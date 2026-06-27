Hideaway Beach Resort to host Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has officially launched the second annual Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026, with the main race set to take place on 18 September 2026 as part of a wider World Wellness Weekend programme from 17 to 20 September 2026 on the natural island of Dhonakulhi in Haa Alifu Atoll. The event brings together destination running, wellness, fitness, and island-inspired lifestyle experiences in one of the Maldives’ most scenic luxury resort settings.

The official partnership signing and launch ceremony, held at Muraka Maalam, Maagiri Hotel in Malé, brought together key event partners to formalise their commitment to the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026. The event featured the official unveiling of the branding theme, event logo, launch video, and running jersey, all inspired by Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s lush tropical vegetation, natural island landscape, and Flora & Fauna. Guests were also introduced to the scenic race routes, designed to highlight the resort’s pristine beaches, island pathways, and tranquil surroundings. The race route spans three distinct terrains: North point beach, island trails, and the Deluxe Water Villa jetty.

The initiative is endorsed by Visit Maldives and delivered in partnership with TFG as race partner, with race consultation, registration, timing, and bib services powered by TFG Races. Maldivian joins as transport partner, Coral Glass as content partner, and Sporting Vacanze as agent partner. This partnership reflects continued collaboration between tourism, aviation, media, sports, and lifestyle stakeholders in supporting wellness tourism in the Maldives.

The Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026 will feature a 10K Challenge and a 5K Fun Run, welcoming both experienced runners and recreational participants. The 5K route will cover one lap of the resort’s scenic course, while the 10K will complete two laps. Participants will receive a race timing bib powered by TFG Races, a partner goodie bag, and the official Flora & Fauna Greenery Run T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in both the 5K and 10K categories.

Beyond the race itself, the World Wellness Weekend programme will offer a curated series of activities including shakeout runs, stretching sessions, fitness clinics, group workouts, sunrise and sunset yoga, aqua yoga, sound bath experiences by Naga Healing, wellness experiences, and evening entertainment. The programme has been designed to balance movement, recovery, connection, and celebration throughout the event period.

“Following the success of the historic inaugural edition in 2025, we are delighted to launch the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run in 2026,” said Mohamed Muzaffar Ahmed, Business Development Manager of Lily Hotels. “With the continued endorsement of Visit Maldives and the support of our partners, this event reflects the growing opportunity to position the Maldives as a destination for luxury wellness, sports, and active travel. Our ambition is to develop the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run into one of the country’s leading luxury destination running events, offering participants an experience that is truly unique to the Maldives.”

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Visit Maldives, Ibrahim Shiuree, highlighted the significance of events such as the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run in inspiring greater participation in sports tourism and diversifying demand for visiting Maldives as well. He emphasised that initiatives of this nature play an important role in positioning the Maldives not only as one of the world’s leading luxury holiday destinations, but also as an emerging destination for sports, wellness, and active travel. He commended the work behind the event and highlighted the value of continuing such experiences to strengthen the Maldives’ competitiveness in the global travel market.

The event is open to international guests and Maldivian residents, with dedicated participation packages available for participants booking directly with the resort. Packages include a stay at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, meal plan benefits, transfer arrangements, and access to selected resort experiences during the event period.

Registration is free. The official TFG Races registration page will be available soon, while participants may reserve their slots in advance by contacting Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa reservations.

For packages, registration, and event details, please click here for the official brochure.