Machchafushi Island Resort integrates marine conservation, sustainable practices across operations
Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa Maldives, part of the Centara Collection, offers an authentic Maldivian island experience that blends exceptional hospitality with dedicated environmental stewardship. Throughout the year, the resort reinforces its commitment to biodiversity protection, marine conservation, waste reduction, water management, and sustainable food practices, inviting guests to enjoy a meaningful holiday that creates lasting memories while making a positive impact.
Last year, the resort’s dedication to coral restoration and reef conservation has produced tangible results. Between March and November, the team planted five coral frames, each containing 80 coral fragments, restoring 20 to 25 square metres of reef. Throughout the year, a total of 35 frames in the coral nursery were monitored and nurtured, supporting the growth and survival of new coral fragments. With a 70% coral fragment survival rate, the resort actively cares for the surrounding lagoon, home to dozens of marine species. Guests can participate in these initiatives through coral gardening activities. In addition, guests contribute to the island’s reforestation efforts, supporting the national vision of planting five million trees across the Maldives by 2029, reflecting a long-term commitment to the environment. Programs such as World Coastal Cleanup Day include collaboration with the Dhangethi Island Council on tree planting initiatives, further strengthening environmental stewardship.
Keeping the seas clean remains a top priority, with regular lagoon clean-ups helping to preserve the pristine waters. Over 25 kilograms of mixed waste were removed during a recent clean-up, ensuring the lagoon remains vibrant and healthy. On land, responsible waste management practices include paper straws, bamboo cutlery, and reusable water bottles, eliminating single-use plastics entirely. Between January and October 2025, the resort recycled 6,305 kilograms of glass, 6,325 kilograms of plastic, and 5,795 kilograms of metal, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.
Water conservation is another key focus, with the resort’s Reverse Osmosis Plant producing 420 tons per 24 hours and daily water usage averaging 220 litres per guest. Reuse and recycling initiatives have grown significantly, with 3,000 cubic metres of water reused and 3,932 cubic metres recycled between January and October 2025, compared to 150 and 607 cubic metres in the previous year. Sustainable food practices are prioritised, with hydroponically grown produce including a variety of fruits, herbs, and vegetables accounting for 7 percent of onsite sourcing.
Sustainability is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of the guest experience. From overwater villas overlooking crystal-clear lagoons to immersive opportunities in marine and island conservation, guests can connect deeply with the natural beauty of the Maldives while making a positive impact. The island offers a truly authentic experience, where each moment is meaningful, and every encounter draws visitors closer to the sea, the land, and the thriving ecosystem.
Rainwater is carefully collected and stored, with both rainwater and treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant efficiently used to irrigate gardens, nourishing plants while conserving freshwater resources. Lighting along the overwater walkways is fully powered by solar energy, reducing carbon footprint and reliance on conventional electricity.
Organic waste generated on-site is converted into rich, organic fertiliser through a composting system, which nourishes cultivated crops and garden plants while supporting sustainable agriculture in the surrounding community through donations to local farmers.
Within the villas, environmentally conscious choices are implemented, such as ceramic soap dispensers for guest amenities to minimise single-use plastics. Water boilers integrated with air conditioning units equipped with heat pump systems enable efficient production of hot water while optimising energy use.
Through these combined efforts, the resort not only minimises its environmental impact but also nurtures a lasting connection between guests, the community, and the natural world, creating experiences that are both memorable and responsible.
Dhigali Maldives closes festive season with dynamic New Year’s Eve party
The festive season at Dhigali Maldives concluded on a vibrant and memorable note, offering guests a series of celebrations that blended tradition, creativity, and island spirit. From a uniquely Maldivian take on Santa’s arrival to thematic experiences inspired by the elements, the resort transformed into a setting designed for joy and togetherness.
Christmas Eve brought guests to Capers, where a traditional buffet featuring a wide range of global flavours was accompanied by live music that set the festive tone. On Christmas Day, Santa Claus made his entrance not by sleigh but aboard a traditional bokkura, a gesture that delighted families gathered along the shoreline.
In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, Dhigali Maldives presented a programme themed around “The Four Elements of Nature.” The series began on 27 December with Earth, featuring a jungle trail, grounded yoga sessions, and spa treatments. On 28 December, the celebrations moved to East for Water, highlighted by a floating bar and zorb ball acrobats performing across the pool. Air followed on 29 December with an aerial silk performance on the beach, and Fire brought the energy to a peak on 30 December with traditional Bodu Beru drumming and a fire dance illuminating the night sky.
