ONDA debuts at The Standard, Maldives as new Mediterranean dining venue

The Standard, Maldives is making waves with the debut of ONDA. More than just a restaurant, ONDA (meaning “wave”) is an energetic, sophisticated take on Mediterranean cuisine, designed to be the most exciting dining destination in the region. Delivering bold, soulful food with a “come-as-you-are” vibe, ONDA flips the script on typical resort dining by replacing formality with pure, sun-drenched enjoyment.

“ONDA is a commitment to the playful, unconventional spirit of The Standard,” says Justin Swart, General Manager. “We aren’t just breaking the mold; we’re setting a new benchmark for fresh, flavorful experiences that are truly full of life.”

Led by Chef David Hartwig, a visionary with a Michelin-starred pedigree, ONDA is a passion project rooted in the philosophy of “Close to Nature, Close to Tradition.” His menu celebrates pristine Maldivian seafood through a Mediterranean lens.

Signature dishes include:

Red Snapper Crudo: A tribute to local waters, utilising traditional curing methods paired with a high-umami citrus vinaigrette—the “hero” of Mediterranean fruit.

Caramelle Scampi with Chives: Hand-crafted pasta paired with succulent scampi in a refined, chive-infused bouillabaisse foam.

ONDA Bouillabaisse: A lighter, vibrant reimagining of the French classic, utilising a base of scampi heads and herbs sourced from neighbouring islands.

Amalfi Lemon Cake: A moist, citrus-forward sponge that captures the aromatic essence of the Mediterranean coast.

The beverage programme at ONDA reimagines classics through house-made cordials, tinctures, and infusions. The aspiration is to treat every cocktail as a sensory voyage.

Golden Drift: A smoky, citrus journey of aquavit, sherry, and pineapple, inspired by Mediterranean sunsets.

ONDA Spritz: A sparkling ode to coastal gardens featuring tangerine sherbet and woodruff tincture.

Mindful Drinking: A sophisticated 0% cocktail selection ensures every guest enjoys the same complexity and flair without the alcohol.

The wine programme at ONDA is curated to tell a story of heritage. From the crisp minerality of a Joseph Drouhin Chablis 2022 to the prestige of Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore, the list is designed for the discerning palate. Our team focuses on the “why” behind every bottle, explaining the significance of labels like Chapoutier’s 2017 Chrysopée to ensure perfect harmony with Chef Hartwig’s menu.

ONDA is here to stay, rewriting the rules for island dining. It’s the brand’s definitive answer to luxury without pretension, an anchor point for flavour and fun that promises to be just as fresh and exhilarating as the Maldivian waves it’s named after. The New Wave of Culinary Excellence has officially Arrived at The Standard Maldives, proving ONDA is exactly what The Standard does best: taking the typical resort dining experience and flipping it on its head.