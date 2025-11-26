Featured
Huvafen Fushi partners with Forbes Travel Guide in pursuit of five-star status
Huvafen Fushi, the resort internationally recognised for pioneering signature Maldivian luxury, has announced its official association with Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only independent global rating system dedicated to luxury hospitality.
The decision marks a deliberate step for the resort, underscoring its commitment to meeting the gold standard of intuitive service on an international scale. After two decades of setting architectural and experiential milestones—such as unveiling the world’s first underwater spa and introducing the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, Vinum—Huvafen Fushi is now focused on demonstrating its exceptional service culture against the industry’s most rigorous and objective criteria.
The resort’s ultimate aim is to attain the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in 2026.
General Manager Noel Cameron stated, “For Huvafen, luxury is effortless and authenticity shines through. Our brand has always been about trailblazing and crafting moments that transcend the ordinary. Now, we’re putting our confidence to the test by inviting the global authority on luxury to evaluate the very core of our offering: the quality and consistency of how we make our guests feel.”
Unlike rating systems that rely on volume or guest reviews, the FTG evaluation process is entirely independent, with anonymous professional inspectors assessing properties based on up to 900 stringent standards. The criteria place significant weight on emotional connection and anticipatory service—the subtle, intuitive gestures that have long defined Huvafen’s approach.
This partnership marks a new chapter for Huvafen Fushi, reflecting its evolution towards uncompromising, verified excellence. It positions the resort to resonate even more strongly with discerning, forward-thinking travellers seeking authentic connection and meaningful transformation.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has ushered in the holiday season with a new twist on its much-loved annual Festive Cake Mixing event, held on 23 November. This year, the celebration was led by acclaimed Sri Lankan chef and viral social media personality Charith N. Silva, the creative force behind @wildcookbook and one of South Asia’s most influential culinary storytellers.
Charith, a sensation across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with an audience of several million, is widely recognised for his bold fire-cooking techniques, visually striking outdoor food rituals, and distinctive, high-energy narrative style. He recently secured a coveted place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list in the Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink) category, underscoring his growing influence on contemporary food culture in the region. He is one of a new wave of young chefs blending local flavours with global inspiration and is the owner of the restaurant “Wildish” in Colombo.
Bringing his creative flair to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Charith said, “Bringing my energy to Sun Siyam Olhuveli was surreal; the people, the Maldivian spirit, the flavour play, everything clicked into one unforgettable festive moment.”
This year’s cake mixing unfolded like an island celebration, complete with lively music, bursts of aromatic spices, and an energetic atmosphere. Resort teams and guests layered fruits, nuts, and spirits in a spirited display, with Charith driving the momentum through his trademark spontaneity. The result was a vibrant, social, and playful reimagining of a classic festive tradition.
Festivities continued on 24 November with an exclusive live cooking demonstration by Charith, giving guests the chance to experience his signature “wild” cooking style firsthand against the lagoon backdrop of the resort.
“This celebration reflects the new creative pulse of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Charith brought an energy that aligns perfectly with our evolving lifestyle identity, making this year’s cake mixing one of our most memorable yet,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
With the festive season now in full swing, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, the resort’s year-end celebration taking place from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, featuring hypnotic beats, immersive dining, playful rituals, and a series of kaleidoscopic island experiences designed to inspire connection and celebration.
Cooking
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
Featured
Royal Island blends local traditions and lagoonside celebrations this festive season
Royal Island has announced its festive 2025–2026 programme, titled “Island Traditions, Festive Glow,” inviting guests to celebrate the season on a laid-back Maldivian island illuminated by lanterns and framed by palm trees and calm lagoon views.
The programme has been crafted to evoke warmth, atmosphere, and a strong sense of place. Days follow an unhurried rhythm, centred on family-friendly activities such as island-inspired games, children’s treasure hunts, craft sessions, palm-leaf weaving, and relaxed poolside gatherings. As evening approaches, the island shifts into a gentle social mood, with live music, retro disco nights, white parties, and informal after-dinner beach gatherings where guests are encouraged to linger under the stars.
Christmas at Royal Island combines familiar traditions with Maldivian touches. Guests can enjoy a beachside tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas Eve cocktails, and a festive gala dinner followed by an upbeat party featuring a mix of classic and contemporary music. On Christmas Day, Santa makes a tropical arrival by the water, while a children’s fashion and talent show keeps younger guests at the centre of the celebrations. New Year’s Eve includes oceanfront cocktails, a celebratory dinner, and a countdown that progresses from live music to a beachside gathering. Orthodox Christmas in early January is marked with a dedicated dinner and DJ night, offering a soft close to the festive season.
“Island Traditions, Festive Glow” also places a strong emphasis on Maldivian culture. Guests can take part in Maldivian cooking classes, enjoy homestyle Haruge dinners, and experience Boduberu drumming accompanied by Royal Island’s signature dance performances. Private dining experiences—such as candlelit dinners on the beach, cinema under the stars, floating or lagoon breakfasts, and bespoke romantic set-ups—provide opportunities for couples and families to personalise their celebrations.
Beyond the festive programme, Royal Island’s location in Baa Atoll, close to the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers access to rich marine life, including turtles, reef fish, and, seasonally, manta rays. Guests may join guided snorkelling excursions, plan multi-day dives, or opt for relaxed private cruises, including dolphin safaris, sunset fishing, sandbank escapes, and stargazing on secluded stretches of beach. At Araamu Spa, island-inspired therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative massages offer moments of calm between festivities and a restful start to the new year.
With its intimate scale, strong cultural identity, and a festive calendar that balances family-focused activities, local traditions, and quiet seaside moments, Royal Island delivers a season that feels both celebratory and distinctly Maldivian.
Trending
