Lifestyle
British designer Matthew Williamson to host residency at Finolhu Maldives
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has announced the upcoming residency of internationally acclaimed British designer Matthew Williamson. Taking place from 21 to 31 October 2026, the residency will invite guests to immerse themselves in Williamson’s vibrant creative universe through exclusive workshops and artistic experiences inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Widely recognised for his kaleidoscopic use of colour, bold patterns and joyful maximalist aesthetic, Williamson first rose to prominence with his acclaimed debut collection at London Fashion Week in 1997. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has become one of Britain’s most celebrated creative talents, expanding from fashion into interiors, homeware and design, where his distinctive approach continues to shape inspiring spaces around the world.
Matthew Williamson’s residency forms part of Finolhu’s ongoing Art & Design programme, an initiative that has welcomed an exceptional roster of internationally acclaimed creatives to the island throughout 2026. Earlier this year, guests had the opportunity to engage with celebrated British artist and designer Sophie Tea, renowned fashion illustrator and creative director Megan Hess, acclaimed interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and multidisciplinary artist Natasha Kumar. Through workshops, exhibitions and immersive creative experiences, the programme continues to foster meaningful connections between guests and some of the world’s most inspiring artistic talents.
A proud member of Design Hotels™, Finolhu is renowned for its bold design identity and creative approach to luxury hospitality. The resort’s Art & Design programme extends this philosophy beyond architecture and interiors, offering guests rare opportunities to engage directly with globally recognised artists, designers and cultural visionaries in an inspiring island setting.
During his residency at Finolhu, Williamson will lead a series of intimate guest workshops focused on one of his favourite motifs – the palm tree. Drawing inspiration from the island’s tropical landscape, participants will explore an abstract and contemporary painting style that celebrates colour, nature and personal expression. Designed for both aspiring and experienced creatives, the sessions will offer guests a unique opportunity to engage directly with one of the industry’s most influential designers while creating their own artwork to take home.
The residency further strengthens Finolhu’s position as a leading creative destination in the Maldives, bringing together art, design and meaningful guest engagement in a setting that encourages inspiration, self-expression and cultural exchange.
At the heart of the programme is Finolhu’s Art Lab, a striking barnacle-inspired creative sanctuary that serves as a hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. The space hosts workshops, exhibitions and immersive experiences throughout the year, encouraging guests to explore their creativity while engaging with leading artists and designers from around the world.
inolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated lifestyle resorts, renowned for its vibrant personality, playful approach to luxury and iconic two-kilometre sandbank, one of the longest in the Maldives. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort offers a collection of stylish beachfront and overwater villas, diverse culinary experiences, holistic wellness offerings and immersive recreational experiences. Known for seamlessly blending barefoot luxury with a dynamic social atmosphere, Finolhu has cultivated a loyal international following and continues to distinguish itself through creative guest experiences, contemporary design and a distinctive sense of island character. Through initiatives such as its Art & Design programme, the resort further reinforces its reputation as a destination where creativity, culture and hospitality converge in inspiring and unexpected ways.
To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit the resort’s website.
Entertainment
Second Hard Rock Cafe Maldives music festival strengthens cultural exchange
The vibrant music festival held at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives on the 19th of this month was successfully concluded, marking its second consecutive year in collaboration with Alliance Française de Male’. The event once again delivered a dynamic celebration of music, culture, and international artistic exchange.
Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s festival featured a carefully curated lineup of three bands and two solo artists, creating a high-energy fusion of local and international talent that captivated audiences throughout the evening. The collaboration between Hard Rock Cafe Maldives and Alliance Française continued to strengthen cultural ties through music, offering a platform where local talent could perform alongside international artists in a shared creative space.
The lineup included:
- Equatic Vibe (Maldives)—full band
- SkyRock (Maldives)—full band
- Funk Island (Sri Lanka)—featured international highlight band
- Dr. Tatsuya Daniel (USA)—solo keyboard artist
- Katherine (Sri Lanka)—solo expat keyboard artist
This year’s edition was further strengthened through important cultural sponsorships and institutional support, which played a key role in bringing together an internationally diverse lineup. The featured international band Funk Island (Sri Lanka) was sponsored by the French Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, while Dr Tatsuya Daniel (USA) was supported by the United States Embassy in the Maldives, reinforcing the role of cultural diplomacy in enabling artistic exchange.
The festival also forms part of the global spirit inspired by La Fête de la Musique (World Music Day), an annual celebration that originated in France in 1982. Created to encourage both amateur and professional musicians to perform freely in public spaces, the initiative promotes the idea of “music everywhere, for everyone.” Held annually on 21 June, it has since grown into a worldwide movement celebrated in more than 120 countries, uniting people through the universal language of music.
“Music remains one of the most powerful tools for cultural connection. This partnership with Hard Rock Cafe Maldives allows us to bring French and international artistic influences closer to the Maldivian audience while celebrating local creativity. We are proud to see this festival grow into a much-anticipated annual event,” said Beblai Gabin, Director at Alliance Française de Male’.
“Hosting this festival for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strong collaboration we have built with Alliance Française and the incredible support from our community. Bringing together local bands with international artists creates an unmatched energy that truly defines the Hard Rock Cafe spirit,” said Frederic Lebegue.
