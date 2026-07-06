British designer Matthew Williamson to host residency at Finolhu Maldives

Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has announced the upcoming residency of internationally acclaimed British designer Matthew Williamson. Taking place from 21 to 31 October 2026, the residency will invite guests to immerse themselves in Williamson’s vibrant creative universe through exclusive workshops and artistic experiences inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Widely recognised for his kaleidoscopic use of colour, bold patterns and joyful maximalist aesthetic, Williamson first rose to prominence with his acclaimed debut collection at London Fashion Week in 1997. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has become one of Britain’s most celebrated creative talents, expanding from fashion into interiors, homeware and design, where his distinctive approach continues to shape inspiring spaces around the world.

Matthew Williamson’s residency forms part of Finolhu’s ongoing Art & Design programme, an initiative that has welcomed an exceptional roster of internationally acclaimed creatives to the island throughout 2026. Earlier this year, guests had the opportunity to engage with celebrated British artist and designer Sophie Tea, renowned fashion illustrator and creative director Megan Hess, acclaimed interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and multidisciplinary artist Natasha Kumar. Through workshops, exhibitions and immersive creative experiences, the programme continues to foster meaningful connections between guests and some of the world’s most inspiring artistic talents.

A proud member of Design Hotels™, Finolhu is renowned for its bold design identity and creative approach to luxury hospitality. The resort’s Art & Design programme extends this philosophy beyond architecture and interiors, offering guests rare opportunities to engage directly with globally recognised artists, designers and cultural visionaries in an inspiring island setting.

During his residency at Finolhu, Williamson will lead a series of intimate guest workshops focused on one of his favourite motifs – the palm tree. Drawing inspiration from the island’s tropical landscape, participants will explore an abstract and contemporary painting style that celebrates colour, nature and personal expression. Designed for both aspiring and experienced creatives, the sessions will offer guests a unique opportunity to engage directly with one of the industry’s most influential designers while creating their own artwork to take home.

The residency further strengthens Finolhu’s position as a leading creative destination in the Maldives, bringing together art, design and meaningful guest engagement in a setting that encourages inspiration, self-expression and cultural exchange.

At the heart of the programme is Finolhu’s Art Lab, a striking barnacle-inspired creative sanctuary that serves as a hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. The space hosts workshops, exhibitions and immersive experiences throughout the year, encouraging guests to explore their creativity while engaging with leading artists and designers from around the world.

inolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated lifestyle resorts, renowned for its vibrant personality, playful approach to luxury and iconic two-kilometre sandbank, one of the longest in the Maldives. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort offers a collection of stylish beachfront and overwater villas, diverse culinary experiences, holistic wellness offerings and immersive recreational experiences. Known for seamlessly blending barefoot luxury with a dynamic social atmosphere, Finolhu has cultivated a loyal international following and continues to distinguish itself through creative guest experiences, contemporary design and a distinctive sense of island character. Through initiatives such as its Art & Design programme, the resort further reinforces its reputation as a destination where creativity, culture and hospitality converge in inspiring and unexpected ways.

To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit the resort’s website.