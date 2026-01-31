Cooking
ONDA debuts at The Standard, Maldives as new Mediterranean dining venue
The Standard, Maldives is making waves with the debut of ONDA. More than just a restaurant, ONDA (meaning “wave”) is an energetic, sophisticated take on Mediterranean cuisine, designed to be the most exciting dining destination in the region. Delivering bold, soulful food with a “come-as-you-are” vibe, ONDA flips the script on typical resort dining by replacing formality with pure, sun-drenched enjoyment.
“ONDA is a commitment to the playful, unconventional spirit of The Standard,” says Justin Swart, General Manager. “We aren’t just breaking the mold; we’re setting a new benchmark for fresh, flavorful experiences that are truly full of life.”
Led by Chef David Hartwig, a visionary with a Michelin-starred pedigree, ONDA is a passion project rooted in the philosophy of “Close to Nature, Close to Tradition.” His menu celebrates pristine Maldivian seafood through a Mediterranean lens.
Signature dishes include:
- Red Snapper Crudo: A tribute to local waters, utilising traditional curing methods paired with a high-umami citrus vinaigrette—the “hero” of Mediterranean fruit.
- Caramelle Scampi with Chives: Hand-crafted pasta paired with succulent scampi in a refined, chive-infused bouillabaisse foam.
- ONDA Bouillabaisse: A lighter, vibrant reimagining of the French classic, utilising a base of scampi heads and herbs sourced from neighbouring islands.
- Amalfi Lemon Cake: A moist, citrus-forward sponge that captures the aromatic essence of the Mediterranean coast.
The beverage programme at ONDA reimagines classics through house-made cordials, tinctures, and infusions. The aspiration is to treat every cocktail as a sensory voyage.
- Golden Drift: A smoky, citrus journey of aquavit, sherry, and pineapple, inspired by Mediterranean sunsets.
- ONDA Spritz: A sparkling ode to coastal gardens featuring tangerine sherbet and woodruff tincture.
- Mindful Drinking: A sophisticated 0% cocktail selection ensures every guest enjoys the same complexity and flair without the alcohol.
The wine programme at ONDA is curated to tell a story of heritage. From the crisp minerality of a Joseph Drouhin Chablis 2022 to the prestige of Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore, the list is designed for the discerning palate. Our team focuses on the “why” behind every bottle, explaining the significance of labels like Chapoutier’s 2017 Chrysopée to ensure perfect harmony with Chef Hartwig’s menu.
ONDA is here to stay, rewriting the rules for island dining. It’s the brand’s definitive answer to luxury without pretension, an anchor point for flavour and fun that promises to be just as fresh and exhilarating as the Maldivian waves it’s named after. The New Wave of Culinary Excellence has officially Arrived at The Standard Maldives, proving ONDA is exactly what The Standard does best: taking the typical resort dining experience and flipping it on its head.
Cooking
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi
This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.
Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.
Events at a Glance:
14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.
18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder
The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.
18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.
Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.
A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:
- GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003
- First Michelin Star (2004)
- Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.
- GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)
- Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points
In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.
The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.
Cooking
JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency
JOALI BEING has unveiled an exclusive culinary partnership with acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung, the award-winning pioneer of Third Culture cuisine, recognised by the MICHELIN Guide and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants. Taking place from 18th to 22nd February, the collaboration invites guests to gather and celebrate renewal and togetherness through a thoughtfully curated culinary journey.
Born in Canada, raised in Chicago, and now based in Dubai, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary philosophy is shaped by a life lived between cultures. Drawing from his Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and classical French training, his cuisine reflects a deeply personal narrative rooted in memory, movement, and meaning. Thoughtful and instinctive, his approach speaks to balance, harmony, and intention — values that align naturally with both the spirit of Lunar New Year and JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living through conscious, considered experiences.
The collaboration is expressed through a curated programme of dining and culinary moments across JOALI BEING’s signature spaces. From shared dining experiences that celebrate cultural storytelling and togetherness, to immersive workshops at the Culinary Learning Centre, guests are invited to experience food not only as nourishment, but as a meaningful expression of creativity, presence, and joy. With world-acclaimed recognition and a career shaped by cultural exchange, Chef Kelvin Cheung brings a distinctive culinary voice to JOALI BEING’s well-living journey. Rooted in intention and sustainability, the partnership highlights thoughtfully sourced ingredients — both local and global — crafted with respect for the land, the ocean, and the shared moments created around the table.
Programme highlights include a series of exclusive dinners showcasing Chef Kelvin’s signature Third Culture creations, where flavours move seamlessly across borders and traditions, capturing the energy and optimism of the new year. Complementing these experiences, hands-on cooking classes invite guests to explore Chef Kelvin’s culinary perspective through interactive learning, while a dedicated kids-only cooking class encourages young guests to reimagine familiar dishes through playful experimentation. Inspired by Chef Kelvin’s own experiences cooking with his son, the class nurtures confidence, curiosity, and self-expression, allowing children and teens to discover food as a creative and personal journey.
Chef Kelvin Cheung’s residency forms part of JOALI BEING’s wider Lunar New Year celebrations, thoughtfully curated to honour tradition, renewal, and the joy of coming together. The programme begins with festive dining to welcome the new year, followed by a diverse calendar of culinary and cultural experiences — from hot pot gatherings and hands-on masterclasses to tea rituals and celebratory dining moments — unfolding across a two-week period. Designed for families and guests of all ages, the celebrations extend beyond the table to include wellbeing rituals, marine adventures, recreational sports, interactive workshops, and sunset gatherings, creating a holisti,c island-wide celebration rooted in connection and joy.
To complement the experience, guests travelling as families or groups may also explore JOALI BEING’s Residence Escape Offer, designed for extended stays in the island’s three- and four-bedroom residences. Created for unhurried living, the offer invites guests to mark the season through meaningful rituals, shared moments, and time spent together.
For full programme details, including Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary experiences, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Cooking
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience
The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.
The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.
Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.
“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”
The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”
This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Featured1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches March flash offer with savings of up to 80%
-
Action1 week ago
Noku Maldives strengthens reef protection through coral propagation
-
Cooking1 week ago
Sebastian Frank to present ‘Roots & Waves’ menus at Nova Maldives in May 2026
-
News1 week ago
‘Endless Summer’ brings wellness and family escapes to Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils Masters of Crafts programme for 2026
-
Action1 week ago
Siyam World hosts Fernando Torres and Mark Noble for festive football camps