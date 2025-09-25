Kuramathi Maldives refreshes spa menu with enhanced treatments

Kuramathi Spa has introduced a refreshed menu blending ancient Maldivian healing traditions – Dhivehi Beys – with global wellness practices and premium European products. The treatments honour the island’s natural essence and sustainability ethos, offering a tranquil space for relaxation and transformation.

Signature and Couples Treatments

Indulge in the Kuramathi Ultimate Revival, a detox therapy with a herbal scrub, heat wrap, and lymphatic massage, or the Kuramathi Ultimate Aromatherapy for deep relaxation. Couples can enjoy intimate options like the Harmony Retreat for Two, featuring a massage, facial, fragrant bath and bubbles, or the Shared Serenity, combining an aromatherapy massage and a luxurious bath infused with essential oils and salts.

Longevity Retreats

The spa offers rejuvenating multi-day retreats to rediscover balance and vitality. The 3-Day Triple Treats package includes a body scrub or wrap, a face and body ritual, and a massage for soothing renewal. The 5-Day Nirvana Peak package focuses on stress relief with Yoga Nidra, relaxation sessions, hand and foot pampering and a head-to-toe full body experience. The 7-Day Holistic Detox Getaway supports natural healing through detox treatments like muscle relaxation, chakra balancing, fitness sessions, and lymphatic facials. Each retreat promotes relaxation, healing, and improved health.

Ayurvedic Treatments

Ayurveda is rooted in ancient Indian healing practices that focus on achieving balance between the mind, body and spirit. These treatments use herbal oils and spices to relax the body, calm the mind, and rejuvenate the senses. Abhyanga combines rhythmic movements and nutrient-rich oils to detoxify and find harmony, leaving a lasting sense of relaxation. The exclusive Samatva treatment blends Abhyanga with Shirodhara, where warm oils flow over the forehead, offering deep relaxation and mental clarity by harmonising the body’s energy and opening the third eye. For a more immersive experience, the Healing Ayurveda Retreat provides a four-day holistic journey designed to detoxify, relieve stress, and achieve balance through a combination of therapies and mindful practices, leaving participants feeling utterly transformed.

Body Massages, Body Wraps And Exfoliation

The spa offers a carefully curated selection of massages designed to restore balance and vitality. Signature treatments include Thai Stretch massage, which combines pressure point therapy and deep stretching to enhance flexibility, and the Jet Lag Recovery treatment, perfect for easing travel fatigue. Guests can indulge in the Bali Bliss experience, inspired by Balinese traditions, or enjoy the soothing Mum’s to Be massage, tailored for expectant mothers. Other options, such as Deep Tissue Massage and Hot Stone Therapy, are ideal for relieving tension and promoting relaxation.

Body wraps provide a rejuvenating boost for skin and hair. The Coco Body Buffer exfoliates with natural ingredients like coconut and coffee, leaving skin smooth and glowing, while the Coco Hair Wrap deeply conditions hair using warm coconut oil. The Rose Body Indulgence combines exfoliation with rose-infused products for softer, nourished skin, and the Sun Soother Aloe & Cucumber treatment delivers instant hydration to sun-damaged skin. Each treatment is crafted to revitalise both body and spirit.

The Beauty Hub

Facials offer a luxurious experience designed to cleanse and hydrate the skin. The Aromatherapy Associates’ options include the Wellbeing Facial, which combines dual-layer masking with lifting and firming massage techniques to reinvigorate the skin. The True Glow Facial focuses on brightening and hydrating, leaving skin plump and luminous, while the Radiance Revival Facial uses specialised massage techniques to enhance tired skin, promoting a smooth, refreshed complexion.

For men, tailored Obsidian skincare rituals address specific needs such as deep cleansing, detoxification, and anti-aging. The Detoxifying Facial targets impurities with deep cleansing, exfoliation, and a detoxifying mask, combined with massage techniques to boost circulation and nourishment. The Anti-Aging Facial incorporates exfoliation, botanical masks, and sculpting massages to enhance elasticity and skin vitality.

Margaret Dabbs London

Margaret Dabbs offers luxurious nail, hand, and foot care to repair and revitalise. The Supreme Manicure and Pedicure using Margaret Dabbs’ PURE products, combines anti-aging treatments with nourishing masks and relaxing massages. The Anti-Aging Hand Therapy plumps and brightens skin with cleansing, a potent hand mask, and a revitalising massage. The Black Leg Masque Treatment soothes tired, swollen legs, stimulating circulation and relieving discomfort.

Wellbeing Classes

Kuramathi offers yoga and meditation to nurture mind, body, and spirit. Sunset Yoga on the beach blends poses and meditation for tranquility, while Power Yoga boosts stamina and flexibility. Vinyasa Yoga connects breath with movement for balance, and Meditation Breathwork sessions release stress through mindfulness.