News
Fari Islands Festival adds Milind Soman, Sean Wotherspoon and National Geographic
The Fari Islands Festival returns from 13 to 15 August 2026, bringing together Patina Maldives, Fari Islands and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for a second edition. The festival expands its 2026 programme with the addition of Milind Soman, DJ FS Green and National Geographic, joining festival headliner Rosamund Pike alongside an exceptional collective of artists, chefs, designers and cultural voices from around the world.
Spanning three days and two resorts, the festival continues its exploration of art, wellness, gastronomy and nature, moving through a natural daily rhythm from sunrise rituals and ocean experiences to thought-provoking conversations, communal gatherings and performances into the night.
Sean Wotherspoon
Globally recognised designer and cultural tastemaker Sean Wotherspoon—known for iconic collaborations with Nike, Adidas, Porsche and Gap—will lead a collaborative art residency during Fari Islands Festival, bringing his vibrant, sustainability-focused aesthetic to the islands.
At the centre of the residency is a large-scale, reef-inspired sculpture, built collectively across the festival as guests contribute to the piece under Sean’s direction. Once complete, the installation will be placed in the Fari Islands lagoon as part of ongoing coral regeneration efforts—continuing to evolve as marine life takes hold over time.
Sean will also take over the Fari Artist Atelier with a dedicated pop-up, featuring an exclusive Fari Islands merchandise collection alongside limited pieces designed especially for festival guests from both resorts.
Milind Soman—Festival Wellness Collaborator
Joining Sean is the endurance icon Milind Soman – a national swimming champion turned one of India’s most recognisable public figures, Soman has spent three decades pushing at the edges of what endurance means.
For the Fari Islands Festival, he’s teaming up with iRunners, the Maldives’ leading running community, to host a morning 5km and 10km Charity Island Run on
13 August.
The collaboration centres on iRunners’ flagship event, the Maldives Half Marathon. Since 2022, it’s drawn runners from across the region and beyond to cover 21.1 kilometres through Malé, with the Indian Ocean as a constant
backdrop. But it’s never really just been about the race—the volunteers, supporters and local residents lining the course make it feel more like a citywide celebration. Each edition runs under iRunners’ Protect the Reef campaign, and in 2026, proceeds will fund a coral restoration project in Villingili—so every kilometre run ends up doing something for the marine environment that makes the Maldives worth visiting in the first place.
2026 Festival Lineup
Joining this year’s music programme alongside Sébastien Tellier and NOTEP is internationally acclaimed Dutch DJ and producer FS Green, one of Amsterdam’s finest talents. He began making beats at the age of 15, quickly developing a serious career that saw him win the StateAwards for both ‘Best Producer’ and ‘BestDJ’in 2010. Rooted in hip-hop, his sound moves fluidly between electronic music, Afrobeats, dancehall and house, with a versatility that has made him a specialist across genres–from UK bass to Jersey club. His production credits include collaborations with artists such as Mahalia, Blanco, Sevdaliza and Major Lazer.
FS Green will headline the final evening with a special beachfront performance, transforming the shores into an open-air celebration beneath the stars. Also featured is Thai multidisciplinary artist NOTEP, whose immersive performances blend music, nature and storytelling to create moments of reflection and connection.
This year’s programme also welcomes a visiting National Geographic Explorer, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the natural world through the lens of observation, storytelling and conservation. Alongside Olive Ridley Project, experiences throughout the festival will centre on the Maldives’ remarkable marine ecosystems, biodiversity and ongoing conservation efforts.
The festival’s culinary and wellness programme brings together an equally impressive line-up. Michelin-starred chef Samuel Lee of Parisian neo-bistrot SENsation joins Tokyo’s WAGYUMAFIA for standout dining experiences, while Dry Wave Cocktail Studio—No. 5 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025—joins Michter’s Whiskey for narrative-led cocktail experiences, alongside curated spirits sessions from Sei Bellissimi’s Danilo Pozone.
