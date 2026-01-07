Featured
Music and mindful movement anchor new season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has launched its 2026 Masters of Crafts season with a sound-and-motion duo featuring singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin and movement therapist Jacy Cunningham, Founder of the Jacy Method. Their joint residency will take place from 19 to 26 January, opening the resort’s annual programme that highlights distinguished talent across diverse creative and wellness disciplines. This edition is set to offer guests a blend of transformative fitness experiences and intimate musical performances.
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin brings her genre-blending sound to the Maldives, weaving neo-soul, R&B, and jazz-inspired harmonies into a personal and expressive musical journey. She will perform at a sunset concert at the Beach Shack on 22 January, followed by a candlelit performance under the stars at Mystique Garden on 23 January. Her residency will conclude with a Morning Coffee Session at The Ritz-Carlton Estate on 25 January, where the poolside deck of the four-bedroom beach residence will provide an elegant setting for a calm and uplifting start to the day.
Movement therapist Jacy Cunningham returns to the resort for his second Masters of Crafts appearance. He will lead four HIIT classes inspired by athletic conditioning, functional movement, and mindful breathwork. Designed to suit all fitness levels, the sessions aim to energise the body, restore balance, and strengthen the connection between mind and movement. The programme begins on 22 January with Resilience and Flow, a sunrise HIIT session on Recreation Beach. On 23 January, guests can join Igniting Inner Strength at Mystique Garden, followed by Lightness and Freedom on 24 January in the natural surroundings of Uthuru Garden. The series concludes on 25 January with Stability and Strength, a HIIT fusion class held within The Ritz-Carlton Spa.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Madison McFerrin and to welcome back Jacy Cunningham to our Masters of Crafts programme. Their commitment to artistic expression, movement, and wellbeing provides guests with a rare chance to connect meaningfully with both craft and nature.”
Set against the tranquil landscape of the North Malé Atoll, the residency invites guests on a sensory journey shaped by music, movement, and the surrounding natural environment. It offers an opportunity to depart feeling both renewed and inspired, with lasting impressions of experiences rooted in harmony with the Maldives.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.
Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.
General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.
He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”
As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.
Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”
He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.
“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”
The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.
With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.
Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”
Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.
Featured
Reflect, renew, explore: Angsana Velavaru unveils its 2026 offerings
The beginning of a new year offers a natural pause for reflection and intention. At Angsana Velavaru, this transition is marked not by haste, but by experiences that honour time, place, and the quiet beauty of island life.
Situated within a wide private lagoon in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is known for its sense of space, calm, and considered hospitality. As 2026 begins, the resort invites guests to welcome the year through its 101 Things to Do, a curated collection of experiences that emphasise exploration, connection, and balance.
Each activity is created to mirror the rhythm of the island. Mornings may open with gentle movement beside the sea or peaceful moments as the horizon brightens. The lagoon presents opportunities for discovery, from snorkelling and diving among coral reefs to leisurely cruises that reveal the Maldives in its most elemental form. Evenings unfold at a slower pace, shaped by unhurried conversations and lingering sunsets.
Wellbeing remains central to the Angsana Velavaru offering. At Angsana Spa, restorative treatments draw upon long-standing Asian traditions, delivering an approach to renewal that extends beyond the spa experience. Elsewhere, wellness is expressed through mindful movement, expansive open-air spaces, and the freedom to slow down, enabling guests to reconnect with themselves and the natural surroundings.
Accommodation at the resort reflects thoughtful design and a deep connection with nature. Beachfront villas provide immediate access to white sands and sheltered garden spaces, while the distinctive InOcean Pool Villas offer an elevated sense of privacy and perspective. These overwater residences feature infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the horizon and double-storey layouts crowned with rooftop terraces, providing uninterrupted views of the ocean, sky, and shifting light.
Culinary experiences form an integral part of the stay. With offerings ranging from Maldivian cuisine to Indian, Pan-Asian, and international dishes, dining at Angsana Velavaru highlights both variety and careful preparation. Flexible all-inclusive options and curated leisure programmes allow guests to shape their experience according to their personal pace.
At its core, the 101 Things to Do serve as a celebration of meaningful travel. They encourage guests to engage deeply, appreciate moments both modest and significant, and begin the year with a sense of clarity and renewed purpose.
Featured
Dhigali Maldives closes festive season with dynamic New Year’s Eve party
The festive season at Dhigali Maldives concluded on a vibrant and memorable note, offering guests a series of celebrations that blended tradition, creativity, and island spirit. From a uniquely Maldivian take on Santa’s arrival to thematic experiences inspired by the elements, the resort transformed into a setting designed for joy and togetherness.
Christmas Eve brought guests to Capers, where a traditional buffet featuring a wide range of global flavours was accompanied by live music that set the festive tone. On Christmas Day, Santa Claus made his entrance not by sleigh but aboard a traditional bokkura, a gesture that delighted families gathered along the shoreline.
In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, Dhigali Maldives presented a programme themed around “The Four Elements of Nature.” The series began on 27 December with Earth, featuring a jungle trail, grounded yoga sessions, and spa treatments. On 28 December, the celebrations moved to East for Water, highlighted by a floating bar and zorb ball acrobats performing across the pool. Air followed on 29 December with an aerial silk performance on the beach, and Fire brought the energy to a peak on 30 December with traditional Bodu Beru drumming and a fire dance illuminating the night sky.
The festivities culminated on New Year’s Eve at East Beach, where all four elements converged for an immersive celebration. Fire dancers, live performers, and a pyrotechnic display lit up the sky in vibrant colours. Hungarian DJ Regán Lili headlined the night with a set described as electric, her soundscapes resonating across the island and drawing guests to the dance floor as they welcomed the new year. It marked a striking finale to a season of celebration at Dhigali Maldives.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Four Centara resorts in Maldives target school-holiday travellers with extended-stay offers
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives marks Year of the Horse with four-day Lunar New Year programme
-
News1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations
-
News5 days ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau rings in 2026 with ocean-inspired festive programme
-
Drink5 days ago
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks end of 2025 with sustainability-led programmes
-
News6 days ago
Finolhu unveils ‘A Year in Colour’ with global artist residencies in 2026