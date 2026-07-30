Baros Maldives invites guests to slow down with ‘Baros Pause’ weekly wellness programme

Cora Cora Maldives has achieved Green Globe Certification with Gold status after receiving a rating of 93% in an onsite sustainability audit.

The Raa Atoll resort said the certification recognised the environmental, social and cultural initiatives delivered through its Freedom Footprints sustainability programme. The programme is guided by the resort’s position that the freedom offered to guests should be accompanied by responsibility towards the environment and surrounding communities.

According to the resort, the achievement reflects work undertaken across coral restoration, marine conservation, community partnerships, cultural preservation, resource management and guest education.

“This Gold status is a reflection of collaboration, shared responsibility, and the collective belief that hospitality can create a positive impact far beyond the guest experience,” Cora Cora Maldives said in its announcement.

The resort credited its guests, partners, suppliers, heads of departments and team members, known as Freedom Fighters, for contributing to the certification. It also acknowledged NSURE Private Limited for its role in the certification process.

Among the main initiatives under Freedom Footprints is a five-year coral restoration programme involving guests, employees, resort leaders and conservation partners. The project uses Reef Stars fitted with coral fragments to support coral growth and increase marine biodiversity across sections of the resort’s lagoon and house reef.

The resort’s 2026 Sustainability Management Plan states that more than 1,000 Reef Stars had been installed and over 15,000 coral fragments restored during 2025. The project is being implemented with MARS and SHEBA and also incorporates rope nurseries, coral clips, direct outplanting and planned microfragmentation techniques.

Members of the resort’s diving team and sustainability department have received training in the Society for Ecological Restoration-certified Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System and the Ocean Quest methodology. Guests can participate by tying coral fragments, adopting Reef Stars and joining guided sessions with the resident marine biologist.

Cora Cora Maldives also works with Save the Beach Maldives to share restoration knowledge with local island communities and encourage wider participation in reef conservation.

Marine protection efforts extend to sea turtles through partnerships with the Olive Ridley Project and the Atoll Marine Centre. The resort supports turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and education, while its team contributes sighting photographs and data to help researchers understand turtle populations, migration patterns and threats. Educational activities are also conducted for guests and students from nearby islands.

Operational measures include reducing single-use plastics and monitoring the resort’s environmental and social impact. Cora Cora Maldives produces drinking water through desalination and bottles it onsite in reusable glass bottles. The resort estimates that its bottling plant prevents the use of more than 100,000 plastic bottles each year.

Plastic straws have been replaced with alternative materials, while bathroom amenities are supplied in refillable containers. The resort also monitors its direct and supply-chain impacts through EarthCheck software and conducts staff training on sustainable operations.

Its sustainability plan includes targets covering energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and recycling. The resort has retained targets to reduce both energy and water consumption by 1.5%, while waste is transferred to the regional waste management centre at Vandhoo. It also works with organisations including Parley for the Oceans on recycling and waste-management activities.

The programme also covers local sourcing and community development. The resort purchases produce from local suppliers and pole-and-line-caught fish from Maldivian fishermen, while prioritising bulk purchasing and products that are biodegradable, recycled or supplied with reduced packaging.

Cora Cora Maldives supports vocational training and hospitality career development through internships for students from local educational institutions. Its community policy also includes local recruitment, healthcare support, purchases from neighbouring islands and support for small businesses.

At the resort’s Art Hut, a Maldivian artist produces and sells handmade souvenirs directly to guests and retains the proceeds. The resort boutique also carries locally produced crafts, with a percentage of sales from selected manta and turtle jewellery donated to conservation organisations.

Cultural preservation forms another component of the sustainability programme. The resort maintains a museum displaying archaeological objects under the required permits, trains employees to explain Maldivian culture to guests and communicates rules intended to protect historical objects, coral reefs and marine life.

Cora Cora Maldives said the Green Globe Gold recognition would serve as an incentive to continue developing its sustainability work.

“We are grateful for this milestone, but we also know the journey is far from over. There is still much to accomplish,” the resort said. “This recognition inspires us to keep pushing forward and protecting the natural wonders that make Cora Cora Maldives so special.”