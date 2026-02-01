Love
Lunar Beats Festival to bring music, art and celebration to Oaga Art Resort
This February, Oaga Art Resort unveils Lunar Beats Festival, a week-long celebration of rhythm, light, movement, and fire. Taking place from 13 to 20 February 2026, the festival weaves together three powerful moments in Oaga’s cultural calendar: The Concert (Maahefun Edition), Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year, into a single, sensory rich story of connection, renewal, and collective energy.
Rooted in Oaga’s artistic soul, Lunar Beats Festival reflects the island’s natural rhythm: a space where people, music, movement, and emotion converge.
The Concert: Maahefun Edition
At the heart of Lunar Beats Festival lies The Concert: Maahefun Edition, a three-day ticketed concert inspired by Maahefun – the traditional Maldivian feast shared with family, friends, and community before the month of Ramadan.
The three days of the festival spotlight a dynamic lineup of local artists including Nish, Faya, Sentu, Soul Salad, Digital Flock, Farey, DJ RA.EE, alongside Oaga’s in-house acts Naffah and Nuff. Together, they create an atmosphere driven by sound, movement, and shared celebration.
Evening-pass tickets are available on Oaga’s website in two options: Blaze Tickets, with transfers, three drinks, entertainment access, and 30% off additional beverages; or Inferno Tickets, which add dinner at Kaa Kada and six drinks to transfers and entertainment. In-house guests enjoy complimentary access as part of their evening entertainment program.
Valentine’s Day: “All You Need Is Love”
On 14 February, the festival shifts into a celebration of love in all its forms under the theme “All You Need Is Love.” Focused on self-love, resilience, and meaningful connections, Valentine’s Day at Oaga unfolds across themed experiences island wide.
Highlights include a Sunset Group Bachata session hosted by Amney from Moo Gé, special Valentine’s features across dining outlets, and a Valentine’s Day Special Dinner (chargeable) at Samaasaa Beach. The evening continues with live performances by Nuff and Soul Salad, before flowing into a DJ-led pool party with Digital Flock, carrying the energy late into the night.
Lunar New Year: The Year of the Fire Horse
From 16 February, Oaga transforms once more to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, ushering in a four-day renaissance inspired by courage, momentum, and rebirth.
The celebrations blend tradition and contemporary expression, from a Chinese New Year Special Dinner Night at Kaa Kada Beach (inclusive) to a Chinese Movie Night accompanied by traditional appetisers. Live performances by Project Groove, Harunulaa Boduberu Group, and Naffah lead into a high-energy Fire Beach Party with DJ Afruh, where rhythm and flame come together under the night sky.
A Festival of Renewal and Momentum
From the pulsating beats of The Concert to the intimate reflections of Valentine’s Day, and finally to the fiery resurgence of the Lunar New Year, Lunar Beats Festival is a journey through renewal, strength, and forward momentum.
Inclusive, culturally resonant, and unmistakably Oaga, the festival creates a contemporary space where tradition and modern artistry meet; inviting guests to rise, reconnect, and move forward together.
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort features 60 vibrant beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining experiences, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. With creativity and culture at its heart, Oaga is more than a resort it is a living canvas.
Oaga Art Resort stands as a creative hub, offering sensory-rich experiences thoughtfully curated by both local and visiting Maldivian artists and craftspeople. Guests seeking complete indulgence can enjoy the Greatest All Inclusive Plan, with moments designed to inspire from free-flow art sessions and dance experiences to floating meals, island excursions, and watersports.
Discover your next inspiration at www.oagaresorts.com and book your stay; an unforgettable artistic journey awaits!
Fushifaru Maldives highlights romance-focused offerings for Valentine’s Day
Fushifaru Maldives has unveiled its Valentine’s Day programme, highlighting a series of experiences designed for couples seeking a romantic island escape. The update also marks the resort’s recognition as Best Romantic Escape Hotel at the White Wedding Awards.
The resort said the Valentine’s Day concept reflects its focus on creating personalised experiences for couples, with activities centred on the natural surroundings of the island. These include lagoon-based experiences such as swimming and snorkelling, as well as canoe and jet ski excursions across the resort’s waters.
Couples can also take part in private sandbank experiences, including daytime picnics and overnight stays under the stars. According to the resort, these experiences are designed to offer privacy and a sense of seclusion, with the sandbank setting providing a distinctive backdrop for special occasions.
Evening programmes include cultural performances such as Boduberu, alongside sunset and night-time dining options. Guests may choose to dine aboard a traditional dhoni or enjoy a private beach dinner arranged by the resort.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Valentine’s Day update reflects its broader approach to curating experiences that focus on storytelling and emotional connection, particularly for couples celebrating milestones or planning romantic getaways.
The resort added that the White Wedding Award recognition underscores its continued emphasis on romance-led travel experiences within the Maldives hospitality sector.
Valentine’s every day: Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives
This February, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites couples to celebrate romance as part of its fourth annual Month of Love celebration, where it is Valentine’s Day every day. A thoughtful combination of romantic dining, wellness experiences, proposals and adventures set against the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. Island Romance packages are available from US$548++ per villa per night for two.
