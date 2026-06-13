Awards
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru secures top global ranking in Tripadvisor awards
OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has announced that OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has been named a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Best of the Best Award Winner for 2026. Recognised among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, the resort was ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts.
Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in travel and are based entirely on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. More than an industry accolade, the recognition reflects the experiences that travellers themselves value most and the destinations they cannot stop talking about.
Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has become one of the Maldives’ most sought-after barefoot luxury destinations. Guests are drawn to its intimate island setting, elevated all-inclusive offering, world-class dining, transformative wellness experiences and unrivalled access to the marine wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Surrounded by powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort delivers the quintessential Maldivian escape while offering something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a meaningful connection to place. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life to unwinding at Navasana Spa, every stay is designed to foster a deeper connection to both nature and self.
Located in one of the few places in the world where whale sharks can be encountered year-round, the resort offers guests extraordinary opportunities to swim alongside the ocean’s largest fish in their natural habitat. The surrounding waters of South Ari Atoll are also home to manta rays, sea turtles, vibrant coral ecosystems and an abundance of tropical marine life, creating unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface.
In celebration of World Ocean Month, the award also shines a spotlight on the resort’s commitment to marine stewardship and conservation. Led by an on-site marine biologist, Chloe Mclanachan, the resort’s dedicated marine team helps guests develop a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater world through guided snorkeling experiences, educational programs and coral conservation initiatives. These efforts reflect OUTRIGGER’s broader commitment to protecting the ocean environments that make its destinations so special.
The recognition comes as the resort continues to expand its wellness offering, introducing immersive experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of island life. From restorative spa rituals and holistic wellness treatments at Navasana Spa to mindful moments inspired by the healing power of the ocean, wellness has become an integral part of the Maafushivaru experience.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Tripadvisor’s global community as one of the world’s leading all-inclusive resorts,” said John Allanson, GM of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “Being ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences for everyone who visits our beautiful island.”
The recognition of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is part of a broader achievement across the OUTRIGGER portfolio. In addition to Maafushivaru’s Best of the Best distinction, Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards also recognised OUTRIGGER properties across Hawai’i, Fiji, Thailand and Mauritius, including resorts in Waikīkī, Maui, Kauai, Kona, Fiji’s Coral Coast, Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Island and Mauritius. Together, these honors reinforce OUTRIGGER’s growing reputation for delivering exceptional beachfront experiences in some of the world’s most iconic island destinations.
From the overwater villas of the Maldives to legendary surf breaks in Waikīkī, the pristine beaches of Fiji, the tropical shores of Thailand and the turquoise lagoons of Mauritius, OUTRIGGER continues to create authentic, place-based experiences that connect guests to the people, culture and natural beauty of each destination. The brand’s strong showing across Tripadvisor’s global rankings reflects a shared commitment to genuine hospitality, memorable guest experiences and a deep respect for the environments and communities that make each destination unique.
For more information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Sun Siyam earns prestigious design accolades at International Property Awards
Sun Siyam, the Maldivian-owned hospitality group operating six resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, has been recognised with two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for excellence in architecture, design, and real estate. The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrate outstanding design achievement across two of the group’s most distinguished properties: Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives.
The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and are widely regarded as a gold standard for design and architectural achievement across the Asia Pacific region. Sun Siyam received the Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka for Sun Siyam Pasikudah, and the Award for Hotel Suite Interiors — Maldives for the Deluxe Water Villa at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Both projects were led by London-based Studio Sixty7, founded by Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol.
Both award-winning projects were realised through a long-standing creative partnership between Sun Siyam and Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design practice whose work is distinguished by its sensitivity to context, materiality, and the spirit of a place. Both Jose and Lee guided the design transformation of two very different island environments, the Sri Lankan coastline and the Maldivian lagoon, while maintaining a coherent philosophy: that luxury should feel earned by the land it sits in, not imposed upon it.
“We are so proud to have received two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, for Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives. These projects mean a great deal to us. The work we have done with Sun Siyam has pushed us to design spaces that are truly rooted in their environment — not just aesthetically, but in the way they feel and the way guests experience them. To have that recognised is something we are really proud of as a studio. We could not have done it without the Sun Siyam team. They have trusted us with their vision, given us the space to do our best work, and shared our belief that luxury and a deep respect for place are not competing ideas. We are deeply grateful for that partnership, and proud to be part of what they are building, “ said Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol, Co-founders, Studio Sixty7.
Set on a private island in Noonu Atoll where Maldivian magic meets its most elevated expression, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is the flagship of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, a five-star sanctuary where considered design, curated calm, and experiences crafted entirely to your taste come together effortlessly. Generous enough for families, intimate enough for romance, and restorative enough for those who need it most, the resort offers 15 dining and bar venues, an award-winning spa with over 165 treatments, and the largest diving centre in the region. The International Property Award for Hotel Suite Interiors recognises the resort’s newly reimagined Deluxe Water Villa, the first chapter of a resort wide design transformation under the creative direction of Studio Sixty7, and a fitting reflection of a place where every detail is an invitation to stay a little longer.