Wellness by Bamford returns as the festival’s wellness partner for a second year, with sound healer Stephanie Waxberg and aromatherapist Louise Riby leading immersive wellbeing experiences, joined by Noble Panacea for sessions centred on longevity and holistic wellbeing.
Together, these collaborations reinforce the festival’s ambition to create experiences that extend beyond entertainment, encouraging guests to engage with ideas, people, and the place in meaningful ways.
“The festival has always been about curiosity – bringing together remarkable people whose work inspires fresh ways of thinking and connecting,” says Anthony Gill, General Manager, Patina Maldives.
“Asthe festival draws closer, the excitement continues to build,” says Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This year’s exceptional programme has come together beautifully, and we can’t wait to see it all come to life across Fari Islands as we welcome guests for another unforgettable edition.”
Reserve a stay at Fari Islands Festival at The Ritz Carlton Maldives or Patina Maldives.
Cooking
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort.
The nominations recognise the resort’s continued commitment to service excellence, guest satisfaction and innovative hospitality experiences, while highlighting the dedication of the team that has helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts over the past nine years.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, an award-winning house reef and a collection of personalised guest experiences that continue to attract travellers from around the world.
General Manager Raffaele Solferino said the nominations were a reflection of the people behind the resort.
“These nominations recognise the commitment, professionalism and passion shown every day by our team. Hospitality is ultimately about people, and this recognition belongs to every colleague who has contributed to the guest experience throughout the past nine years, as well as our loyal guests and valued industry partners,” he said.
The recognition follows another successful year for the resort, which has also received honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 and continues to strengthen its international reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique private island destinations.
Grand Park Kodhipparu is part of Singapore-based Park Hotel Group and remains committed to supporting the Maldives’ tourism industry through sustainable practices, meaningful guest experiences and the ongoing development of local hospitality talent.
Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, with travel professionals and guests invited to support the resort through the official World Travel Awards website.
Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for Families, Best Resort Pools, and Best House Reefs categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. These awards reinforce the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island destinations, celebrated for its exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities and extraordinary natural surroundings.
Presented annually by Travel + Leisure, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific honours the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations and travel experiences, as voted by the publication’s discerning readers.
Nestled within the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a distinctive interpretation of contemporary island luxury, where thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and meaningful connections with nature come together to create memorable stays for guests of all ages.
The awards celebrate the diversity of experiences that define the resort, from thoughtfully curated family moments and two expansive swimming pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to direct access to a vibrant house reef, where guests can discover extraordinary marine life in one of the world’s most remarkable underwater environments.
Spanning a two-kilometre-long island, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers 192 beach and overwater villas and pavilions designed for couples, families and multi-generational travellers. The resort’s newest accommodation category, the Temptation Beach Pool Villa, features generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private pool and beach access.
For families, the resort offers a wide range of activities across the island, including the PLAY kids’ club, a dedicated programme for teenagers, island treasure hunts, creative workshops and marine-based experiences. Guests can also enjoy 40 complimentary activities during their stay, offering a varied programme of leisure, wellness, sports and discovery.
The resort features eight restaurants and five bars, with dining concepts ranging from Italian and Japanese cuisine to Indian Ocean flavours and international menus. Its award-winning LUX* ME Spa offers personalised treatments, wellness rituals and holistic therapies, complemented by the LUX* curated healthy cuisine – Keen On Green.
As an eco-luxury resort that focuses on sustainability, guided snorkelling and diving experiences, marine conservation initiatives and signature LUX* Extraordinary Experiences, such as Swimming with Whale Sharks, allow guests to experience unique year-round whale shark encounters and to explore one of the Maldives’ most notable marine ecosystems.
General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll John Rogers said: “We are truly honoured to be voted once again by the readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia across three award categories that reflect the diverse experiences we offer. These recognitions are testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our continued commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that help our guests celebrate life.”
These recognitions further strengthen LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as Maldives’ leading luxury island resort, steeped in distinctive hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and enduring commitment to excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
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