At Kandooma, romance is approached in a modern and personal way. Whether marking a proposal, renewing vows, or simply taking time to reconnect, February’s Month of Love offers couples the freedom to shape their experience according to what matters most to them. From intimate beachside moments to unique underwater proposals (starting from US$3,500++ per couple) and elopements by the sea (from US$950++ per couple), each experience is designed to feel meaningful, unhurried, and true to the couple’s story.
Dining sits at the heart of the Month of Love. Throughout February, couples are invited to enjoy a range of romantic dining experiences, including candlelit beachfront dinners, Chef’s Tasting Menus, sunset wine tastings, and playful cocktail creations crafted for two. Thoughtful details, relaxed settings, and carefully prepared menus transform each meal into an opportunity to slow down, connect, and celebrate time together.
The programme also embraces wellness as a shared journey. Couples can unwind with dedicated spa rituals at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala created for two, including the Sweetheart Spa Experience (US$275++ per couple), which combines time in the steam bath with restorative massages and private moments to relax together. Beyond the spa, wellness continues through a curated programme of movement and relaxation experiences such as sunrise and sunset yoga, paddleboard yoga sessions, and the immersive Salt & Sound therapy, designed to encourage deep relaxation, balance, and renewal throughout the Month of Love.
True to the spirit of the island, the Month of Love also celebrates connection through movement and adventure. Couples can experience sunset Jet Ski tours, practice yoga on paddleboards at sunrise or sunset, or escape on private boat journeys to explore the surrounding reefs and lagoons. From parasailing above the turquoise waters to secluded sandbank picnics, these shared adventures add a sense of play, freedom, and discovery to the celebration.
Capturing these moments is an integral part of the Month of Love experience. Couples can choose to preserve their time together through professional photography, drone imagery, and underwater videography, including a dedicated couples’ beach photoshoot lasting approximately 45 minutes and captured across selected island locations. Photography experiences are available to book separately, with packages starting from USD 225++ per couple.
Accommodation options cater to couples seeking both privacy and comfort, from the resort’s popular overwater villas set above the lagoon, offering open ocean views, direct access to the water, and signature hammocks suspended above the sea, to beachfront villas and beach houses nestled among the island’s lush greenery. These spaces provide a relaxed and inviting base for couples to enjoy the Month of Love at their own pace, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the island and opportunities for close encounters with the marine environment.
The Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives Island Romance package is designed to offer couples a seamless romantic island escape. The package includes accommodation with daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a selection of romantic experiences such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up during the stay. For couples who enjoy the ocean, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an adventurous element to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two, with a minimum three-night stay.
Celebrate the Month of Love at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, where it’s Valentine’s Day every day in February and where romance is expressed through shared experiences, meaningful moments, and the freedom to define love in your own way.
Click here for the online brochure and visit the resort’s website for bookings.
Love by the lagoon: Sheraton Maldives presents Valentine’s romantic journeys
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love in its most enchanting form with a collection of thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Romantic Packages. Designed to transform meaningful moments into lifelong memories, these bespoke experiences artfully blend refined dining, serene wellness, marine discovery, and intimate island settings into journeys crafted exclusively for two.
For couples drawn to a timeless expression of romance, Crystal & Candlelight sets an elegant tone with a four-course candlelit dinner at Sea Salt, complemented by a printed keepsake photo and romantic turndown amenities. As gentle waves whisper along the shore and candlelight dances beneath the stars, the evening unfolds into a classic celebration of intimacy and grace.
Those wishing to intertwine wellness, nature, and romance may choose The Enchanted Escape. This beautifully paced experience begins with a rejuvenating couple’s massage at Shine Spa, followed by guided coral planting alongside the resort’s marine biologist. The day then flows into a sunset dolphin cruise, before culminating in a romantic beachfront dinner under the night sky.
For a day devoted entirely to togetherness, Cupid’s Delight offers an immersive journey from morning to evening. Couples awake to a romantic in-villa breakfast with sparkling wine, indulge in a soothing spa ritual, take part in coral restoration, witness dolphins at sunset, and conclude the day with a candlelit beach dinner enhanced by thoughtful romantic touches.
Elevating the celebration further, The Grand Romance introduces a series of refined indulgences. These include a floating breakfast, a hand-tied flower bouquet, a signature couple’s massage, coral planting, a dolphin cruise, and an exclusive five-course private beach dinner paired with sparkling wine. Elegant turndown décor and keepsake memories ensure every detail is orchestrated with care.
For the ultimate expression of love without limits, Endless Love presents the resort’s most luxurious romantic journey. From a Champagne floating breakfast and picturesque lagoon lunch to spa serenity, marine discovery, a dolphin cruise, and a five-course private beach dinner paired with Champagne, this experience is designed for couples seeking to celebrate their connection in the most extraordinary way.
Each package is thoughtfully crafted to combine privacy, luxury, and authentic island experiences, while reflecting the resort’s commitment to marine conservation through guided coral planting, allowing love to leave a lasting imprint.
For couples planning a Valentine’s romantic escape and beyond, the Endless Summer offer is available for booking through February 28, 2026. The offer includes up to USD 150 in resort credit, daily meals at selected restaurants, and special dining credits at signature venues Baan Thai and Sea Salt. Additional privileges include wellness savings at Shine Spa and a selection of recreational experiences, allowing each stay to be personalised with ease, comfort, and meaningful moments together.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, romance extends far beyond a single day. It is woven into every experience, every setting, and every memory waiting to be created.
For reservations and more information, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
