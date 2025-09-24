Hideaway Beach Resort partners with beOnd to elevate premium leisure travel

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, an award-winning luxury resort in the Maldives, has announced a new partnership with beOnd, the world’s first premium leisure airline.

This collaboration brings together two leading luxury brands to provide guests with seamless, elevated journeys to one of the most beautiful corners of the Maldives.

As part of this partnership, travellers booking with beOnd can unlock an exclusive Hideaway offer available until 30 September 2025, for stays through to 23 December 2026. The package includes exceptional value-added benefits such as:

Complimentary round-trip transfers to Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

Up to 40% off room rates

Complimentary meal plan upgrades

Guests of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa also benefit from a 10% discount on base fare when they book beOnd’s all-business class flight to the Maldives from anywhere within the airline’s global network, which currently includes Dubai (DWC), Milan (MXP), Munich, Riyadh and Zurich.

This collaboration ensures guests enjoy seamless journeys paired with extraordinary island experiences – from the moment they book their flights with beOnd to the time they step onto the pristine beaches of Hideaway.

In line with Hideaway’s commitment to creating meaningful moments for every traveller, the collaboration highlights beOnd’s newly launched ‘Winter, Your Way’ campaign. Families can look forward to a winter escape that balances quality time together with relaxation for parents and excitement for children, all set against the backdrop of Hideaway’s pristine white sands and crystal-clear lagoons.

beOnd, launched in 2023, is redefining air travel with its all-premium leisure service. Featuring an award-winning all-lie-flat cabin on its single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline delivers a private jet–like experience to key markets across Europe and the Middle East. Guests can also now benefit from Apple Pay integration, making the booking process faster, safer, and more effortless across supported devices.

Nestled in the idyllic seclusion of the unspoiled northern Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a sanctuary of authenticity, natural beauty, and refined luxury. The resort has earned a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive retreats, designed to offer privacy, space, and unforgettable experiences for couples, families, and discerning travellers.

Guests can choose from spacious villas and residences, each thoughtfully designed to provide exceptional privacy. From beachfront escapes to overwater sanctuaries, every villa offers expansive interiors, private pools, and uninterrupted views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. Many of the resort’s land villas are hidden within lush tropical vegetation, creating a sense of pure seclusion and connection with nature.

For marine enthusiasts, Hideaway is a gateway to discovery. The resort boasts a unique double house reef just steps from the beach, teeming with diverse marine life, while around 30 renowned dive spots lie within a short boat ride – making it a diver’s paradise.

Culinary experiences are tailored to every preference, with flexible meal plans ranging from bed & breakfast to all-inclusive. Guests can explore five distinctive dining venues, each celebrating global flavours and fresh Maldivian ingredients, from gourmet fine dining to casual beachfront settings.

Hideaway also offers an impressive range of recreational facilities for both active and leisure pursuits. These include two floodlit tennis courts, indoor badminton and pickleball courts, paddle tennis, a golf simulator and putting green, two swimming pools, and an extensive menu of motorised and non-motorised water sports – ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of activity and relaxation.

For those seeking an even higher level of indulgence, The Signature Collection by Hideaway delivers an ultra-luxury experience. These exclusive villas combine elegant design, enhanced services, and curated privileges, appealing to the most discerning travellers.

