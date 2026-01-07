Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.
Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.
General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.
He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”
As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.
Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”
He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.
“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”
The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.
With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.
Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”
Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Foreign Hotel by Russian Traveler Awards
This December Maldivian resort Angsana Velavaru was named Best Foreign Hotel by the Russian Traveler Awards. The national tourism award, initiated by the respected Russian Traveler magazine (formerly National Geographic Russia ), recognises excellence across the travel industry, from hotels and resorts to national cuisine and eco-tourism, while also spotlighting emerging destinations on the global travel map.
All submissions undergo a rigorous moderation process, with the final winners selected by the magazine’s readers, who are recognised as discerning and well-travelled explorers. The voting results were announced on 8 December during the official awards ceremony held in Moscow.
Located within a vast private lagoon in the largely untouched South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is a premium tropical resort accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
Guests may choose from beachfront island villas with direct access to pristine white sands, or the resort’s signature InOcean Villas, a distinctive collection of overwater villas situated one kilometre from the main island, surrounded by open ocean. These villas feature two- and three-bedroom configurations, private pools, and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces. The surrounding azure lagoon and vibrant coral reef offer exceptional opportunities to explore the Maldives’ rich marine life and underwater biodiversity.
Angsana Velavaru is also celebrated for its diverse all-inclusive offerings, presenting a wide range of cuisines from authentic Maldivian and Indian flavours to Pan-Asian specialties and international classics. Complementing its dining experiences, the resort offers 101 leisure activities, including sunset cruises, spa indulgences, diving adventures, DJ-led evenings, and a variety of curated island experiences.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives named to Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2026
The Nautilus Maldives has once again earned a place in Condé Nast Traveler’s The Gold List for 2026, standing as the only destination from the Maldives to receive this prestigious recognition. Curated by the publication’s global editors, The Gold List honours destinations that set new benchmarks in luxury and celebrates places that leave a lasting imprint on discerning travellers.
This latest distinction reflects Condé Nast Traveler’s continued recognition of The Nautilus’s singular character and its commitment to crafting unscripted, deeply meaningful journeys. The private island’s captivatingly free-spirited ethos, where moments unfold without hurry and guests embrace a world unbound by schedules, has long drawn admiration from international tastemakers and influential editors. The philosophy of Freedom Unscripted continues to define the island today, evolving through thoughtful craftsmanship and an intuitively personalised approach to luxury.
Since its debut, The Nautilus has emerged as a powerful voice within the ultra-luxury landscape. Its rise was first marked by its success in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, followed by further acclaim through honours such as Tatler’s Best Private Island Retreat and its earlier inclusion in The Gold List. With only twenty-six beach and ocean houses, the private island has since become an unexpected yet compelling benchmark for privacy, individuality and the art of unscripted luxury.
Today’s inclusion in The Gold List 2026 reflects not only sustained excellence but also the private island’s ongoing evolution. From pioneering marine conservation programmes and curating world-class Masters for Masters residencies to elevating its culinary, wellness and personalisation frameworks, The Nautilus continues to shape a new narrative of experiential luxury in the Maldives.
General Manager Adan Gomez shared, “We are honoured to be named once more in The Gold List. Very few resorts have the privilege of receiving this recognition twice in such a short time. It speaks to the passion of our island family and the trust of the guests who choose The Nautilus as their home in the Maldives. The Gold List recognises destinations that are truly exceptional. To be acknowledged again reinforces The Nautilus’s place among the world’s most inspiring luxury resorts. It is a moment of great pride, and a meaningful affirmation of our philosophy rooted in freedom, individuality and authenticity.”
As The Nautilus looks ahead, this accolade strengthens its resolve to remain a place where time slows, creativity thrives and every journey is curated entirely around the guest. A world shaped by them, and for them.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli was honored with the coveted ‘Best Resort’ title at the 17th annual ‘Stylish Escape’ Bund Design Hotels Awards, during a prestigious ceremony held on 3rd December at Shanghai’s former Hendricks Institute on the North Bund. The accolade places the resort among a select group of properties shaping the future of design-led hospitality.
Presented by The Bund Media, an influential voice in the industry for over two decades, the award is celebrated as a definitive barometer for hotel design and innovation. The event, which also marked the launch of the new MILESTONE Landmark Awards, gathered over one hundred distinguished guests from the global architecture, design, and art communities.
The award recognises Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s exceptional contribution to redefining modern hospitality. The resort masterfully embodies the spirit of contemporary design, seamlessly blending commercial vitality, artistic ambiance, and a rich humanistic fabric. Its revolutionary approach to aesthetics has set a new standard for what constitutes an asset of lasting beauty.
“We are honoured by this recognition,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Here, nature defines the architecture. The island’s beaches, vegetation, and reef form the heart of the design, with every structure shaped to enhance, not overshadow, its surroundings. Our team is deeply committed to preserving this balance, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the island.”
True to its philosophy, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers guests an intimate island hideaway in a breathtakingly boutique setting. As a quintessential spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect, the resort stands as a beacon of thoughtful, human-centric design in the heart of the Maldives.
