News
Beach dinners, Santa and fireworks feature in Niva Dhigali festive line-up
Niva Dhigali has unveiled its comprehensive festive programme for the upcoming December Festive Season, inviting guests to experience a blend of traditional holiday charm and vibrant island celebrations. The resort’s itinerary features a classic Christmas theme, exclusive culinary events, and a dynamic New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by Hungarian celebrity DJ Liliana Reagan, offering a memorable end-of-year escape in the Maldives.
The festivities commence on 21 December 2026 with a heart-warming Tree Lighting Ceremony on the beach, setting a classic Christmas tone against a tropical backdrop. This is closely followed by an elegant Starlight Beach Dinner, where guests can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience beneath the Maldivian night sky. The holiday spirit continues to build towards Christmas Day, highlighted by the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, bringing joy and festive magic to the resort’s youngest visitors.
Throughout the festive period, guests can rejuvenate with a daily selection of Festive Elixirs. These refreshing, health-forward blends are expertly crafted to capture the vibrant energy of the island and support wellness during the holiday indulgences. Families and active guests are also encouraged to participate in a variety of engaging events, including outdoor chess competitions and spirited beach Olympics.
The seasonal celebrations culminate in a spectacular New Year’s Eve event titled: Where Freedom Celebrates. The evening transitions smoothly from an abundant gala dinner to an electrifying beach party, led by celebrity DJ Liliana Reagan. Her energetic performance, paired with a spectacular fire ritual and midnight fireworks, ensures a vibrant and unforgettable welcome to the new year.
For more information or reservations email: reservations@nivadhigali.com or call +960 6586060.
Cooking
Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
Cooking
Taj Exotica introduces Sol & Sea, a new celebration of Indian coastal cuisine
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives has introduced Sol & Sea.
Perched elegantly above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Sol & Sea is an exclusive overwater dining destination at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, offering an intimate culinary journey inspired by the rich coastal traditions of India.
Thoughtfully designed for only 16 guests, this refined dining experience combines uninterrupted sunset views, bespoke service, and the soulful flavours of India’s coastline in a setting defined by understated luxury and island serenity.
At Sol & Sea, the art of the traditional Indian coastal thali is elevated through sophisticated presentation and carefully curated regional flavours. Drawing inspiration from the coastal kitchens of Indian Western Coastline each menu celebrates the richness of Indian spices, the freshness of ocean harvests, and the depth of authentic culinary heritage.
As twilight settles over the lagoon and the horizon glows in hues of gold and amber, guests are invited to savour an immersive dining experience surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Maldives. Every detail — from the gentle sea breeze and candlelit ambience to the thoughtfully paired flavours — has been designed to create moments of connection, indulgence, and lasting memory.
Elegant, intimate, and destination-led, Sol & Sea offers a distinctive expression of luxury dining where the warmth of Indian hospitality meets the timeless beauty of the ocean.
Experience highlights:
- Exclusive 16-seater overwater dining venue
- Signature Indian Coastal Thali experience (Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian option)
- Curated sunset dining atmosphere
- Personalised and intimate guest experience
- Ideal for couples, honeymooners, and celebratory occasions
- Elevated luxury dining concept unique to the Maldives
As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean and the evening unfolds beneath the stars, Sol & Sea invites guests to discover a soulful expression of coastal India surrounded by the serenity of the Maldives.
News
Mandara Spa joins Global Wellness Day’s 15th anniversary celebrations
As Global Wellness Day celebrates its 15th anniversary under the theme #JoyMagenta, Mandara Spa proudly joins the global movement in reaffirming a belief that has long shaped its philosophy: wellness is not simply a ritual of self-care, but a meaningful expression of joy, balance, and human connection.
On Saturday, 13 June 2026, millions of people across more than 170 countries will come together to celebrate Global Wellness Day, the internationally recognised not for profit initiative dedicated to inspiring healthier and more mindful living. This year’s theme, #JoyMagenta, highlights the importance of joy as an essential part of emotional and physical wellbeing.
For Mandara Spa, this milestone carries a deeper significance. For fifteen years, Mandara Spa has grown alongside Global Wellness Day, united by a shared belief that wellbeing is found not only in treatments and rituals, but in the simple human moments that restore connection, presence, and joy.
Since the movement’s early years, Mandara Spa has embraced the spirit of Global Wellness Day through experiences designed to encourage restoration, mindfulness, and genuine care. What began as a shared philosophy has evolved into a longstanding alignment rooted in accessibility, intentional living, and holistic wellbeing.
Inspired by the healing traditions of Asia, Mandara Spa continues to bring these values to life across its destinations throughout the Maldives, Indonesia, and the wider Asia Pacific region through thoughtfully curated wellness journeys that nurture both body and spirit.
In celebration of Global Wellness Day 2026, participating Mandara Spa locations across the region will introduce curated wellness experiences and thoughtful guest activations inspired by this year’s #JoyMagenta theme.
From mindful movement sessions and wellness rituals to restorative spa experiences and moments of quiet reflection, each initiative is designed to encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and embrace joy as an essential part of wellbeing.
At Mandara Spa, joy is found in the smallest details: a calming breath, a healing touch, a peaceful pause, or the feeling of being fully present in the moment.
“Wellness, at its heart, has always been deeply connected to joy. As Global Wellness Day marks its 15th anniversary, we celebrate not only an important global milestone, but also a shared belief that caring for ourselves and others remains one of life’s most meaningful experiences,” said an official from Mandara Spa.
Founded in 2012 by wellness visionary Belgin Aksoy, Global Wellness Day has grown into one of the world’s most recognised wellness initiatives, inspiring millions through free and accessible wellness activities held annually around the globe.
Mandara Spa is honoured to continue supporting a movement that champions wellbeing as a universal need rather than a luxury, while encouraging individuals and communities to embrace healthier and more mindful lifestyles.
As wellness continues to evolve globally, Mandara Spa remains committed to delivering experiences rooted in authenticity, care, and the timeless traditions of Asian wellness.
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