Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats

This October, SO/ Maldives alters the world’s most iconic beer festival into a chic island activation, blending Bavarian tradition with the resort’s signature flair for fashion-led experiences. Guests are invited to trade their lederhosen for linen and toast to Oktoberfest in true Maldivian style with Bratwurst & Beats by the Beach, a one-night-only beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach Hut on Sunday, 5 October 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM.

As the waves set the rhythm, the evening unfolds with a Bavarian-inspired BBQ featuring bratwurst fresh from the grill, golden pretzels, tangy sauerkraut, and all the authentic fixings paired with unlimited free-flowing beers. Once the sun melts into the horizon, a live DJ takes over, layering energetic beats with the island’s natural soundtrack. More than just a feast, the activation brings together community, culture, and celebration in a way only SO/ Maldives can deliver.

Nestled in the vibrant Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a private island playground where avant-garde design meets barefoot luxury. The resort’s 80 beachfront and overwater villas are crafted for open-plan living, each complete with a private pool and sweeping ocean views. Designed across eight categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, SO/ Maldives offers stylish sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups seeking a fashionable island escape.

The culinary journey at SO/ Maldives is as bold as its design. Guests can explore three distinct dining destinations: The Citronelle Club, an oceanfront venue serving Pan-Asian delights with a European twist; Lazuli Beach Club, a sun-kissed Mediterranean-inspired lounge radiating Côte d’Azur vibes; and Hadaba, the signature Levantine restaurant where smoky delicacies meet endless sea views.

Wellness and play are equally celebrated at the resort. Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation featuring Vichy rainforest showers, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness sphere with panoramic ocean vistas. Families are drawn to The Nest Kids Club and The Zone games lounge, while explorers dive into the watersports hub for island adventures on and beneath the waves.

“Oktoberfest is all about bringing people together, and at SO/ Maldives we love adding our own fashionable twist,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “Imagine celebrating with bratwurst and beer on a white sandy beach, with music, laughter, and the Maldivian sunset it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll never forget.”