The St. Regis Maldives reimagines art of celebration this festive season

Since 1904, St. Regis has been synonymous with extraordinary gatherings and the art of celebration. This festive season, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort reimagines that legacy with a captivating program that blends cherished traditions with contemporary elegance, promising moments as unforgettable as the setting itself.

As the festive season approaches, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort transforms into a haven of celebration and tranquility. The island embraces the spirit of the holidays with experiences that blend timeless traditions and modern sophistication. Inspired by the legendary gatherings of Caroline Astor, the resort invites guests to enjoy days of leisure and evenings filled with elegant rituals, each night ending with a signature champagne toast.

The festive calendar is thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. Families can enjoy engaging activities, while those seeking glamour can look forward to gala dinners accompanied by live entertainment and spectacular fireworks. Culinary journeys, signature traditions, and spirited gatherings create an atmosphere of warmth and connection, ensuring memories that last long after the season ends.

Adding to the excitement, the resort welcomes an exceptional lineup of renowned chefs, wellness experts, and sporting icons. Guests can indulge in extraordinary dining experiences, rejuvenating wellness sessions, and unique activities designed to inspire. Evenings are brought to life with soulful saxophone melodies, graceful violin performances, and vibrant shows. The highlight of each night is the iconic champagne sabering ritual, followed by fireworks that illuminate the Maldivian sky.

To make the festive escape even more rewarding, The St. Regis Maldives offers exclusive privileges. Guests can enjoy seasonal rates for stays of four nights or more, daily breakfast for two at ALBA, a USD 200 daily resort credit for dining or spa indulgence, complimentary non-motorised watersports, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service throughout their stay.

As the new year begins, the resort continues its tradition of celebration, honouring heritage, artistry, and the joy of togetherness. Guests are invited to create unforgettable festive memories through themed events and timeless rituals that embody the art of celebration at The Finest Address in the Maldives.