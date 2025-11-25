Lifestyle
Through Foo’s eyes: Oaga Art Resort’s festive season celebrates soul of Maldives
This 2025-2026 festive season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through the eyes of Foo, the island’s timeless and playful curator and storyteller. With every performance, every craft, and every meal, Foo brings the spirit of the islands to life, creating a celebration rooted in homegrown creativity, culture, and tradition.
A Celebration of Local Talent
Central to this year’s festivities is a line up of 100% Maldivian artists. From soulful solo performers and dynamic duos to vibrant bands and rhythm driven DJs, the resort’s programme showcases local creativity across multiple genres. This season, Maldivian artistry takes centre stage, allowing guests to connect with the islands’ authentic rhythm and spirit at every turn.
Flavours of the Maldives
Culinary storytelling forms the heart of the festive experience. Guests can savour local flavours and voyage around the Maldives through Mama’s Food Cart, a rotating palm leaf cart based at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant at Oaga Art Resort. Each week, a local woman from a different island shares her signature dish, bringing the unique tastes and traditions of her home to the table and offering a delicious journey across the atolls.
Hands On Cultural Experiences
In collaboration with Kiyavahi, a cultural studio dedicated to authentic Maldivian experiences, guests can engage directly with the living crafts of the islands. Workshops, open air installations, and interactive storytelling spaces bring traditional artistry to life, including kasabu gethun (embroidery), thundu kunaa (mat weaving), roanu veshun (coir rope making), fangi viyun (thatch weaving), and liyelaa jehun (lacquer work).
Beyond craft, the festive season comes alive with the rhythm of traditional Boduberu, presented in collaboration with Kiyavahi, giving guests a taste of Maldivian music and heritage.
Endless Artistry Across the Island
Oaga’s evolving Rahvehi artist team brings creativity to every corner of the resort. From visuals and dance to movement-based performances and more, guests will encounter pop-up shows throughout the festive period, each crafted to surprise, delight, and evoke the vibrant spirit of the Maldives. This multi-talented team ensures that artistry is not confined to a stage but woven into every step of the guest experience.
A Maldivian Story in Every Celebration
This festive season, Oaga Art Resort celebrates tradition and creativity with a Koadi-inspired Christmas Tree, a homage to Maldivian heritage. Koadi, a hand-crafted pole adorned with intricately woven palm leaves and flowers, is traditionally presented as an umbrella-like design during Eid Al -Adha. Alongside this, botanical Christmas trees across the island bring natural beauty and sustainability to the celebrations.
Guests can also look forward to a spectacular New Year’s Eve, with fireworks and a night-long celebration of music, performance, and storytelling. The festivities feature high-impact Boduberu and fire-led performances that feel both ancient and primal, theatrical dining experiences, and island storytelling that captivates and moves audiences. Curated musical nights and art-led shows create a rhythmic celebration where culture, creativity, and energy build continuously over the course of the season.
Step Into the Story
This festive season, Foo invites guests not merely to witness the Maldives, but to live it. Every melody, every handcrafted detail, and every culinary creation becomes part of a larger story, a celebration of individuality, creativity, and the timeless soul of the islands.
Some stories aren’t written. They are discovered, felt, and lived.
For art lovers and creative souls seeking a Maldivian escape, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan re-defines the very essence of an all-inclusive holiday. Dive into Free Flow art sessions, find your rhythm with Dance Lab movement and dance experiences, savour Floating Meals through the day, embark on captivating excursions, enjoy thrilling motorised watersports, and so much more.
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport near Male’. This intimate island features 60 vibrant beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining experiences, and a spa deeply inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices. Oaga Art Resort stands as a true creative hub, offering sensory-rich experiences thoughtfully curated by both local and visiting Maldivian artists and craftspeople.
Discover your next inspiration at www.oagaresorts.com and book your stay; an unforgettable artistic journey awaits!
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, together with event organisers Music in Paradise, have announced the return of one of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Missy Higgins, for a series of intimate performances at the resort’s private island from 13–20 June 2026.
Following her inaugural 2025 Maldives concerts, which drew rave reviews from fans and media alike, Missy was quick to declare she had “unfinished business” in the tropics, promising to return for more music, surfing, diving, and island relaxation.
The week-long event blends all the magic of a Maldivian getaway with three exclusive sunset concerts, performed by Missy Higgins against the backdrop of swaying palms and turquoise waters. Guests will enjoy beachfront and rooftop Sunset Bar shows, plus unique meet-and-greet opportunities with the artist.
