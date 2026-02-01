Lunar Beats Festival to bring music, art and celebration to Oaga Art Resort



This February, Oaga Art Resort unveils Lunar Beats Festival, a week-long celebration of rhythm, light, movement, and fire. Taking place from 13 to 20 February 2026, the festival weaves together three powerful moments in Oaga’s cultural calendar: The Concert (Maahefun Edition), Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year, into a single, sensory rich story of connection, renewal, and collective energy.

Rooted in Oaga’s artistic soul, Lunar Beats Festival reflects the island’s natural rhythm: a space where people, music, movement, and emotion converge.

The Concert: Maahefun Edition

At the heart of Lunar Beats Festival lies The Concert: Maahefun Edition, a three-day ticketed concert inspired by Maahefun – the traditional Maldivian feast shared with family, friends, and community before the month of Ramadan.

The three days of the festival spotlight a dynamic lineup of local artists including Nish, Faya, Sentu, Soul Salad, Digital Flock, Farey, DJ RA.EE, alongside Oaga’s in-house acts Naffah and Nuff. Together, they create an atmosphere driven by sound, movement, and shared celebration.

Evening-pass tickets are available on Oaga’s website in two options: Blaze Tickets, with transfers, three drinks, entertainment access, and 30% off additional beverages; or Inferno Tickets, which add dinner at Kaa Kada and six drinks to transfers and entertainment. In-house guests enjoy complimentary access as part of their evening entertainment program.

Valentine’s Day: “All You Need Is Love”

On 14 February, the festival shifts into a celebration of love in all its forms under the theme “All You Need Is Love.” Focused on self-love, resilience, and meaningful connections, Valentine’s Day at Oaga unfolds across themed experiences island wide.

Highlights include a Sunset Group Bachata session hosted by Amney from Moo Gé, special Valentine’s features across dining outlets, and a Valentine’s Day Special Dinner (chargeable) at Samaasaa Beach. The evening continues with live performances by Nuff and Soul Salad, before flowing into a DJ-led pool party with Digital Flock, carrying the energy late into the night.

Lunar New Year: The Year of the Fire Horse

From 16 February, Oaga transforms once more to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, ushering in a four-day renaissance inspired by courage, momentum, and rebirth.

The celebrations blend tradition and contemporary expression, from a Chinese New Year Special Dinner Night at Kaa Kada Beach (inclusive) to a Chinese Movie Night accompanied by traditional appetisers. Live performances by Project Groove, Harunulaa Boduberu Group, and Naffah lead into a high-energy Fire Beach Party with DJ Afruh, where rhythm and flame come together under the night sky.

A Festival of Renewal and Momentum

From the pulsating beats of The Concert to the intimate reflections of Valentine’s Day, and finally to the fiery resurgence of the Lunar New Year, Lunar Beats Festival is a journey through renewal, strength, and forward momentum.

Inclusive, culturally resonant, and unmistakably Oaga, the festival creates a contemporary space where tradition and modern artistry meet; inviting guests to rise, reconnect, and move forward together.

Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort features 60 vibrant beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining experiences, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. With creativity and culture at its heart, Oaga is more than a resort it is a living canvas.

Oaga Art Resort stands as a creative hub, offering sensory-rich experiences thoughtfully curated by both local and visiting Maldivian artists and craftspeople. Guests seeking complete indulgence can enjoy the Greatest All Inclusive Plan, with moments designed to inspire from free-flow art sessions and dance experiences to floating meals, island excursions, and watersports.

Discover your next inspiration at www.oagaresorts.com and book your stay; an unforgettable artistic journey awaits!