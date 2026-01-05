Dhigali Maldives closes festive season with dynamic New Year’s Eve party

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced three new dining and social venues on its Dream Island — Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame — each conceptualised by the award-winning Studio Sixty7. Together, the venues bring a contemporary expression of coastal European style to the Maldives, blending refined design, effortless island living, and a sense of community that positions Dream Island as the resort’s newest lifestyle and entertainment hub.

Milano – An Italian Soul with a Front-Row Kitchen

Milano celebrates the warmth and generosity of Italian dining, presented through a coastal aesthetic that feels both relaxed and refined. The open kitchen serves as the heart of the restaurant, where guests can watch chefs craft handmade pasta, simmer traditional sauces, and prepare wood-fired dishes. The experience is intimate and engaging, reflecting the sincerity of Italian cooking.

Studio Sixty7 designed the space with an olive-green palette, arched features, textured off-white plaster, linen drapery, and sculpted timber furnishings. Deep green crittall-style glazing adds a quiet elegance, while patterned floors create a gentle visual rhythm. As evening falls, woven pendant lights warm the room, making Milano ideal for leisurely lunches and romantic dinners. Every design detail balances Italian flair with Maldivian tranquillity.

Olive Bar – The New Entertainment Pulse



At the centre of Dream Island’s social energy, Olive Bar offers a refreshed take on family entertainment, hosting nightly performances from acoustic musicians and cultural acts to lively DJ sets. By day, it provides a relaxed lounge environment; by night, it transforms into a vibrant social hub.

The bar’s design embraces coastal openness, featuring timber shutters, adaptable lounge seating, abundant greenery, and natural textures that reflect Studio Sixty7’s craftsmanship-driven approach. Gentle ambient lighting completes the atmosphere, creating a welcoming setting for conversation, laughter, and shared experiences.

Crust & Flame – Casual, Beachside, and Comfort-Driven

Crust & Flame offers a relaxed beachside dining experience centred around artisanal brick-oven pizzas and contemporary light dishes. Its striking emerald-and-sage terrazzo pizza oven serves as the visual anchor of the venue, glowing subtly in natural light as chefs prepare fresh creations throughout the day.

Muted olive and white tiles, moss-toned upholstery, and dark timber seating create a coastal trattoria feel, while maintaining a distinctly Maldivian beach ambience — toes in the sand, ocean breeze drifting through the space, and a focus on simple, well-crafted comfort food.

Reflecting on the creative direction, Lee McNichol, Co-founder of Studio Sixty7, noted that the aim was to craft spaces that feel like a gentle exhale — warm, textured, softly lit, and subtly inspired by European coastal landscapes. Co-founder Jose Rivero added that the intention was to build venues that feel lived-in and soulful, where guests naturally settle into the experience rather than simply dine or watch a performance.

Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, commented: “Our vision for Dream Island was to create a place where guests immediately feel the rhythm of island life — relaxed, social, and full of positive energy. Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame each offer something distinct, yet together they form a cohesive atmosphere that encourages connection and enjoyment. It is Olhuveli at its most effortless and playful.”

With the launch of these venues, Dream Island evolves into a dynamic culinary and social destination where design, flavour, and ambience come together seamlessly. This development reflects Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s continued journey toward contemporary lifestyle hospitality, grounded in the warmth and authenticity of Maldivian service.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli now offers more than twenty restaurants and bars across its islands, ensuring an ever-diverse dining landscape shaped by creativity, global influence, and the joy of island living.