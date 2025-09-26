Cinnamon Velifushi, Dhonveli Maldives secure Gold titles at SATA 2025

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives reinforced its position in the regional tourism industry at the 9th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, earning two prestigious Gold titles — Leading Beach Resort for Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Leading Surf Resort for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives.

The awards ceremony, hosted at Cinnamon Grand Colombo on 20th September 2025, brought together industry leaders from across South Asia to celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and hospitality.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, located in North Male Atoll and renowned for its legendary Pasta Point surf break, was named Leading Surf Resort for the seventh time and for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its legacy as the region’s premier surf destination. Beyond surfing, the resort offers a range of water sports, wellness facilities, and immersive Maldivian experiences, making it a destination of choice for adventure-seeking travellers.

Meanwhile, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a private island retreat known for its crystal-clear lagoon, pristine beaches, and luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, celebrated a milestone moment with its first-ever Gold award as Leading Beach Resort. The resort is also recognised for its wellness offerings, fine dining, and family-friendly activities, creating a holistic guest experience in the Maldives.

Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said “For us, these two awards tell a story of legacy and new milestones. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, with its iconic Pasta Point, has once again proven why it remains the heartbeat of the surf community as South Asia’s Leading Surf Resort. At the same time, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ first Gold as Leading Beach Resort is a celebration of the island’s natural beauty and the passion of our teams who create unforgettable moments for guests. Together, these wins reaffirm Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives as a destination where adventure and serenity meet.”

The SATA 2025 event honoured 53 Gold and 113 Silver award winners, spanning Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Alongside Sri Lanka’s victories, the Maldives received the title of Leading Adventure Destination, while Bhutan was recognised as Leading Heritage Destination.