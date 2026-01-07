Reflect, renew, explore: Angsana Velavaru unveils its 2026 offerings

The beginning of a new year offers a natural pause for reflection and intention. At Angsana Velavaru, this transition is marked not by haste, but by experiences that honour time, place, and the quiet beauty of island life.

Situated within a wide private lagoon in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is known for its sense of space, calm, and considered hospitality. As 2026 begins, the resort invites guests to welcome the year through its 101 Things to Do, a curated collection of experiences that emphasise exploration, connection, and balance.

Each activity is created to mirror the rhythm of the island. Mornings may open with gentle movement beside the sea or peaceful moments as the horizon brightens. The lagoon presents opportunities for discovery, from snorkelling and diving among coral reefs to leisurely cruises that reveal the Maldives in its most elemental form. Evenings unfold at a slower pace, shaped by unhurried conversations and lingering sunsets.

Wellbeing remains central to the Angsana Velavaru offering. At Angsana Spa, restorative treatments draw upon long-standing Asian traditions, delivering an approach to renewal that extends beyond the spa experience. Elsewhere, wellness is expressed through mindful movement, expansive open-air spaces, and the freedom to slow down, enabling guests to reconnect with themselves and the natural surroundings.

Accommodation at the resort reflects thoughtful design and a deep connection with nature. Beachfront villas provide immediate access to white sands and sheltered garden spaces, while the distinctive InOcean Pool Villas offer an elevated sense of privacy and perspective. These overwater residences feature infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the horizon and double-storey layouts crowned with rooftop terraces, providing uninterrupted views of the ocean, sky, and shifting light.

Culinary experiences form an integral part of the stay. With offerings ranging from Maldivian cuisine to Indian, Pan-Asian, and international dishes, dining at Angsana Velavaru highlights both variety and careful preparation. Flexible all-inclusive options and curated leisure programmes allow guests to shape their experience according to their personal pace.

At its core, the 101 Things to Do serve as a celebration of meaningful travel. They encourage guests to engage deeply, appreciate moments both modest and significant, and begin the year with a sense of clarity and renewed purpose.