CROSSROADS Maldives unveils seamless island-hopping concept across 3 resorts

CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first fully integrated lifestyle destination, unveils its new multi-destination experience “1 Journey, 3 Vibes” combining three distinct resort identities in a single, effortless stay. Launching this May, the programme removes the usual logistical hurdles of island-hopping by keeping everything within one connected destination, allowing guests to make the most of their time while eliminating the need for domestic flights or costly seaplane transfers. Guests arrive just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and begin their journey immediately.

Designed to cater to travellers of all generations, the experience unfolds across three distinct resort environments, each offering a different rhythm and perspective of the Maldives. Guests are invited to curate their journey with flexible stay options, from an immersive nine-night experience across all three resorts to a four-night escape across two. Each stay includes full board dining, complimentary return speedboat transfers, a dedicated personal butler, and a bespoke CROSSROADS Passport stamped at every resort.

The experience opens at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, where holidaymakers ease into island living with family-focused moments and wellness, from yoga sessions to padel on the water’s edge. The tempo then shifts at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, where a high-energy, music-driven atmosphere takes centre stage and the brand’s celebrated Sound of Your Stay programme immerses guests in signature Hard Rock experiences. The final chapter unfolds at the fashion-forward SO/ Maldives, where a more refined pace awaits. Here, design-led spaces, elevated overwater living and curated lifestyle experiences cater to style-conscious travellers and luxury seekers, offering a sophisticated contrast that completes the journey.

“Whether it’s honeymooners or families, travellers today want variety without the hassle,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager, SAii Lagoon Maldives and The marina @ CROSSROADS. “The new concept solves a long-standing friction point in the Maldives: the desire to experience multiple resorts without the cost, complexity or time lost to transfers. With one booking and one seamless journey, guests can enjoy a full 360-degree Maldivian experience.”

Connecting all three resorts is The Marina @ CROSSROADS, a lively waterfront hub that adds a cosmopolitan dimension to the Maldivian escape. Guests can dine at more than a dozen restaurants, including Ministry of Crab and Hard Rock Cafe, explore the Marine Discovery Centre and Maldives Discovery Centre, browse boutique shops, unwind with spa treatments or drop little ones at the kids’ club.

The 1 Journey, 3 Vibes package is available for bookings through 31 October, for stays through 20 December 2026. The Standard Package (USD 7,780) includes three nights each in a SAii Beach Room, a Hard Rock Gold Beach Pool Villa and a SO/ Maldives Ocean Water Pool Villa. The Premium Package (USD 8,880) elevates the experience with three nights each in a SAii Beach Villa with Pool, a Hard Rock Platinum Overwater Pool Villa and a SO/ Maldives Ocean Water Pool Villa. Four-night stay options are also available, providing added flexibility to suit different travel preferences.

For reservations, please book directly via rsvn.lagoon@saiihotels.com.