Through Foo’s eyes: Oaga Art Resort’s festive season celebrates soul of Maldives

This 2025-2026 festive season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through the eyes of Foo, the island’s timeless and playful curator and storyteller. With every performance, every craft, and every meal, Foo brings the spirit of the islands to life, creating a celebration rooted in homegrown creativity, culture, and tradition.

A Celebration of Local Talent

Central to this year’s festivities is a line up of 100% Maldivian artists. From soulful solo performers and dynamic duos to vibrant bands and rhythm driven DJs, the resort’s programme showcases local creativity across multiple genres. This season, Maldivian artistry takes centre stage, allowing guests to connect with the islands’ authentic rhythm and spirit at every turn.

Flavours of the Maldives

Culinary storytelling forms the heart of the festive experience. Guests can savour local flavours and voyage around the Maldives through Mama’s Food Cart, a rotating palm leaf cart based at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant at Oaga Art Resort. Each week, a local woman from a different island shares her signature dish, bringing the unique tastes and traditions of her home to the table and offering a delicious journey across the atolls.

Hands On Cultural Experiences

In collaboration with Kiyavahi, a cultural studio dedicated to authentic Maldivian experiences, guests can engage directly with the living crafts of the islands. Workshops, open air installations, and interactive storytelling spaces bring traditional artistry to life, including kasabu gethun (embroidery), thundu kunaa (mat weaving), roanu veshun (coir rope making), fangi viyun (thatch weaving), and liyelaa jehun (lacquer work).

Beyond craft, the festive season comes alive with the rhythm of traditional Boduberu, presented in collaboration with Kiyavahi, giving guests a taste of Maldivian music and heritage.

Endless Artistry Across the Island

Oaga’s evolving Rahvehi artist team brings creativity to every corner of the resort. From visuals and dance to movement-based performances and more, guests will encounter pop-up shows throughout the festive period, each crafted to surprise, delight, and evoke the vibrant spirit of the Maldives. This multi-talented team ensures that artistry is not confined to a stage but woven into every step of the guest experience.

A Maldivian Story in Every Celebration

This festive season, Oaga Art Resort celebrates tradition and creativity with a Koadi-inspired Christmas Tree, a homage to Maldivian heritage. Koadi, a hand-crafted pole adorned with intricately woven palm leaves and flowers, is traditionally presented as an umbrella-like design during Eid Al -Adha. Alongside this, botanical Christmas trees across the island bring natural beauty and sustainability to the celebrations.

Guests can also look forward to a spectacular New Year’s Eve, with fireworks and a night-long celebration of music, performance, and storytelling. The festivities feature high-impact Boduberu and fire-led performances that feel both ancient and primal, theatrical dining experiences, and island storytelling that captivates and moves audiences. Curated musical nights and art-led shows create a rhythmic celebration where culture, creativity, and energy build continuously over the course of the season.

Step Into the Story

This festive season, Foo invites guests not merely to witness the Maldives, but to live it. Every melody, every handcrafted detail, and every culinary creation becomes part of a larger story, a celebration of individuality, creativity, and the timeless soul of the islands.

Some stories aren’t written. They are discovered, felt, and lived.

For art lovers and creative souls seeking a Maldivian escape, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan re-defines the very essence of an all-inclusive holiday. Dive into Free Flow art sessions, find your rhythm with Dance Lab movement and dance experiences, savour Floating Meals through the day, embark on captivating excursions, enjoy thrilling motorised watersports, and so much more.

Nestled in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport near Male’. This intimate island features 60 vibrant beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining experiences, and a spa deeply inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices. Oaga Art Resort stands as a true creative hub, offering sensory-rich experiences thoughtfully curated by both local and visiting Maldivian artists and craftspeople.

Discover your next inspiration at www.oagaresorts.com and book your stay; an unforgettable artistic journey awaits!