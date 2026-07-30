News
Baros Maldives invites guests to slow down with ‘Baros Pause’ weekly wellness programme
Known for its intimate island setting, timeless Maldivian charm and experiences that encourage guests to reconnect, Baros Maldives has introduced Baros Pause, a complimentary weekly wellness programme designed to help guests step away from the pace of everyday life and embrace moments of stillness, movement and meaningful connection.
Launching on 20 August, Baros Pause will take place every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Serenity Spa, with sessions hosted on the tranquil Overwater Villa Deck or at the Indoor Pavilion should the weather require an alternative setting.
Designed around the natural rhythm of island life, Baros Pause invites guests to put aside digital distractions and reconnect with what truly matters — themselves, the surrounding nature and the people they share their journey with. Each 60-minute session combines mindful practices such as meditation, breathwork, yoga and island-inspired rituals, offering guests a simple yet meaningful way to enhance their stay at Baros.
The programme follows a four-week cycle, with each week offering a different approach to wellbeing:
Week 1: Reconnect with Self
Mind • Breath • Stillness
A calming journey inward, this session focuses on restoring balance and creating a sense of inner calm through guided meditation, breathwork, gentle yoga and mindfulness practices. Ideal for guests looking to reset and enjoy a moment of personal reflection.
Week 2: Reconnect with Nature
Earth • Water • Island Energy
Inspired by the beauty and tranquillity of Baros’ natural surroundings, this experience encourages guests to connect with the island through outdoor yoga, mindful beach walks, ocean-inspired breathing exercises and sunset or moon rituals. A celebration of the healing energy found in nature.
Week 3: Connect with Each Other
Couples • Presence • Shared Moments
Created with Baros’ romantic island setting in mind, this session offers couples an opportunity to reconnect through shared experiences including partner yoga, breathwork, connection meditation and mindful rituals. A meaningful addition for honeymooners, anniversaries or simply those wishing to spend quality time together.
Week 4: Connect with Energy and Flow
Movement • Vitality • Balance
A gentle and uplifting session designed to awaken the body and restore energy. Combining flow yoga, mobility stretches, chakra balancing and mindful movement, this practice supports relaxation, circulation and a renewed sense of wellbeing.
At Baros Maldives, wellbeing is found not only within Serenity Spa, but throughout the island itself — from quiet moments on the Piano Deck to barefoot walks along the beach and time spent surrounded by the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Baros Pause reflects the resort’s philosophy of creating authentic experiences that allow guests to reconnect and fully immerse themselves in island life.
Baros Pause is complimentary for all resort guests and takes place every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Serenity Spa.
Endless Summer at Baros provides timeless elegance at exceptional value. Guests may enjoy a complimentary upgrade to half board, special rates on speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport and enhanced privileges. Valid for stays between 01 May 2026 to 31 October 2026. For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.
Drink
Kuda Villingili secures third consecutive Wine Spectator honour
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates three consecutive years of recognition in the prestigious Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, as its signature restaurant Mar-Umi has once again been honoured with the 2026 Award of Excellence. Following Fire’s Award of Excellence in 2024 and Mar-Umi’s recognition in 2025, this latest accolade reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine programmes, culinary innovation, and world-class dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, one of the world’s most respected authorities on wine, the Restaurant Awards recognise restaurants whose wine lists demonstrate exceptional quality, diversity, and synergy with their cuisine. The Award of Excellence celebrates establishments that have built thoughtfully curated wine programmes, creating memorable guest experiences through outstanding wine service and carefully selected collections.
For Kuda Villingili, the recognition extends beyond a single restaurant. It represents the continued evolution of the resort’s gastronomic philosophy, where every dining experience is thoughtfully designed to celebrate exceptional cuisine, remarkable wines, and meaningful moments shared around the table.
Today, Kuda Villingili has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most compelling culinary destinations. Across eight distinctive restaurants, guests can explore twelve international cuisines, each with its own unique identity—from the refined Nikkei flavours and interactive Teppanyaki experiences at Mar-Umi, authentic Asian cuisine at East and Earth, Mediterranean classics at Med, premium charcoal-grilled dining at Fire, fresh seafood at Ocean, vibrant Indian-Arabic flavours at Spice, to international favourites served throughout the island. Every venue contributes to a dining journey that celebrates authenticity, creativity, and craftsmanship.
Central to this culinary journey is one of the Maldives’ most thoughtfully curated wine programmes. Designed to complement the resort’s diverse dining concepts, the collection features 370 wine labels from 16 renowned wine-producing countries, representing approximately 8,750 bottles in active inventory. From iconic Old World estates and celebrated New World producers to prestigious Grand Crus, rare vintages, organic and biodynamic wines, every bottle has been carefully selected to inspire discovery while perfectly complementing the resort’s culinary offerings.
