world through the lens of observation, storytelling and conservation. Alongside Olive Ridley Project, experiences throughout the festival will centre on the Maldives’ remarkable marine ecosystems, biodiversity and ongoing conservation efforts.

The festival’s culinary and wellness programme brings together an equally impressive line-up. Michelin-starred chef Samuel Lee of Parisian neo-bistrot SENsation joins Tokyo’s WAGYUMAFIA for standout dining experiences, while Dry Wave Cocktail Studio—No. 5 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025—joins Michter’s Whiskey for narrative-led cocktail experiences, alongside curated spirits sessions from Sei Bellissimi’s Danilo Pozone.

Wellness by Bamford returns as the festival’s wellness partner for a second year, with sound healer Stephanie Waxberg and aromatherapist Louise Riby leading immersive wellbeing experiences, joined by Noble Panacea for sessions centred on longevity and holistic wellbeing.

Together, these collaborations reinforce the festival’s ambition to create experiences that extend beyond entertainment, encouraging guests to engage with ideas, people, and the place in meaningful ways.

“The festival has always been about curiosity – bringing together remarkable people whose work inspires fresh ways of thinking and connecting,” says Anthony Gill, General Manager, Patina Maldives.

“Asthe festival draws closer, the excitement continues to build,” says Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This year’s exceptional programme has come together beautifully, and we can’t wait to see it all come to life across Fari Islands as we welcome guests for another unforgettable edition.”

Reserve a stay at Fari Islands Festival at The Ritz Carlton Maldives or Patina Maldives.