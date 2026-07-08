Baros Maldives ranked world’s no. 2 resort in Travel + Leisure Awards

Baros Maldives has been named the No. 2 Resort in the World and No. 1 Resort in Asia in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted by readers of one of the world’s most respected travel publications.

Now in its 31st year, the World’s Best Awards is one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, with hundreds of thousands of well-travelled readers sharing their views on the world’s leading hotels, resorts, destinations and tour operators.

For Baros, the recognition is the latest milestone in a story that began over five decades ago. Since opening in 1973, the island has built its reputation through consistency and staying true to what guests value most: impeccable service that the island has never felt the need to reinvent and a natural setting of mature jungle, powder-soft sand and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs. Nearly 30% of bookings come from returning guests, most of whom feel like Baros is a second home.

Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, commented: “To be recognised as the No. 2 resort in the world and the No. 1 resort in Asia by Travel + Leisure readers is an extraordinary honour. Baros has never chased trends, and we don’t intend to start now. What we’ve built over five decades is something more durable than that – a relationship with this island and with the guests who keep returning to it. This recognition is a reflection of that relationship, and we share it with our entire team and our guests.”

The award places Baros among an elite group of properties recognised globally and reinforces its position within the Versa Hospitality collection as the Maldives’ original luxury icon.