Wine at Kuda Villingili is not simply an accompaniment to cuisine—it is an essential part of the guest experience. Whether enjoying a perfectly paired tasting menu, discovering an unfamiliar grape varietal, or exploring a rare vintage, guests are invited on a journey through the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The programme reflects a philosophy of exploration, balancing renowned classics with emerging boutique producers while showcasing the diversity of terroirs and winemaking traditions. This dedication to excellence has also earned the resort international recognition from The World of Fine Wine, which named Kuda Villingili among the world’s Best Designed Wine Lists.
Leading this vision is Director of Food & Beverage Aravindan V. Raj alongside Chief Sommelier Samantha Kumara, both WSET Level 3 certified. They are supported by two additional WSET Level 3-certified ambassadors and twenty WSET Level 1 and Level 2-certified wine ambassadors, ensuring every guest receives knowledgeable recommendations, expertly curated pairings, and personalised service throughout every restaurant on the island.
Further strengthening the programme is the resort’s dedicated climate-controlled wine and cigar room, where every bottle is stored under carefully monitored conditions to preserve provenance, authenticity, and quality. Guests can also participate in exclusive wine pairing dinners, sommelier-led tastings, and bespoke culinary events that transform every meal into an immersive gastronomic experience.
By the Numbers:
- 3 consecutive years of Wine Spectator recognition
- 2 award-winning restaurants — Fire and Mar-Umi
- 8 signature restaurants
- 12 international cuisines
- 370 carefully curated wine labels
- 16 wine-producing countries represented
- 8,750 bottles in active collection
- 22 WSET-certified wine ambassadors across the resort
“To receive Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honour for our team and a meaningful recognition of the journey we have been building over the years,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
“Every bottle in our collection has been chosen with intention, every pairing carefully considered, and every dining experience thoughtfully crafted. This recognition belongs to our passionate culinary and service teams, whose dedication continues to elevate Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic destinations.”
Mar-Umi continues to stand as one of the resort’s signature culinary experiences, where contemporary Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, premium sake, expertly curated wine pairings, and interactive Teppanyaki dining come together in an elegant overwater setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. Together with Fire’s previous recognition and the resort’s broader culinary philosophy, the latest accolade reinforces Kuda Villingili’s reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences that celebrate both innovation and authenticity.
As luxury travellers increasingly seek destinations where gastronomy forms an integral part of the journey, Kuda Villingili continues to distinguish itself as a leading luxury resort in Maldives, investing in exceptional experiences that inspire discovery, connection, and celebration. The Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence marks another proud milestone in that journey—one that continues to redefine island dining through exceptional cuisine, remarkable wines, and heartfelt hospitality.
For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
News
Cora Cora Maldives earns Green Globe Gold certification
Cora Cora Maldives has achieved Green Globe Certification with Gold status after receiving a rating of 93% in an onsite sustainability audit.
The Raa Atoll resort said the certification recognised the environmental, social and cultural initiatives delivered through its Freedom Footprints sustainability programme. The programme is guided by the resort’s position that the freedom offered to guests should be accompanied by responsibility towards the environment and surrounding communities.
According to the resort, the achievement reflects work undertaken across coral restoration, marine conservation, community partnerships, cultural preservation, resource management and guest education.
“This Gold status is a reflection of collaboration, shared responsibility, and the collective belief that hospitality can create a positive impact far beyond the guest experience,” Cora Cora Maldives said in its announcement.
The resort credited its guests, partners, suppliers, heads of departments and team members, known as Freedom Fighters, for contributing to the certification. It also acknowledged NSURE Private Limited for its role in the certification process.
Among the main initiatives under Freedom Footprints is a five-year coral restoration programme involving guests, employees, resort leaders and conservation partners. The project uses Reef Stars fitted with coral fragments to support coral growth and increase marine biodiversity across sections of the resort’s lagoon and house reef.
The resort’s 2026 Sustainability Management Plan states that more than 1,000 Reef Stars had been installed and over 15,000 coral fragments restored during 2025. The project is being implemented with MARS and SHEBA and also incorporates rope nurseries, coral clips, direct outplanting and planned microfragmentation techniques.
Members of the resort’s diving team and sustainability department have received training in the Society for Ecological Restoration-certified Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System and the Ocean Quest methodology. Guests can participate by tying coral fragments, adopting Reef Stars and joining guided sessions with the resident marine biologist.
Cora Cora Maldives also works with Save the Beach Maldives to share restoration knowledge with local island communities and encourage wider participation in reef conservation.
