Music and mindful movement anchor new season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has launched its 2026 Masters of Crafts season with a sound-and-motion duo featuring singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin and movement therapist Jacy Cunningham, Founder of the Jacy Method. Their joint residency will take place from 19 to 26 January, opening the resort’s annual programme that highlights distinguished talent across diverse creative and wellness disciplines. This edition is set to offer guests a blend of transformative fitness experiences and intimate musical performances.

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin brings her genre-blending sound to the Maldives, weaving neo-soul, R&B, and jazz-inspired harmonies into a personal and expressive musical journey. She will perform at a sunset concert at the Beach Shack on 22 January, followed by a candlelit performance under the stars at Mystique Garden on 23 January. Her residency will conclude with a Morning Coffee Session at The Ritz-Carlton Estate on 25 January, where the poolside deck of the four-bedroom beach residence will provide an elegant setting for a calm and uplifting start to the day.

Movement therapist Jacy Cunningham returns to the resort for his second Masters of Crafts appearance. He will lead four HIIT classes inspired by athletic conditioning, functional movement, and mindful breathwork. Designed to suit all fitness levels, the sessions aim to energise the body, restore balance, and strengthen the connection between mind and movement. The programme begins on 22 January with Resilience and Flow, a sunrise HIIT session on Recreation Beach. On 23 January, guests can join Igniting Inner Strength at Mystique Garden, followed by Lightness and Freedom on 24 January in the natural surroundings of Uthuru Garden. The series concludes on 25 January with Stability and Strength, a HIIT fusion class held within The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Madison McFerrin and to welcome back Jacy Cunningham to our Masters of Crafts programme. Their commitment to artistic expression, movement, and wellbeing provides guests with a rare chance to connect meaningfully with both craft and nature.”

Set against the tranquil landscape of the North Malé Atoll, the residency invites guests on a sensory journey shaped by music, movement, and the surrounding natural environment. It offers an opportunity to depart feeling both renewed and inspired, with lasting impressions of experiences rooted in harmony with the Maldives.