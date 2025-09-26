Drink
Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats
This October, SO/ Maldives alters the world’s most iconic beer festival into a chic island activation, blending Bavarian tradition with the resort’s signature flair for fashion-led experiences. Guests are invited to trade their lederhosen for linen and toast to Oktoberfest in true Maldivian style with Bratwurst & Beats by the Beach, a one-night-only beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach Hut on Sunday, 5 October 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM.
As the waves set the rhythm, the evening unfolds with a Bavarian-inspired BBQ featuring bratwurst fresh from the grill, golden pretzels, tangy sauerkraut, and all the authentic fixings paired with unlimited free-flowing beers. Once the sun melts into the horizon, a live DJ takes over, layering energetic beats with the island’s natural soundtrack. More than just a feast, the activation brings together community, culture, and celebration in a way only SO/ Maldives can deliver.
Nestled in the vibrant Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a private island playground where avant-garde design meets barefoot luxury. The resort’s 80 beachfront and overwater villas are crafted for open-plan living, each complete with a private pool and sweeping ocean views. Designed across eight categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, SO/ Maldives offers stylish sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups seeking a fashionable island escape.
The culinary journey at SO/ Maldives is as bold as its design. Guests can explore three distinct dining destinations: The Citronelle Club, an oceanfront venue serving Pan-Asian delights with a European twist; Lazuli Beach Club, a sun-kissed Mediterranean-inspired lounge radiating Côte d’Azur vibes; and Hadaba, the signature Levantine restaurant where smoky delicacies meet endless sea views.
Wellness and play are equally celebrated at the resort. Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation featuring Vichy rainforest showers, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness sphere with panoramic ocean vistas. Families are drawn to The Nest Kids Club and The Zone games lounge, while explorers dive into the watersports hub for island adventures on and beneath the waves.
“Oktoberfest is all about bringing people together, and at SO/ Maldives we love adding our own fashionable twist,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “Imagine celebrating with bratwurst and beer on a white sandy beach, with music, laughter, and the Maldivian sunset it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll never forget.”
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Dining at Ayada Maldives: A culinary journey in paradise
At Ayada Maldives, dining transcends the ordinary, offering a symphony of global flavours in breathtaking settings. With eight distinct dining outlets, each presenting a unique culinary experience, the resort caters to every taste, from fine dining to beachside meals. Sourcing organic produce from its own garden and local farms, Ayada ensures authenticity and quality in every dish.
Magu: A World of Flavours
Magu, the resort’s main restaurant, is a culinary cornerstone open for breakfast and dinner. It features a generous international buffet with daily changing themes, including Far Eastern, Maldivian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Chef’s Special. Set amidst lush greenery diners can enjoy meals under the stars or in an air-conditioned pavilion, blending elegance with global tastes. Vegetarian and vegan options are available daily.
Kai: Far Eastern Flavours in a Tropical Retreat
An exquisite range of Far Eastern and Asian delicacies awaits at Kai; a hidden gem nestled in tropical greenery. Open for dinner, the menu features an extensive sushi and sashimi selection made from fresh local seafood, alongside classic dishes from China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The serene setting makes it ideal for a memorable evening immersed in authentic Asian cuisine.
Mizu: Teppanyaki Dining by the Ocean
Mizu offers an intimate teppanyaki dining experience, where chefs prepare fresh seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes live on a hot iron griddle. With top-quality ingredients, an extensive sake and wine list, and a location between the ocean and tropical jungle, Mizu is open for dinner and promises a vibrant, interactive culinary experience.
Zero Degree: Poolside Culinary Bliss
Zero Degree Restaurant and Bar offers a relaxed yet vibrant poolside dining experience for lunch and dinner. Its diverse menu spans international dishes, from crisp salads to European, Asian, and Middle Eastern specialities. Guests can dine barefoot in the water, under a thatched roof, in poolside cabanas, or on sunbeds, soaking up the Maldivian sun in laid-back style.
Ocean Breeze: Over-Water Elegance
Ocean Breeze brings modern European cuisine to an elegant over-water setting, open for lunch and dinner. The seasonal menu includes grilled seafood, homemade pasta, and premium steaks. Its sophisticated location and panoramic ocean views make it a standout destination for refined yet relaxed dining.
Ottoman Lounge: Traditional Turkish Indulgence
This unique lounge celebrates Turkish heritage, offering authentic Turkish teas and coffee served in traditional silverware. Inspired by Ottoman cafés, guests can relax on low seating and savour a cultural experience that pays homage to the rich flavours and customs of Turkey.
Île de Joie: A Luxurious Cheese and Wine Escape
Nestled over the lagoon, Île de Joie is an intimate open-air bar featuring fine wines, curated cheeses, chocolates, and cigars. This “Island of Joy” invites connoisseurs to indulge in a tranquil setting, perfect for sunset sipping and gourmet grazing.
Sea Salt: Beachfront Barbecue under the Stars
Held every Tuesday and Friday on Zero Degree beach, Sea Salt is a must-try beach BBQ offering freshly grilled meats and seafood. With your feet in the sand, stars above, and a mesmerizing fire show, it captures the spirit of a tropical feast in one unforgettable setting.
Canareef Resort brings Oktoberfest to Maldives this Autumn
From 20 September to 20 October 2025, Canareef Resort Maldives will host an Oktoberfest celebration each evening on Dhoni Beach. The event is set to bring the authentic flavours of Germany to the Maldives, enhanced by the island’s tropical setting.
Guests will be able to enjoy live German food counters offering traditional dishes, paired with a curated selection of German beers. Prepared by the resort’s chefs, the menu is designed to reflect Bavarian culinary traditions in a relaxed beachside atmosphere.
Entertainment will feature a mix of live bands and DJs, creating a lively setting where guests can dance or unwind by the sea. On selected evenings, entertainment will also be held in the resort bar, providing a variety of options to suit different preferences.
While access to Oktoberfest is complimentary for in-house guests, those on all-inclusive packages will be subject to a cover charge. The arrangement ensures a premium experience with quality food and entertainment throughout the festivities.
By combining German cultural traditions with Maldivian island leisure, Canareef’s Oktoberfest offers guests an immersive opportunity to celebrate with good food, music, and the spirit of Oktoberfest beneath the stars.
