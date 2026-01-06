Machchafushi Island Resort integrates marine conservation, sustainable practices across operations

Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa Maldives, part of the Centara Collection, offers an authentic Maldivian island experience that blends exceptional hospitality with dedicated environmental stewardship. Throughout the year, the resort reinforces its commitment to biodiversity protection, marine conservation, waste reduction, water management, and sustainable food practices, inviting guests to enjoy a meaningful holiday that creates lasting memories while making a positive impact.

Last year, the resort’s dedication to coral restoration and reef conservation has produced tangible results. Between March and November, the team planted five coral frames, each containing 80 coral fragments, restoring 20 to 25 square metres of reef. Throughout the year, a total of 35 frames in the coral nursery were monitored and nurtured, supporting the growth and survival of new coral fragments. With a 70% coral fragment survival rate, the resort actively cares for the surrounding lagoon, home to dozens of marine species. Guests can participate in these initiatives through coral gardening activities. In addition, guests contribute to the island’s reforestation efforts, supporting the national vision of planting five million trees across the Maldives by 2029, reflecting a long-term commitment to the environment. Programs such as World Coastal Cleanup Day include collaboration with the Dhangethi Island Council on tree planting initiatives, further strengthening environmental stewardship.

Keeping the seas clean remains a top priority, with regular lagoon clean-ups helping to preserve the pristine waters. Over 25 kilograms of mixed waste were removed during a recent clean-up, ensuring the lagoon remains vibrant and healthy. On land, responsible waste management practices include paper straws, bamboo cutlery, and reusable water bottles, eliminating single-use plastics entirely. Between January and October 2025, the resort recycled 6,305 kilograms of glass, 6,325 kilograms of plastic, and 5,795 kilograms of metal, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Water conservation is another key focus, with the resort’s Reverse Osmosis Plant producing 420 tons per 24 hours and daily water usage averaging 220 litres per guest. Reuse and recycling initiatives have grown significantly, with 3,000 cubic metres of water reused and 3,932 cubic metres recycled between January and October 2025, compared to 150 and 607 cubic metres in the previous year. Sustainable food practices are prioritised, with hydroponically grown produce including a variety of fruits, herbs, and vegetables accounting for 7 percent of onsite sourcing.

Sustainability is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of the guest experience. From overwater villas overlooking crystal-clear lagoons to immersive opportunities in marine and island conservation, guests can connect deeply with the natural beauty of the Maldives while making a positive impact. The island offers a truly authentic experience, where each moment is meaningful, and every encounter draws visitors closer to the sea, the land, and the thriving ecosystem.

Rainwater is carefully collected and stored, with both rainwater and treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant efficiently used to irrigate gardens, nourishing plants while conserving freshwater resources. Lighting along the overwater walkways is fully powered by solar energy, reducing carbon footprint and reliance on conventional electricity.

Organic waste generated on-site is converted into rich, organic fertiliser through a composting system, which nourishes cultivated crops and garden plants while supporting sustainable agriculture in the surrounding community through donations to local farmers.

Within the villas, environmentally conscious choices are implemented, such as ceramic soap dispensers for guest amenities to minimise single-use plastics. Water boilers integrated with air conditioning units equipped with heat pump systems enable efficient production of hot water while optimising energy use.

Through these combined efforts, the resort not only minimises its environmental impact but also nurtures a lasting connection between guests, the community, and the natural world, creating experiences that are both memorable and responsible.