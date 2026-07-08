Awards
Baros Maldives ranked world’s no. 2 resort in Travel + Leisure Awards
Baros Maldives has been named the No. 2 Resort in the World and No. 1 Resort in Asia in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted by readers of one of the world’s most respected travel publications.
Now in its 31st year, the World’s Best Awards is one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, with hundreds of thousands of well-travelled readers sharing their views on the world’s leading hotels, resorts, destinations and tour operators.
For Baros, the recognition is the latest milestone in a story that began over five decades ago. Since opening in 1973, the island has built its reputation through consistency and staying true to what guests value most: impeccable service that the island has never felt the need to reinvent and a natural setting of mature jungle, powder-soft sand and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs. Nearly 30% of bookings come from returning guests, most of whom feel like Baros is a second home.
Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, commented: “To be recognised as the No. 2 resort in the world and the No. 1 resort in Asia by Travel + Leisure readers is an extraordinary honour. Baros has never chased trends, and we don’t intend to start now. What we’ve built over five decades is something more durable than that – a relationship with this island and with the guests who keep returning to it. This recognition is a reflection of that relationship, and we share it with our entire team and our guests.”
The award places Baros among an elite group of properties recognised globally and reinforces its position within the Versa Hospitality collection as the Maldives’ original luxury icon.
Awards
Mandara Spa shortlisted for Eco-Spa of the Year at Destination Deluxe Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, Meemu Atoll, Maldives, has been named a finalist for Eco-Spa of the Year at the prestigious Destination Deluxe Awards 2026, recognising the spa’s thoughtful approach to sustainability and wellness in one of the world’s most remarkable island destinations.
As travellers become increasingly mindful of how their journeys impact the places they visit, sustainability has become an important part of the wellness experience. Around the world, guests are seeking destinations that not only provide moments of relaxation and renewal, but also demonstrate genuine care for the environment and local communities. This shift continues to inspire the hospitality industry to reimagine luxury through more responsible and meaningful experiences.
The Destination Deluxe Awards celebrate excellence across the global wellness and hospitality industry, recognising destinations, spas, clinics, programmes, and treatments that continue to inspire through innovation, purpose, and exceptional guest experiences. The Eco-Spa of the Year category honours properties that successfully integrate environmental responsibility into their wellness philosophy while creating experiences that are authentic, memorable, and deeply connected to their surroundings.
Wellness Inspired by Nature
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of Meemu Atoll, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa offers an experience shaped by the rhythms of island life and inspired by Balinese healing traditions. Every treatment invites guests to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and appreciate the tranquillity of one of the world’s most extraordinary natural environments.
Sustainability is thoughtfully woven into the guest experience through a conscious effort to minimise the spa’s environmental footprint, including the use of natural and organic ingredients wherever possible and practices that support a lower-impact approach to wellness. Rather than viewing sustainability as a single initiative, Mandara Spa believes it is reflected through everyday choices that respect the island environment while delivering the warm, personalised hospitality that guests have come to expect. This philosophy reflects a simple belief that caring for people’s wellbeing should also include caring for the places that make those moments of wellbeing possible.
A Recognition Shared by Many
Being recognised as an Eco-Spa of the Year finalist is a proud moment for Mandara Spa and a reflection of the people behind every guest experience. From the therapists whose skilled hands deliver every treatment to the resort teams who create a welcoming atmosphere each day, this recognition celebrates a shared commitment to thoughtful hospitality and genuine care.
It also recognises the trust placed in Mandara Spa by guests and partners who continue to support the brand’s journey. Their encouragement has helped Mandara Spa continue to evolve while remaining true to the Asian traditions that have guided the brand since it was founded in 1996.
As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains committed to creating experiences that honour nature, celebrate authentic healing traditions, and encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and the world around them. This finalist recognition serves as both a celebration of what has been achieved and an inspiration for the journey ahead.
Celebrating Together
Alongside its Eco-Spa of the Year finalist recognition, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa has also been shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award in the Spas, Clinics, Programmes & Treatments category.