Marine protection efforts extend to sea turtles through partnerships with the Olive Ridley Project and the Atoll Marine Centre. The resort supports turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and education, while its team contributes sighting photographs and data to help researchers understand turtle populations, migration patterns and threats. Educational activities are also conducted for guests and students from nearby islands.
Operational measures include reducing single-use plastics and monitoring the resort’s environmental and social impact. Cora Cora Maldives produces drinking water through desalination and bottles it onsite in reusable glass bottles. The resort estimates that its bottling plant prevents the use of more than 100,000 plastic bottles each year.
Plastic straws have been replaced with alternative materials, while bathroom amenities are supplied in refillable containers. The resort also monitors its direct and supply-chain impacts through EarthCheck software and conducts staff training on sustainable operations.
Its sustainability plan includes targets covering energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and recycling. The resort has retained targets to reduce both energy and water consumption by 1.5%, while waste is transferred to the regional waste management centre at Vandhoo. It also works with organisations including Parley for the Oceans on recycling and waste-management activities.
The programme also covers local sourcing and community development. The resort purchases produce from local suppliers and pole-and-line-caught fish from Maldivian fishermen, while prioritising bulk purchasing and products that are biodegradable, recycled or supplied with reduced packaging.
Cora Cora Maldives supports vocational training and hospitality career development through internships for students from local educational institutions. Its community policy also includes local recruitment, healthcare support, purchases from neighbouring islands and support for small businesses.
At the resort’s Art Hut, a Maldivian artist produces and sells handmade souvenirs directly to guests and retains the proceeds. The resort boutique also carries locally produced crafts, with a percentage of sales from selected manta and turtle jewellery donated to conservation organisations.
Cultural preservation forms another component of the sustainability programme. The resort maintains a museum displaying archaeological objects under the required permits, trains employees to explain Maldivian culture to guests and communicates rules intended to protect historical objects, coral reefs and marine life.
Cora Cora Maldives said the Green Globe Gold recognition would serve as an incentive to continue developing its sustainability work.
“We are grateful for this milestone, but we also know the journey is far from over. There is still much to accomplish,” the resort said. “This recognition inspires us to keep pushing forward and protecting the natural wonders that make Cora Cora Maldives so special.”
News
Manhattan Grand Hotel aims to transform Maldives’ MICE industry
Manhattan Grand Hotel is set to redefine the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry with the launch of one of the largest integrated MICE and event destinations in the Greater Malé Area. Combining premium accommodation, versatile event venues, multiple dining outlets and comprehensive event services under one roof, the hotel is now accepting advance bookings for conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, weddings and social celebrations from September 2026 onwards.
Purpose-built to meet the growing demand for world-class event facilities, the hotel offers three major event halls Mā Ashi (700 sqm), Maalan (400 sqm) and Holhuashi (390 sqm) supported by the Ras Ain Meeting & Conference Facilities, comprising Ras Giri Conference Room, Ras Faruma Training Room, Ras Vani Meeting Room and Ras Pod working spaces. Together with 162 contemporary guest rooms, four restaurants and dedicated event services, Manhattan Grand Hotel provides a complete destination for events of every scale.
Designed to cater for conferences, exhibitions, Government and State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) meetings, Annual General Meetings (AGMs), corporate conventions, product launches, seminars, training programmes, weddings, gala dinners and private celebrations, Manhattan Grand Hotel can comfortably host three major events simultaneously. With separate guest flows, dedicated banquet operations and professional event management teams, each event can operate independently without disruption to others, setting a new benchmark for MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area.
Complementing the event facilities are four distinctive dining outlets Hen Na, Manhattan Fish Market, Café Barbera and Vilu offering organisers a variety of dining experiences for delegates, networking sessions, VIP functions and private events. The hotel also features professional audiovisual technology, LED displays, high-speed Wi-Fi, conference facilities, integrated catering services and dedicated event management support, delivering a seamless experience from planning through execution.
The Chief Operating Officer of Manhattan Grand Hotel said: “Our vision is to redefine how conferences, exhibitions and major events are hosted in the Maldives. Manhattan Grand Hotel has been purpose-built to deliver the scale, flexibility and professional services required by government institutions, state-owned enterprises, corporations and international event organisers. By bringing together one of the largest integrated MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area with premium accommodation, dining and hospitality, we are changing the landscape of MICE events in the Greater Malé Area and setting a new benchmark for the industry. We look forward to welcoming our first events from September onwards.”
Strategically located in Hulhumalé, just minutes from Velana International Airport, Manhattan Grand Hotel is positioned to become the preferred venue for government institutions, SOEs, corporate organisations, international associations, event organisers and wedding planners seeking a world-class venue in the Maldives.
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