With 26 ARIA Award nominations and five Australian No. 1 singles to her name, Missy’s return to Kandooma promises to be one of the most sought-after events of 2026. Attendance is capped at just 200 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.
“There’s nothing better than great live music and a beach. Add in Missy Higgins and the Maldives, and you’ve got the ultimate getaway. Bring your mates, bring your family — this is one trip you’ll be talking about for years,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Imagine starting your day diving or snorkelling in the Maldives, then ending it with Missy Higgins singing just metres from the water’s edge. That’s what awaits at Kandooma in 2026, and after my experience at her last performance here, I can promise it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.”
The Gold Experience Package is selling fast at A$4,490 per person twin share including:
- Entry to three exclusive evening events
- Three intimate performances by Missy Higgins
- Meet & greet session with Missy Higgins
- Professional photo opportunity with the artist
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative poster & t-shirt
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (13–20 June 2026)
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Return shared speedboat transfers from Malé
- Welcome drink & cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Two scuba dives per day for two (T&Cs apply, licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Information about Premium packages, including the VIP Experience (Beach House) and Platinum Experience can be found here. The Ultimate Experience (Overwater Villa) and Family VIP Experience are already sold out.
Set in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical paradise of white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coconut palms.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with spacious 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets showcase international flavours, while Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Lifestyle
Inside Oaga Art Resort’s 2025/2026 Veyoge Exhibition: Celebration of Maldivian art, storytelling
Oaga Art Resort, a Maldivian homegrown brand, is where creativity thrives, stories unfold, and art becomes a living part of every guest experience.
On Saturday, the resort unveiled its latest Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 2025/2026 during an exclusive launch event. Just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the island continues to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality, offering guests a deeply personal and engaging experience.
Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah: Where Art Breathes Life into the Oaga Experience
At the heart of this edition is Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga’s CSR initiative, “creatives for travellers,” which integrates the vibrant spirit of Maldivian art into every stay. Guests encounter a living gallery in the Veyoge Villas, where each artwork tells a story, and every brushstroke reflects the soul of the islands.
Over the past few years, Oaga has hosted over 60 local artists and more than 300 art pieces through the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibitions, creating a platform for Maldivian talent to shine. This year’s edition brings a fresh focus: 15 artists, each like a mini solo exhibition of their own within a dedicated villa, allowing for a deeper exploration of their vision and connection to the island.
Suvāsthi Gallery, the cornerstone of this initiative, embodies the joy and inspiration of Maldivian creativity. Curator Nadee Rachey notes, “This exhibition model — a guest villa that doubles as a gallery — asked something different of everyone. It wasn’t simply about creating visuals, but about weaving artworks into an existing, lived-in space. To see all 15 artists respond so beautifully, to consider the architecture, the interior, the flows of the villa, the resort’s spirit and still deliver thoughtful work has been inspiring.”
Nadee’s reflection offers a glimpse into the creative journey of the 2025/2026 exhibition, where each artist transforms their villa into a personal gallery.
From Vision to Vibrant Stories
Since 2023, the Veyoge Gallery Villas have offered a platform for Maldivian artists through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, supporting creativity while sharing it with an international audience. The 2025/2026 exhibition continues this journey with new voices and stories under the theme “Maldives; a Simple Story,” further connecting art, culture, and island life in every villa.
A Bespoke and Engaging Artistic Experience
This year’s exhibition elevates both guest and artist experience with bespoke interactive installations that go beyond the wall. Soundscapes, sensory activations, and participatory elements invite guests to contribute to the art and story, while each piece responds to the villa’s atmosphere and design, creating a seamless dialogue between space and creativity.
From painting to mixed media and digital works, every piece reflects the spirit of the Maldives, allowing guests to experience local artistry in its most authentic form.
Celebrating Maldivian Talent
Beyond the villas, Oaga celebrates Maldivian artistry through music, performance, and live interaction. Visiting local talent between musicians, dancers, visual artists and more add to the island’s vibrant energy, making every stay a front-row experience to local creativity.
Through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga ensures that art is not just seen, but lived, a philosophy where hospitality and creativity merge, enriching every guest experience.
For travellers seeking an all-inclusive island escape unlike any other, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All Inclusive plan offers Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and so much more.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is an intimate island with 60 beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. Every corner of Oaga is a living canvas, brought to life by the hands and hearts of Maldivian artists and craftsmen.
Book your stay at www.oagaresorts.com and step into a world where stories, art, and soul converge.
Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.
This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.
DJ Trinix
The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.
Matilde G & Band
Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.
DJ Jeremiah
Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.
DJ Ironik
An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.
Nourah
A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.
Yev Magician
Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.
Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.
As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.
Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.
Trending
