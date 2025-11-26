Huvafen Fushi partners with Forbes Travel Guide in pursuit of five-star status

Huvafen Fushi, the resort internationally recognised for pioneering signature Maldivian luxury, has announced its official association with Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only independent global rating system dedicated to luxury hospitality.

The decision marks a deliberate step for the resort, underscoring its commitment to meeting the gold standard of intuitive service on an international scale. After two decades of setting architectural and experiential milestones—such as unveiling the world’s first underwater spa and introducing the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, Vinum—Huvafen Fushi is now focused on demonstrating its exceptional service culture against the industry’s most rigorous and objective criteria.

The resort’s ultimate aim is to attain the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in 2026.

General Manager Noel Cameron stated, “For Huvafen, luxury is effortless and authenticity shines through. Our brand has always been about trailblazing and crafting moments that transcend the ordinary. Now, we’re putting our confidence to the test by inviting the global authority on luxury to evaluate the very core of our offering: the quality and consistency of how we make our guests feel.”

Unlike rating systems that rely on volume or guest reviews, the FTG evaluation process is entirely independent, with anonymous professional inspectors assessing properties based on up to 900 stringent standards. The criteria place significant weight on emotional connection and anticipatory service—the subtle, intuitive gestures that have long defined Huvafen’s approach.

This partnership marks a new chapter for Huvafen Fushi, reflecting its evolution towards uncompromising, verified excellence. It positions the resort to resonate even more strongly with discerning, forward-thinking travellers seeking authentic connection and meaningful transformation.