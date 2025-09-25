News
The St. Regis Maldives reimagines art of celebration this festive season
Since 1904, St. Regis has been synonymous with extraordinary gatherings and the art of celebration. This festive season, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort reimagines that legacy with a captivating program that blends cherished traditions with contemporary elegance, promising moments as unforgettable as the setting itself.
As the festive season approaches, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort transforms into a haven of celebration and tranquility. The island embraces the spirit of the holidays with experiences that blend timeless traditions and modern sophistication. Inspired by the legendary gatherings of Caroline Astor, the resort invites guests to enjoy days of leisure and evenings filled with elegant rituals, each night ending with a signature champagne toast.
The festive calendar is thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. Families can enjoy engaging activities, while those seeking glamour can look forward to gala dinners accompanied by live entertainment and spectacular fireworks. Culinary journeys, signature traditions, and spirited gatherings create an atmosphere of warmth and connection, ensuring memories that last long after the season ends.
Adding to the excitement, the resort welcomes an exceptional lineup of renowned chefs, wellness experts, and sporting icons. Guests can indulge in extraordinary dining experiences, rejuvenating wellness sessions, and unique activities designed to inspire. Evenings are brought to life with soulful saxophone melodies, graceful violin performances, and vibrant shows. The highlight of each night is the iconic champagne sabering ritual, followed by fireworks that illuminate the Maldivian sky.
To make the festive escape even more rewarding, The St. Regis Maldives offers exclusive privileges. Guests can enjoy seasonal rates for stays of four nights or more, daily breakfast for two at ALBA, a USD 200 daily resort credit for dining or spa indulgence, complimentary non-motorised watersports, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service throughout their stay.
As the new year begins, the resort continues its tradition of celebration, honouring heritage, artistry, and the joy of togetherness. Guests are invited to create unforgettable festive memories through themed events and timeless rituals that embody the art of celebration at The Finest Address in the Maldives.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives reveals enchanting season of tropical festivities
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, where the festive season comes alive with an enchanting line-up of indulgent feasts, charity events, and joyful activities for all ages from 22 December 2025 – 7 January 2026.
Immerse in a journey of relaxation and merriment that begins with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and cocktail party with carolers on the beach, enveloping the island in a warm holiday atmosphere. On Christmas Eve, dive into a Lagoon Treasure Hunt, snorkeling through serene, crystal-clear waters. Then wake up to a magical Christmas Day that unfolds with the arrival of Santa, a festive tavolata-style lunch, and a special Christmas dinner, before winding down with a cozy family movie night under the stars.
Cone New Year’s Eve, toast to new beginnings at a grand dinner party that promises to be a dazzling affair, featuring a sumptuous gala dinner and captivating music performances for a spectacular night of celebration.
Throughout the holidays, guests can also delight in fabulous dining experiences paired with beach party vibes, soundtracked by a great mix of music by guest DJ Marco Ossanna. From Bellavista & Beats at The Shack private sandbank, featuring Josper-grilled small bites, to Yakitori BBQ Night, and an exquisite evening of Maldivian Lobster and Champagne, each night presents a new way to revel in the season’s sparkle, surrounded by endless ocean and sunset views.
While the season resounds with music, dance, and entertainment, the spirit of giving also takes center stage at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Create cherished memories with your loved ones while spreading joy through our special charity events that combine fun and philanthropy. Whether racing through the scenic beauty of the island during the Island Fun Run, or paddling for a good cause in the Charity Kayak Race, each event offers thrilling experiences while contributing to meaningful initiatives that support our local community.
For those seeking balance, complementary wellness activities—ranging from sunrise and sunset yoga to an energetic HIIT workout, provide the perfect complement to the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Alila Beach SPARTY offers an uplifting night of yoga, meditation, massages, and dancing, embraced by the spirit of a full moon.
Young guests are in for a treat too with a curated program of festive activities and holiday surprises at Play Alila kids’ club, engaging littles ones in island explorations, crafts, games, a magic show, storytelling, and much more.
To avoid missing out on the wonderful array of celebrations, guests are encouraged to pre-book activities and events in advance. Guests can also elevate their festive escape with a special seasonal offer with the resort’s premium All-Inclusive Package.
This festive season, join the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives for an unforgettable holiday filled with fun, relaxation, and the joy of giving and togetherness. For further information and to make reservations, please contact the resort at kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.
Hideaway Beach Resort partners with beOnd to elevate premium leisure travel
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, an award-winning luxury resort in the Maldives, has announced a new partnership with beOnd, the world’s first premium leisure airline.
This collaboration brings together two leading luxury brands to provide guests with seamless, elevated journeys to one of the most beautiful corners of the Maldives.
As part of this partnership, travellers booking with beOnd can unlock an exclusive Hideaway offer available until 30 September 2025, for stays through to 23 December 2026. The package includes exceptional value-added benefits such as:
- Complimentary round-trip transfers to Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
- Up to 40% off room rates
- Complimentary meal plan upgrades
Guests of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa also benefit from a 10% discount on base fare when they book beOnd’s all-business class flight to the Maldives from anywhere within the airline’s global network, which currently includes Dubai (DWC), Milan (MXP), Munich, Riyadh and Zurich.
