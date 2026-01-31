Awards
Kuramathi Maldives earns HolidayCheck Gold Award for consistent guest satisfaction
Kuramathi Maldives has once again cemented its status as one of the Maldives’ leading holiday destinations by earning the coveted HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026. This prestigious accolade recognises the resort’s enduring popularity and consistent excellence in hospitality, marking it as a top choice for travellers across the globe.
The HolidayCheck Gold Award is an exclusive honour reserved for hotels that have demonstrated remarkable consistency in guest satisfaction. To qualify for this distinction, a property must have received a HolidayCheck Award at least five times since 2019. This rigorous criterion ensures that only establishments delivering sustained high-quality experiences over several years are recognised.
Reflecting on this milestone award, General Manager Bertrand Margerie expressed immense pride: “We are thrilled to be recognised with the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who strive every day to provide exceptional service. Knowing that this award comes directly from the positive feedback of our guests makes it even more meaningful, and we look forward to continuing to deliver world-class Maldivian hospitality.”
Located in the North Ari Atoll, Kuramathi stretches across 1.8 kilometres of lush, tropical beauty. This idyllic sanctuary, with its vibrant coral house reef that gently unfurls into a shimmering sandbank, is a perfect symbol of natural beauty. From its pristine beaches and lush vegetation to its diverse dining options and heartfelt service, Kuramathi continues to set the benchmark for Maldivian hospitality. The Gold Award serves as a testament to the thousands of positive reviews and recommendations shared by satisfied guests who have experienced the magic of the island firsthand.
Travellers seeking an award-winning escape are invited to discover why Kuramathi remains a perennial favourite. Whether looking for a romantic retreat, a family adventure, or a diving getaway, the resort offers an exceptional environment that consistently exceeds expectations.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised at global awards ceremonies in Russia and China
Amilla Maldives has been celebrated on the international stage for its commitment to refined luxury, thoughtful service, and immersive island experiences, receiving accolades across multiple prestigious hospitality awards.
In Russia, the resort was named Best Spa & Relax Resort at the White Wedding Awards 2025, recognising its dedication to mindful wellness, gentle rhythms, and experiences curated with care to allow guests to fully unwind. The resort was further acknowledged as Best Hotel for Romantic & Family Getaway at the Fashion New Year Awards 2025, reflecting its ability to craft meaningful connections and intimate moments for couples and families within the serene beauty of the Maldives.
In China, Amilla Maldives was honoured as Luxury Resort Hotel of the Year 2025 at the Target Taste Awards, highlighting the resort’s commitment to elevated hospitality, considered service, and bespoke experiences that combine luxury with effortless ease. The resort was also recognised as Overseas Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Elite Select, celebrating its status as a refined destination for discerning travellers seeking immersive, world-class island escapes. In addition, the resort was named Best Overseas Resort 2025 at the Voyage Hotel & Resort Awards 2025, further affirming its reputation within the Chinese market for elegance, privacy, and thoughtfully curated guest journeys.
“These accolades celebrate the heart of what we do at Amilla Maldives,” said Morgan Martinello, General Manager. “From the curated rhythms of wellness and relaxation to the thoughtful touches that define each guest’s experience, our team is dedicated to offering moments of luxury that are both intimate and immersive. We are grateful to our partners, guests, and staff whose care and attention continue to elevate every stay.”
Amilla Maldives remains committed to redefining island luxury, creating experiences that balance serenity, elegance, and thoughtful hospitality for every guest.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives secures repeat honour in Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ Top 100
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating an extraordinary achievement, earning recognition among the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the second year in a row, marking another milestone in the resort’s journey of excellence.
Ifuru Island Maldives has been honoured for the second consecutive year in the TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025, a prestigious accolade by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards that celebrates the “Best of the Best” in global hospitality. This recognition affirms the resort’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished properties, with a reputation for exceptional service and vibrant lifestyle offerings that bring the island experience to life.
Adding to this remarkable achievement, General Manager Marcel Sawyer has been recognised globally among the Top 100 General Managers of the World, highlighting his exceptional leadership and vision that have shaped Ifuru Island Maldives into a celebrated lifestyle destination. Under his guidance, every guest experience reflects the resort’s vibrant spirit and commitment to excellence.
Offering the perfect escape in the heart of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a secluded paradise with a full kilometre of pristine white sand and stunning Maldivian sunsets, featuring a seamless blend of vibrant shared areas and peaceful private retreats. With 147 well-appointed accommodations including private pools and direct beach access, the resort has earned global recognition for its outstanding hospitality and remains a preferred destination for families, couples, friends, or solo travellers seeking unforgettable island experiences.
“Being recognised among the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World for the second consecutive year is a true honour for both our team and myself. This achievement reflects the passion, dedication, and teamwork behind every experience we create, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, memorable moments, and vibrant experiences for every guest,” shared General Manager, Marcel Sawyer.
With this honour, Ifuru Island Maldives continues to reinforce its position as a leading lifestyle destination, offering guests unforgettable experiences, vibrant moments, and the authentic warmth of Maldivian culture.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu wins Resort of the Year 2025 honour in China market
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been named Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Taste China, one of China’s most influential platforms recognising excellence in hospitality, dining and experiential luxury.
The award places Grand Park Kodhipparu among a select group of internationally respected luxury resorts, acknowledged for their commitment to taste, craftsmanship and holistic guest experience. Winners were chosen by Target Taste’s editorial and expert panel, which is known for its rigorous evaluation process and strong influence among China’s high-end travel and lifestyle audiences.
Commenting on the recognition, Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, said the award was a meaningful endorsement of the resort’s team and its long-term vision. He noted that as the resort marks its ninth year of operations, being named Resort of the Year reflects the passion, creativity and dedication of its staff, as well as its continued commitment to delivering experiences that resonate with discerning travellers.
Located on a private island accessible by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has gained recognition for its contemporary interpretation of Maldivian luxury, combining modern design, attentive service and a strong culinary identity. A central feature of the guest experience is the resort’s destination dining portfolio, which has become one of its defining attributes.
Target Taste China is widely regarded as an authority on luxury taste and lifestyle, with a strong following among affluent Chinese travellers and industry professionals. Its annual awards recognise excellence across hotels, resorts, dining concepts and destinations worldwide.
Resort Executive Chef Raymond Tan said dining at the resort is intended to be immersive and sensory. He explained that the Firedoor signature dining experience is built around open-flame cooking, elemental techniques and the integrity of premium ingredients, allowing natural flavours to take prominence. He added that this is complemented by the Maldives’ only glass-floor overwater dining venue, where guests are connected to the ocean beneath them as much as to the cuisine itself.
The accolade further strengthens Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ position as a leading luxury resort in the Indian Ocean and reinforces its appeal within the Chinese market and internationally.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Featured1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches March flash offer with savings of up to 80%
-
Action1 week ago
Noku Maldives strengthens reef protection through coral propagation
-
News1 week ago
‘Endless Summer’ brings wellness and family escapes to Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
News1 week ago
Kandooma champions collaboration as cornerstone of sustainability progress
-
Featured6 days ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
-
Drink6 days ago
The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme