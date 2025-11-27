Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica

Dhigali Maldives has announced a new culinary collaboration with celebrated chef and restaurateur James Walters, the creative mind behind London’s acclaimed Arabica. In February 2026, Walters will transport his vibrant, modern Middle Eastern cooking to the Maldives, offering guests the rare chance to savour his signature dishes against Dhigali’s island backdrop.

Over three evenings – 24th, 25th and 26th February, Chef Walters will take the helm of Battuta, the resort’s signature restaurant. Guests will have the rare opportunity to enjoy a specially curated menu designed and cooked by Walters, showcasing the flavours, ingredients, and dishes that have earned Arabica its reputation as one of London’s most beloved Middle Eastern restaurants.

Across the three-night takeover, Walters will showcase his distinctive approach to layering spices, balancing textures, and reimagining traditional dishes. From vibrant market-inspired plates to refined interpretations of classics, the menu will celebrate the bold spices, vibrant flavours, and rich culinary traditions of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and beyond; each reflecting his passion for storytelling through food, combined with the relaxed elegance of Battuta’s setting.

Three-Night Menu Highlights:

Day 1: Flavours of the Aegean: A journey through the sun-kissed dishes of Greece and Turkey, with small plates designed for sharing and connection.

Day 2: Levantine Feast: Bold, sun-drenched flavours of the Eastern Mediterranean, bringing together the best of Levantine cuisine.

Day 3: Lebanese-Inspired Feast: A celebration of the rich, aromatic dishes of Lebanon, crafted for family style dining

“We’re thrilled to welcome James Walters to Dhigali. His food brings a sense of place, culture, and creativity that aligns perfectly with the experience we want our guests to enjoy. This collaboration will offer something truly memorable for anyone visiting the resort during this time,” commented Christian Szabo, General Manager of Dhigali Maldives.

“Battuta is a beautiful space, and I’m excited to bring the flavours I love to Dhigali. Each menu I’ve created for these three nights is inspired by the vibrant, sun-soaked dishes of the Eastern Mediterranean, from Greece and Turkey to Lebanon and the Levant. I want guests to feel the warmth, the aromas, and the stories behind every dish, and to share a sense of connection and celebration around the table,” said Chef James Walters, Arabica.

For guests visiting in February, this collaboration promises an unforgettable experience. Walters’ bold, evocative flavours meet Battuta’s lush, island jungle setting. Inspired by the travels of Ibn Battuta and nestled within Dhigali’s verdant heart, the restaurant offers a culinary journey that carries Arabica’s heritage across to the shores of the Maldives.

Dhigali Maldives offers 7 nights in a Deluxe Beach Bungalow on Premium All Inclusive. The price based on 2 adults sharing is from £5,058 per villa, includes seaplane transfers. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.