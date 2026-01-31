Kuramathi Maldives earns HolidayCheck Gold Award for consistent guest satisfaction

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been named Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Taste China, one of China’s most influential platforms recognising excellence in hospitality, dining and experiential luxury.

The award places Grand Park Kodhipparu among a select group of internationally respected luxury resorts, acknowledged for their commitment to taste, craftsmanship and holistic guest experience. Winners were chosen by Target Taste’s editorial and expert panel, which is known for its rigorous evaluation process and strong influence among China’s high-end travel and lifestyle audiences.

Commenting on the recognition, Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, said the award was a meaningful endorsement of the resort’s team and its long-term vision. He noted that as the resort marks its ninth year of operations, being named Resort of the Year reflects the passion, creativity and dedication of its staff, as well as its continued commitment to delivering experiences that resonate with discerning travellers.

Located on a private island accessible by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has gained recognition for its contemporary interpretation of Maldivian luxury, combining modern design, attentive service and a strong culinary identity. A central feature of the guest experience is the resort’s destination dining portfolio, which has become one of its defining attributes.

Target Taste China is widely regarded as an authority on luxury taste and lifestyle, with a strong following among affluent Chinese travellers and industry professionals. Its annual awards recognise excellence across hotels, resorts, dining concepts and destinations worldwide.

Resort Executive Chef Raymond Tan said dining at the resort is intended to be immersive and sensory. He explained that the Firedoor signature dining experience is built around open-flame cooking, elemental techniques and the integrity of premium ingredients, allowing natural flavours to take prominence. He added that this is complemented by the Maldives’ only glass-floor overwater dining venue, where guests are connected to the ocean beneath them as much as to the cuisine itself.

The accolade further strengthens Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ position as a leading luxury resort in the Indian Ocean and reinforces its appeal within the Chinese market and internationally.