The festivities culminated on New Year’s Eve at East Beach, where all four elements converged for an immersive celebration. Fire dancers, live performers, and a pyrotechnic display lit up the sky in vibrant colours. Hungarian DJ Regán Lili headlined the night with a set described as electric, her soundscapes resonating across the island and drawing guests to the dance floor as they welcomed the new year. It marked a striking finale to a season of celebration at Dhigali Maldives.
Valentine’s at Milaidhoo: Collection of intimate island experiences
In the heart of the Maldives, love finds its true rhythm. At Milaidhoo, a sanctuary for couples of all ages, romance isn’t forced, it’s allowed to unfold naturally. Whether you’re beneath a blanket of stars, beside the gentle waves of the ocean or in the peace of your own private hideaway, each moment is designed to help you reconnect with yourself, your partner and the unspoiled nature that surrounds you.
This Valentine’s, Milaidhoo invites you to write your own love story through an exclusive collection of experiences, each crafted to celebrate the beauty of togetherness.
Culinary moments
Lagoon Breakfast
Start your day in the most serene way with an indulgent breakfast served by the ocean, right in front of your villa. The soft morning light, calm waters and a bottle of Ruinart Rosé set the perfect tone for a day of love.
Chocolate-Making Class
Indulge your senses in a private chocolate-making experience with our talented pastry chef. Learn the art of crafting delicate chocolates, paired with M. Chapoutier Banyuls Bila-Haut Rimage for the perfect finish.
Sandbank Picnic
Escape to a secluded sandbank for a romantic picnic, complete with gourmet delights, chilled rosé and breathtaking views of the endless horizon.
Valentine’s Beach Dinner on 14th February 2026
Let the stars be your ceiling as you enjoy a four-course dinner by the ocean. From a 10-rose bouquet to champagne and a romantic flower bath awaiting you back at your villa, every detail is designed to make this night unforgettable.
Ocean Stories
Beneath the Blue
Swim hand-in-hand through the thriving marine world of Milaidhoo’s house reef, where colourful fish and graceful corals create an underwater backdrop for your love story.
Private Cruise on Saima
Set sail aboard Saima, Milaidhoo’s handcrafted Maldivian dhoni, for a private cruise through tranquil waters. The experience can be elevated with champagne and gourmet canapés.
Private Cinema on the Sandbank
Create your own private movie night beneath the stars. Soft sand beneath your feet, your favourite film playing and the ocean as your soundtrack. You can even add dinner to make the evening even more special.
Serenity Spa
Reconnection Ritual
A deeply rejuvenating 120-minute experience designed to bring you closer together. From a mindful arrival ritual to a signature couple’s massage using rose oil and finishing with a moment of recommitment over rosebud tea, this is the ultimate expression of love and connection.
Partner Yoga
Support each other in synchronised yoga poses designed to nurture trust, balance and connection.
Couples Floating Sound Bath
Float on warm waters as the soothing sounds of singing bowls and gongs deepen your connection, helping you to harmonise body, mind and spirit.
At Milaidhoo, Valentine’s isn’t just a day, it’s a feeling that lingers in every experience, every moment and every sunset. Amidst turquoise waters, white sands and the gentle hum of island life, couples are invited to slow down and rediscover what truly matters.
This Valentine’s, let Milaidhoo be the island where your love story is written.
Zara Larsson brings pop and tradition together at JOALI Maldives New Year event
Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson ushered in the New Year with a live performance at JOALI Maldives, marking the arrival of 2026 with an evening that blended international pop with Maldivian cultural expression.
Larsson performed as part of the resort’s New Year celebrations, held on 1 January 2026, delivering a set that included her fan-favourite track Symphony. A defining moment of the night saw the artist take to the stage wearing a traditional Maldivian feyli—a black-and-white striped sarong that holds cultural significance in the Maldives—adding a local touch to the festivities.
JOALI Maldives shared images and video highlights of the performance across its official social media channels, showing Larsson engaging with guests against the backdrop of the resort’s New Year programme. The singer also posted clips from her stay and celebrations on her own Instagram account, offering followers a glimpse into her Maldivian holiday.
Known for chart-topping tracks such as Lush Life and Never Forget You, as well as collaborations including This One Is for You and Ruin My Life, Larsson continues to enjoy strong global recognition. Her most recent single, Midnight Sun, was released in June 2025.
The New Year performance at JOALI Maldives adds to the resort’s growing profile as a destination for high-profile cultural and entertainment experiences, bringing together international artists and local traditions to mark key moments in the global festive calendar.
