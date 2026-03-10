Featured
Oaga Art Resort brings back Kula Kula Festival with global influences
Kula Kula Festival will return for its fourth edition at Oaga Art Resort from 20 to 25 March, bringing together cultural influences from the Maldives, Brazil and India in a programme centred on art, music and community.
The festival combines the traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the vibrant spirit of Brazilian Carnaval, and the colours of Holi, creating a multi-cultural celebration that highlights performance, heritage and shared experiences.
The programme begins with Eid-related traditions, inviting guests to take part in cultural rituals and performances inspired by Maldivian heritage. The festival continues its collaboration with Kiyavahi Culture Studio, which will present workshops, demonstrations and interactive installations showcasing traditional Maldivian crafts and storytelling.
Guests will have opportunities to explore cultural practices such as Fangi Viyun (thatch weaving), Roanu Veshun (coir rope making), Kasabu Gethun (lacquer work) and Thundu Kunaa Viyun (mat weaving). Through these sessions, participants will also learn about the history and cultural significance of these crafts.
The festival begins with Eid Malhi, a bonfire lit by Oaga’s Rahvehin on 19 March to mark the sighting of the new moon. This is followed by Eid prayers and Eid Sai, a traditional breakfast at Kaa Kada. Throughout the day, guests can take part in activities such as Eid Kulhivaru beach games and Fen Kulhi, which combines water and colour play. The Maali Parade, inspired by Maldivian folklore, will lead guests to a high tea gathering at Raa Baa Beach featuring live performances and traditional attire experiences.
Live entertainment forms a central part of the festival programme, with performances from local and international artists. Guests will experience Boduberu fusion performances by Nuff and Ciam, storytelling rhythms by the Harunulaa Boduberu Group, and electronic music performances by Digital Flock during the Kula Kula Rave.
Dhivehi music will also be featured through performances by solo artist Naffah, while storyteller Amney will share Maldivian folklore through music sessions at O’Fire.
Indian classical music will be represented by sitar player Kalyan, who will perform across multiple sessions during the festival. Brazilian performer Alikko will introduce elements of Brazilian culture through fire shows and performances accompanying dining experiences at Kaa Kada.
Dining experiences will also highlight cultural diversity, with lunch and dinner services featuring themed presentations such as Eid Jaafaiy and Indian-inspired cuisine prepared in collaboration with Kalyan.
Evening programmes will include live music, fire performances, communal barbecues and a collaborative live art and music showcase titled Unethical Projection, featuring both resident and guest artists.
For the first time at the festival, Brazilian Carnaval will be incorporated into the programme. The segment will feature a Brazilian-inspired buffet at Kaa Kada, performances by Alikko and a Kula Kula Rave hosted by Digital Flock.
The final days of the festival will bring together Maldivian, Indian and Brazilian cultural influences under the theme Made of Many, Felt as One. Activities will include music sessions, collaborative performances featuring the Rav drum with Nuff, and storytelling by Amney.
The festival will conclude with a Deserted Day Picnic at Hastheem Sandbank, where guests can enjoy watersports, snacks and DJ sets by Afruh.
Through its programme of performances, cultural workshops and shared experiences, the Kula Kula Festival continues to position itself as a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange, reflecting the creative identity of Oaga Art Resort.
Ayada Maldives presents Easter week of family and wellness activities
Ayada Maldives has announced a series of experiences to mark the Easter season, inviting guests to celebrate the occasion through a week of activities centred on family time, relaxation and shared island moments.
As the season approaches, the resort will host a programme designed to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for guests. Families are encouraged to spend time together in the island’s natural surroundings, while children take part in a variety of activities and explore the island environment.
Throughout the week, Easter-themed experiences will be integrated into daily island life. At the Zuzuu Kids Club, younger guests will have access to a range of creative and interactive activities designed to encourage imagination and discovery. Meanwhile, adults can take advantage of wellness experiences including sunrise yoga sessions, spa treatments at AySpa, and quiet moments by private pools or along the beach.
Evenings will feature a range of social and culinary experiences, including beachside gatherings, live music and dining events set against the island’s coastal setting. These activities are intended to create a relaxed yet festive environment for guests to come together and enjoy the Easter holiday.
According to the resort, the Easter programme focuses on creating opportunities for guests to reconnect with family and friends while enjoying the island’s surroundings. The celebrations are designed to highlight shared experiences rather than a single event, allowing guests to enjoy the season at their own pace.
Through the programme, Ayada Maldives aims to offer visitors an opportunity to celebrate Easter in a setting defined by natural beauty, hospitality and time spent together.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef marks International Women’s Day with beach celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Privé Collection, marked International Women’s Day by celebrating the contributions of female team members and guests, recognising their role in shaping the experiences that define the island.
The resort hosted a white-themed sunset cocktail gathering on the beach on 8 March, where guests and female colleagues came together to mark the occasion. The event provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of women across various roles within the resort.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef highlighted the role of its female team members in delivering guest experiences, from operational support and administrative roles to culinary and guest service positions. The resort noted that these contributions play a significant role in shaping the overall guest journey on the island.
As part of the evening’s programme, the resort’s resident artist conducted a live painting session, reflecting the creativity and energy women bring to the hospitality sector. Guests were also served a selection of specially curated “White Theme” cocktails prepared by the resort’s bartending team to mark the occasion.
Commenting on the celebration, Thoha Yoosuf said the resort’s female colleagues bring intuition and warmth to their roles, helping create memorable experiences for guests. He added that the celebration recognised their dedication, leadership and commitment.
Through the event, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef highlighted the diverse roles played by women within its team, while recognising the culture and individuality that contribute to the resort’s working community.
Angsana Velavaru plans Easter weekend of activities and dining
Angsana Velavaru is inviting guests to celebrate Easter with a two-day island programme featuring family activities, ocean experiences and seasonal dining from 4 to 5 April 2026.
Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort will host a series of activities designed for families, couples and travellers seeking a seasonal getaway by the sea. The programme includes a combination of wellness sessions, marine experiences and leisure activities intended to bring guests together during the Easter holiday period.
Mornings begin with yoga sessions overlooking the lagoon, followed by opportunities to explore the island’s marine environment through guided snorkelling excursions and discovery experiences organised by the Endheri Marine Centre.
Throughout the day, guests can take part in a range of recreational activities across the island. These include beach kite flying, aqua aerobics sessions and bird feeding at the island’s sanctuary. Adventure-focused experiences are also available, with water sports such as family tube rides and sunset cruises offering guests the opportunity to explore the surrounding lagoon.
Dining experiences form a central part of the Easter programme. Guests can participate in interactive activities including cocktail-making sessions and the Wok & Toss dining experience, which allows visitors to engage with the resort’s culinary team. The programme also includes Easter buffet lunch and dinner at Kaani Restaurant, where seasonal dishes are served in a relaxed island setting.
Evening entertainment includes live music performances, DJ sessions and outdoor film screenings under the stars, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and socialise.
Children’s activities are organised through the Ranger’s Club, where a dedicated Easter programme features creative workshops such as bunny mask making, Easter egg painting and string art. Traditional activities including Easter egg hunts and beach races are also planned for younger guests.
The Easter programme at Angsana Velavaru combines marine exploration, family-friendly activities and seasonal dining experiences, offering guests an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the island’s natural surroundings.