Guests were treated to an immersive live music experience, with performances spanning multiple genres and styles, delivering the signature high-energy atmosphere that the festival has become known for. The seamless blend of local and international acts reinforced the event’s reputation as a standout cultural highlight in Malé’s annual calendar.
Organisers expressed their appreciation for the continued partnership and strong audience turnout, noting that the success of the second edition sets a strong foundation for future expansions of the festival.
The evening concluded on a celebratory note, with enthusiastic feedback from attendees underscoring the festival’s growing popularity and its role in promoting music-driven cultural exchange in the Maldives
Celebration
Finding your #JoyMagenta: Why the Maldives is the ultimate global capital for wellness
As the global community celebrates Global Wellness Day under the vibrant theme #JoyMagenta, the Maldives is cementing its status as the ultimate destination for ocean longevity and regenerative health. Beyond standard spa pampering, the archipelago’s unique “one island, one resort” blueprint offers a true sanctuary for nervous system restoration and mindful healing. Discover how cutting-edge cellular diagnostics, ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, and joyful, marine-based therapies are transforming the Maldivian luxury travel experience into a deeply personalized journey toward long-term vitality.
The definition of a wellness getaway has fundamentally shifted. It is no longer just about standard spa pampering or a brief escape from the grid. As the global community celebrates the 15th anniversary of Global Wellness Day under the vibrant theme #JoyMagenta, travelers are seeking long-term vitality, emotional resilience, and deep nervous system restoration.
There is perhaps no place on earth better equipped to deliver this than the Maldives. Once famed purely as a honeymoon haven, the archipelago has quietly transformed into the premier global capital for ocean longevity, regenerative health, and mindful sanctuary.
The Maldives Wellness Advantage
The geography of the Maldives inherently supports holistic healing. The “one island, one resort” blueprint offers an immediate antidote to modern sensory overload—providing natural isolation far from light and noise pollution. This unique setting allows the body’s circadian rhythms to reset naturally from the moment of arrival.
Beyond the setting, the country’s wellness economy has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem where cutting-edge medical diagnostics seamlessly meet ancient healing wisdom. Discerning travelers now experience a multi-layered approach to well-being:
1. The Power of Thalassotherapy & Marine Longevity
Ocean-based therapies are a distinct hallmark of the Maldivian wellness landscape. Utilizing mineral-rich seawater and marine biotechnology, resorts are offering advanced cell-repair programs. From nutrient-dense, algae-based superfoods that boost immune resilience to localized marine collagen treatments that enhance joint mobility, the ocean itself is utilized as a primary source of healing.
2. Hyper-Personalized Regenerative Health
Instead of generic treatment menus, travelers are greeted by multi-disciplinary teams. A typical transformation journey begins with cellular health diagnostics:
- Advanced Biometric Scanning: Assessing metabolic rates, body composition, and cardiovascular biomarkers to establish a precise health baseline.
- Integrated Ancient Modalities: Overwater wellness pavilions host traditional Ayurvedic doctors who pair metabolic data with dosha assessments (the body’s constitutional types) to craft bespoke nutritional and therapeutic programs.
- Targeted Detoxification: Comprehensive panchakarma routines—spanning 14 to 21 days—focus on deep cellular cleansing and lasting habit resets.
3. Cultivating Joy Through Mindful Movement
Aligning perfectly with this year’s #JoyMagenta theme, wellness in the Maldives is celebrated for presence, not performance. Traditional fitness regimes are replaced with joyful, creative movement that anchors the mind in the present.
Imagine sunrise yoga sessions on an isolated sandbank surrounded only by the soft rhythm of the Indian Ocean, or paddleboard meditation over calm, translucent lagoons. These experiences go beyond physical exercise; they foster genuine emotional healing and connection with the natural world.
A Market on the Rise: According to recent data from Longevity Travel, the total wellness economy in the Maldives has expanded to represent roughly 24% of the national GDP. Wellness tourism revenue alone has surpassed $1 billion, with visitors dedicating nearly triple the average spending of standard leisure travelers toward personalized longevity and recovery programs.
Beyond the Individual: Generational & Global Health
True wellness cannot exist in isolation. Modern travelers increasingly realize that personal well-being is deeply connected to the health of our planet. Reflecting this, Maldivian retreats are pioneering eco-centric wellness experiences. Guests can engage in hands-on coral regeneration projects and marine conservation workshops.
Furthermore, this transformation has become generational. Multi-generational families can now participate together in emotional resilience workshops, youth-focused mindfulness, and tailored wellness rituals designed to build foundational healthy habits for younger minds.
This Global Wellness Day, as the global community embraces the spirit of #JoyMagenta, remember that a journey to the Maldives is no longer just an escape from daily life. It is an investment in a healthier, more balanced version of yourself that remains long after the sand leaves your feet.
Cooking
Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Second Hard Rock Cafe Maldives music festival strengthens cultural exchange
-
Awards1 week ago
Five Marriott Maldives resorts recognised across all seven Travel + Leisure Award categories
-
Action1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort to host Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026
-
Awards1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives earns second consecutive Travel + Leisure family resort honour
-
Family7 days ago
Travel + Leisure honours Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as no. 2 family resort
-
Awards1 week ago
Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels
-
Action7 days ago
Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem
-
News7 days ago
Graduate, then dive in: Eri Maldives unveils summer getaway