The new aesthetic introduces muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms — gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and breathable linen creating an atmosphere that is relaxed yet unmistakably elevated. Each villa is conceived as a frame for the ocean: open-plan, serene, with a bathroom offering direct lagoon views. Private decks with suspended hammocks and soft green accents invite stillness, while Horizon Water Villas add a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating spaces made for sunrise rituals and slow Maldivian afternoons.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline on Sri Lanka’s northeast shore, Sun Siyam Pasikudah is a boutique retreat of 34 contemporary pavilions and part of the Privé Collection under The House of Siyam. The resort underwent an extensive transformation and reopened in November 2023, reimagined from the ground up with new colour concepts, fittings, furnishings, and offerings, while preserving the original structure that gives the property its architectural character.
The International Property Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka reflects the depth and integrity of that renovation. Central to the design was a commitment to local craftsmanship: the transformation was realised in close collaboration with Sri Lankan artisans and community woodworkers, with bespoke furniture, handmade chandeliers, and joinery items created locally and woven throughout the interiors. The result is a property that feels genuinely rooted in its surroundings , not imported but grown from the island itself. Nearly 90 percent of the resort’s staff come from surrounding communities, a figure that speaks to a philosophy that extends well beyond interior design and into the daily life of the property.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised by guests in Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, placing the island among the top 1% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews and ratings.
For Milaidhoo, the recognition is especially meaningful as it comes directly from its guests. Their stories, shared experiences, and reviews have earned the island a place among travellers’ favourite destinations around the world.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was created for guests seeking a more personal and authentic Maldivian experience. With just 50 villas surrounded by turquoise waters and flourishing coral reefs, the island offers a sense of intimacy and freedom, encouraging guests to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with themselves.
“We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Milaidhoo and taken the time to share their experience,” said Paul van Frank. “To be recognised among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best is an honour, but what means the most to us are the memories behind each review, the anniversaries celebrated, the friendships formed, the marine encounters discovered and the moments of joy shared on our island. This recognition also belongs to our Milaidhoo Family, whose warmth, care and genuine passion create the heartfelt experiences our guests remember long after they leave. We are proud to share this achievement with every member of our team and every guest who has become part of the Milaidhoo story.”
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards recognise the highest-rated hotels around the world, based on authentic reviews collected over a 12-month period. As one of the world’s most trusted travel guidance platforms, Tripadvisor’s recognition reflects the voices of travellers and the experiences that resonate most strongly with them.
As Milaidhoo continues to welcome guests from around the world, the recognition serves as a reminder of what has always mattered most to the island: creating meaningful experiences, sharing the beauty of the Maldives, and making every guest feel at home.
Awards
Huvafen Fushi becomes Maldives’ only Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property
Maldives resort Huvafen Fushi has been named a Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property, one of the rarest and most prestigious distinctions in global hospitality. The resort is also the only Maldivian property to have achieved the honour within Condé Nast Traveller’s Middle East and Indian Ocean category, further cementing its position as one of the region’s most celebrated luxury destinations.
To qualify, a hotel must have won all three of Condé Nast Traveller’s flagship awards at some point in the past 30 years: the Hot List, which recognises the world’s best new hotels; the Gold List, compiled by the publication’s editors as their definitive selection of favourites; and the Readers’ Choice Awards, voted for by the publication’s global audience and widely regarded as one of the most trusted endorsements in travel.
Winning one is a significant achievement. Winning all three places a hotel in a category of its own. The recognition cements Huvafen Fushi’s place among the world’s most celebrated hotels and reflects nearly two decades of pioneering luxury in the Maldives.
Since opening in 2004, the resort has consistently redefined the island escape, from launching the world’s first underwater spa to creating deeply personal experiences that have earned the loyalty of guests, editors and travel experts alike.
Condé Nast Traveller describes the natural island resort as defined by its setting–white sands, palm groves, azure waters and a technicolour house reef–alongside an exceptional thakaru butler service, two overwater restaurants, the world’s first underwater spa-aquarium designed to ensure nothing interrupts the view to the Indian Ocean horizon and the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, holding an impressive collection of 6,000 bottles.
Huvafen Fushi–whose name translates from Maldivian as Dream Island–sits just a 30-minute speedboat ride from the airport in the North Malé Atoll, with a house reef rated among the best in the atoll, featuring dramatic coral walls and rich marine life. More than a resort, Huvafen is a trailblazing escape, crafting transformative travel experiences that inspire and redefine aspirational travel.
For reservations and further information, visit huvafenfushi.com.
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