Oaga Art Resort brings back Kula Kula Festival with global influences

Kula Kula Festival will return for its fourth edition at Oaga Art Resort from 20 to 25 March, bringing together cultural influences from the Maldives, Brazil and India in a programme centred on art, music and community.

The festival combines the traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the vibrant spirit of Brazilian Carnaval, and the colours of Holi, creating a multi-cultural celebration that highlights performance, heritage and shared experiences.

The programme begins with Eid-related traditions, inviting guests to take part in cultural rituals and performances inspired by Maldivian heritage. The festival continues its collaboration with Kiyavahi Culture Studio, which will present workshops, demonstrations and interactive installations showcasing traditional Maldivian crafts and storytelling.

Guests will have opportunities to explore cultural practices such as Fangi Viyun (thatch weaving), Roanu Veshun (coir rope making), Kasabu Gethun (lacquer work) and Thundu Kunaa Viyun (mat weaving). Through these sessions, participants will also learn about the history and cultural significance of these crafts.

The festival begins with Eid Malhi, a bonfire lit by Oaga’s Rahvehin on 19 March to mark the sighting of the new moon. This is followed by Eid prayers and Eid Sai, a traditional breakfast at Kaa Kada. Throughout the day, guests can take part in activities such as Eid Kulhivaru beach games and Fen Kulhi, which combines water and colour play. The Maali Parade, inspired by Maldivian folklore, will lead guests to a high tea gathering at Raa Baa Beach featuring live performances and traditional attire experiences.

Live entertainment forms a central part of the festival programme, with performances from local and international artists. Guests will experience Boduberu fusion performances by Nuff and Ciam, storytelling rhythms by the Harunulaa Boduberu Group, and electronic music performances by Digital Flock during the Kula Kula Rave.

Dhivehi music will also be featured through performances by solo artist Naffah, while storyteller Amney will share Maldivian folklore through music sessions at O’Fire.

Indian classical music will be represented by sitar player Kalyan, who will perform across multiple sessions during the festival. Brazilian performer Alikko will introduce elements of Brazilian culture through fire shows and performances accompanying dining experiences at Kaa Kada.

Dining experiences will also highlight cultural diversity, with lunch and dinner services featuring themed presentations such as Eid Jaafaiy and Indian-inspired cuisine prepared in collaboration with Kalyan.

Evening programmes will include live music, fire performances, communal barbecues and a collaborative live art and music showcase titled Unethical Projection, featuring both resident and guest artists.

For the first time at the festival, Brazilian Carnaval will be incorporated into the programme. The segment will feature a Brazilian-inspired buffet at Kaa Kada, performances by Alikko and a Kula Kula Rave hosted by Digital Flock.

The final days of the festival will bring together Maldivian, Indian and Brazilian cultural influences under the theme Made of Many, Felt as One. Activities will include music sessions, collaborative performances featuring the Rav drum with Nuff, and storytelling by Amney.

The festival will conclude with a Deserted Day Picnic at Hastheem Sandbank, where guests can enjoy watersports, snacks and DJ sets by Afruh.

Through its programme of performances, cultural workshops and shared experiences, the Kula Kula Festival continues to position itself as a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange, reflecting the creative identity of Oaga Art Resort.