Mandara Spa warmly invites guests, partners, friends, and the global wellness community to join this celebration by casting their vote in support of the dedicated team behind this achievement. Every vote is a meaningful expression of encouragement for the therapists and resort teams whose passion continues to create memorable wellness experiences in the Maldives.
Voting is now open here.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins double honour at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Angsana Velavaru has announced that it has been honoured with two prestigious titles in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Award Asia Pacific 2026, a distinction reflecting the resort’s continued commitment to exceptional service, leadership, and guest experience.
General Manager Ahmed Zahir was named the Maldives’ 4th Best Hotel General Manager, a recognition of his leadership in driving the resort’s operational excellence and guest satisfaction standards. Angsana Velavaru was further celebrated as the Maldives’ 9th Best Resort Pool, highlighting the resort’s stunning overwater and beachfront pool experiences that have become a hallmark of its guest offering.
The Travel + Leisure Awards Asia Pacific recognise the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, and hospitality professionals, a voted by discerning travellers and industry experts across the Asia Pacific region. Being named among this year’s honorees places Angsana Velavaru alongside some of the most celebrated properties and leaders in Maldivian hospitality.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal has always been to create meaningful, memorable experiences for every guest who visits us, and this award reflects the passion and hard work that goes into achieving that every single day.”
Set on a private island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru has built its reputation on an experience that feels both intimate and effortlessly luxurious. The resort’s overwater and beachfront pool villas open directly onto the turquoise lagoon, while its house reef, just steps from the shore, offers guest some of the most accessible snorkelling in the Maldives without the need for a boat excursion.
Beyond its pool and reef, the resort’s appeal lies in a collection of signature experiences designed to set it apart from other island destinations. The award-winning Angsana Spa offers treatments inspired by regional wellness traditions in secluded overwater pavillions. A range of dining venues, from beachfront grills to overwater fine dining. Showcase fresh, locally sourced ingredients and panoramic views at every meal.
For families and couples alike, the resort balances adventure with relaxation, offering everything from dolphin cruises and sunset fishing trips to quiet, private moments on its powder-white beachfront villas.
Sustainability remains central to the Angsana Velavaru experience as well. As part of Banyan Group’s broader commitment to responsible tourism, the resort integrates eco-conscious practices into its operations, from marine conservation initiatives protecting its house reef to community engagement programs that support the local Maldivian population. This combination of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and genuine hospitality has helped the resort build a loyal following among discerning travellers seeking a luxury escape rooted in authenticity.
The resort’s recognition in this year’s Luxury Awards underscores a broader trend across the Maldives, where properties are increasingly distinguished not only by their physical amenities but by strength of the leaership team behind them. Ahmed Zahir’s individual honour reflects this shift, highlighting the growing importance placed on operational leadership as a defining factor in the guest experience, alongside the more traditional hallmarks of luxury such as design and location.
To discover more about Angsana Velavaru’s award-winning experiences, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Villa Park Maldives’ best family island resort
There are family resorts, and then there are islands that seem to understand how families actually travel. Villa Park, set in the whale shark waters of South Ari Atoll, belongs firmly to the latter. Named Best Family Island Resort in the Maldives at the Fashion Travel Awards 2026, the resort has been recognised for an experience that feels generous, unforced and made for every generation.
Organised by Fashion TV Russia, the awards took place in Moscow in aboard the Radisson Royal Flotilla, bringing together tourism leaders, media, tastemakers and international travellers to celebrate standout names in global hospitality.
At Villa Park, the luxury is not only in the setting, though there is plenty of that. It is in the space to spread out, the ease of moving through the day, and the rare feeling that no one has to compromise. Children have the world of Park Players Kids’ Club, teens can cycle, snorkel or head out on the water, while parents find their own rhythm between the beach, Araamu Spa, long lunches and quiet moments by the pool.
Set on one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives, Villa Park has the scale to keep a holiday interesting and the softness to make it feel simple. Days move from palm-lined cycling paths to white-sand beaches, from watersports to whale shark excursions in the marine protected waters of South Ari, from casual family meals to evenings by the ocean. Polished, but never precious.
The recognition reflects Villa Park’s growing reputation as a Maldivian resort that does family travel with both style and substance, creating holidays that feel adventurous, easy and deeply shared.
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