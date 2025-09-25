Cooking
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Chefs Day with ‘Around the World in Five Courses’ culinary journey
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to celebrate International Chefs Day 2025 with a momentous dining experience, “Around the World in Five Courses”. This special one-night-only event invites guests to join us on a culinary journey that honours the talent, passion and creativity of the chefs who make every meal at Milaidhoo Maldives a unique experience.
The evening begins with a guided tour of the Chef’s Garden, where guests can explore the bountiful herbs, fruits and vegetables that are grown right here on the island. It’s a chance to see firsthand how Milaidhoo embraces fresh, local ingredients and the thoughtful care that goes into every dish (and cocktail).
As the sun sets, guests will gather at The Shoreline Grill, our beachfront restaurant, for a five-course tasting menu that takes them around the world. From the bold spices of Thailand and India to the rich, soulful flavours of Zimbabwe, the refined elegance of Sri Lanka and of course, the freshest Maldivian ingredients, each dish celebrates a different corner of the globe. This special menu reflects the diversity of Milaidhoo’s kitchen, where our team of chefs’ hails from five different countries, each bringing their own unique traditions and culinary influences to the table.
But this night is about more than just food, it’s about the people behind the dishes. Milaidhoo’s culinary team is a close-knit family, united by a shared passion for food. On International Chefs Day, we come together to celebrate not just the food, but the stories, cultures and traditions that inspire it. Guests will have the chance to chat with the chefs throughout the evening, learning about the personal journeys and inspirations behind each course.
Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu from Botswana shares, “A meal is about sharing a moment together, one that lingers in our memories long after the last bite. What truly excites me is the dedication of our team, each member goes above and beyond to delight our discerning guests. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences, often surprising our guests with dishes outside the menu and tailoring each meal to their preferences. We believe that no request is too much and we strive to make every moment around the table exceptional.”
At Milaidhoo, food is more than just a meal. It’s a chance to connect, both with the island and with each other. Our culinary experiences are crafted with care, each dish an invitation to slow down and savour the moment. “Around the World in Five Courses” isn’t just a dinner; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion of our chefs and a chance to experience the flavours that unite us all.
Cooking
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Cooking
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
Cooking
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Soneva Fushi awarded SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality 2025
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
News1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives marks World Wellness Weekend with curated experiences, new spa partnership
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
-
News1 week ago
A quiet force for sustainability: Island produce at Ayada Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Minor Hotels celebrates multiple wins at TTM Awards 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Symphony of the Island’ festive celebrations
-
Featured1 week ago
Wellness in Pink: Milaidhoo Maldives supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month