This collaboration ensures guests enjoy seamless journeys paired with extraordinary island experiences – from the moment they book their flights with beOnd to the time they step onto the pristine beaches of Hideaway.
In line with Hideaway’s commitment to creating meaningful moments for every traveller, the collaboration highlights beOnd’s newly launched ‘Winter, Your Way’ campaign. Families can look forward to a winter escape that balances quality time together with relaxation for parents and excitement for children, all set against the backdrop of Hideaway’s pristine white sands and crystal-clear lagoons.
beOnd, launched in 2023, is redefining air travel with its all-premium leisure service. Featuring an award-winning all-lie-flat cabin on its single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline delivers a private jet–like experience to key markets across Europe and the Middle East. Guests can also now benefit from Apple Pay integration, making the booking process faster, safer, and more effortless across supported devices.
Nestled in the idyllic seclusion of the unspoiled northern Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a sanctuary of authenticity, natural beauty, and refined luxury. The resort has earned a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive retreats, designed to offer privacy, space, and unforgettable experiences for couples, families, and discerning travellers.
Guests can choose from spacious villas and residences, each thoughtfully designed to provide exceptional privacy. From beachfront escapes to overwater sanctuaries, every villa offers expansive interiors, private pools, and uninterrupted views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. Many of the resort’s land villas are hidden within lush tropical vegetation, creating a sense of pure seclusion and connection with nature.
For marine enthusiasts, Hideaway is a gateway to discovery. The resort boasts a unique double house reef just steps from the beach, teeming with diverse marine life, while around 30 renowned dive spots lie within a short boat ride – making it a diver’s paradise.
Culinary experiences are tailored to every preference, with flexible meal plans ranging from bed & breakfast to all-inclusive. Guests can explore five distinctive dining venues, each celebrating global flavours and fresh Maldivian ingredients, from gourmet fine dining to casual beachfront settings.
Hideaway also offers an impressive range of recreational facilities for both active and leisure pursuits. These include two floodlit tennis courts, indoor badminton and pickleball courts, paddle tennis, a golf simulator and putting green, two swimming pools, and an extensive menu of motorised and non-motorised water sports – ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of activity and relaxation.
For those seeking an even higher level of indulgence, The Signature Collection by Hideaway delivers an ultra-luxury experience. These exclusive villas combine elegant design, enhanced services, and curated privileges, appealing to the most discerning travellers.
As part of its partnership with beOnd, Hideaway is extending an exclusive offer that includes complimentary round-trip transfers, up to 40% off room rates, and complimentary meal plan upgrades – providing guests with exceptional value while experiencing the very best of Maldivian hospitality.
OUTRIGGER Maldives unveils family villas and enchanting kids retreat
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced spacious new Beach Family Villas and unveiled the whimsical Treehouse Kids Retreat, where imagination and island charm come to life.
“The Maldives will always be a place for romance, but it can also be a place where families feel they truly belong,” said John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “At OUTRIGGER, we’ve created a setting where couples can find seclusion while children discover adventure, a balance that allows every guest to feel at home on the island.”
Set directly on the island’s powder-soft sands, the new Beach Family Villas (116 sqm) are designed for effortless island living. With room for up to five, each villa opens onto a wide terrace that flows straight to the beach. Light-filled interiors pair contemporary design with natural Maldivian textures; it’s the perfect backdrop for family time, whether sharing a sunset, stargazing, or opening a treasure chest delivered to the room, brimming with classic board games to enjoy together.
At the heart of the island, beneath the canopy of a centuries-old Banyan tree, the new Treehouse Kids Retreat is a whimsical haven just for little explorers. Secret doors, lookout windows and hidden corners spark curiosity, while zones for soft play, arts and crafts, LEGO creations, story time and games provide endless fun.
Guided by the resort’s Marine Biologist and Sustainability Manager, children also get the chance to dive into the wonders of the Maldives’ marine world. From learning about vibrant reef life to understanding delicate ecosystems, the retreat blends play with purpose – nurturing creativity, discovery and care for the ocean.
Open daily for children ages 4–12, the Treehouse Kids Retreat offers a daily programme under the themes Create, Play, Explore – plus optional evening babysitting for family peace of mind.
While children embark on their own island adventures, parents can indulge in overwater spa rituals, sample world-class dining across the resort’s six restaurants and bars, or swim alongside manta rays and whale sharks in the South Ari Atoll. From serene wellness to high-energy watersports, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort now offers a seamless balance of sophistication and family-friendly experiences.
To celebrate the launch of the new family experiences, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced a Kids Stay & Eat Free promotion in which two children under 12 can stay and dine at no extra cost as part of their parents’ meal plan. Young guests can enjoy fresh flavors from the kids’ menu or dine from the buffet across the resort’s six restaurants.
The Maldives is a year-round paradise. The dry season from December to April promises cloudless skies and crystal-clear waters, while the green season from May to November offers quieter shores, lush tropical landscapes, and thrilling marine encounters. OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru is a convenient 25-minute seaplane ride from Male international airport.
