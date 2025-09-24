Alila Kothaifaru Maldives reveals enchanting season of tropical festivities

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, where the festive season comes alive with an enchanting line-up of indulgent feasts, charity events, and joyful activities for all ages from 22 December 2025 – 7 January 2026.

Immerse in a journey of relaxation and merriment that begins with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and cocktail party with carolers on the beach, enveloping the island in a warm holiday atmosphere. On Christmas Eve, dive into a Lagoon Treasure Hunt, snorkeling through serene, crystal-clear waters. Then wake up to a magical Christmas Day that unfolds with the arrival of Santa, a festive tavolata-style lunch, and a special Christmas dinner, before winding down with a cozy family movie night under the stars.

Cone New Year’s Eve, toast to new beginnings at a grand dinner party that promises to be a dazzling affair, featuring a sumptuous gala dinner and captivating music performances for a spectacular night of celebration.

Throughout the holidays, guests can also delight in fabulous dining experiences paired with beach party vibes, soundtracked by a great mix of music by guest DJ Marco Ossanna. From Bellavista & Beats at The Shack private sandbank, featuring Josper-grilled small bites, to Yakitori BBQ Night, and an exquisite evening of Maldivian Lobster and Champagne, each night presents a new way to revel in the season’s sparkle, surrounded by endless ocean and sunset views.

While the season resounds with music, dance, and entertainment, the spirit of giving also takes center stage at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Create cherished memories with your loved ones while spreading joy through our special charity events that combine fun and philanthropy. Whether racing through the scenic beauty of the island during the Island Fun Run, or paddling for a good cause in the Charity Kayak Race, each event offers thrilling experiences while contributing to meaningful initiatives that support our local community.

For those seeking balance, complementary wellness activities—ranging from sunrise and sunset yoga to an energetic HIIT workout, provide the perfect complement to the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Alila Beach SPARTY offers an uplifting night of yoga, meditation, massages, and dancing, embraced by the spirit of a full moon.

Young guests are in for a treat too with a curated program of festive activities and holiday surprises at Play Alila kids’ club, engaging littles ones in island explorations, crafts, games, a magic show, storytelling, and much more.

To avoid missing out on the wonderful array of celebrations, guests are encouraged to pre-book activities and events in advance. Guests can also elevate their festive escape with a special seasonal offer with the resort’s premium All-Inclusive Package.

This festive season, join the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives for an unforgettable holiday filled with fun, relaxation, and the joy of giving and togetherness. For further information and to make reservations, please contact the resort at kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.