News
Finolhu unveils ‘A Year in Colour’ with global artist residencies in 2026
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort and the first Design Hotels™ member in the Maldives, has announced the launch of the property’s “A Year In Colour” Art & Design Year 2026, the first initiative of its kind in the Maldives. This year-long celebration of creativity, culture, and island inspiration will feature immersive artist residencies, dynamic collaborations, and interactive guest experiences that merge art, design, and barefoot luxury.
Curated to reflect Finolhu’s distinctive aesthetic—where bold colour, sustainable design, and relaxed luxury converge—the programme will welcome a rotating roster of internationally acclaimed artists, designers, and creatives throughout 2026. Each will draw inspiration from the island’s natural beauty and Maldivian heritage to create original works and interactive moments that invite guests to engage directly with the creative process.
From January through December, artists representing diverse markets— including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Russia, the Middle East, and Asia— will each bring a unique perspective to the island, hosting hands-on workshops, design sessions, and intimate exhibitions that blur the boundaries between art, travel, and community.
Below is a preview of Finolhu’s confirmed 2026 artist calendar. Each artist will spend 1-3 weeks on the island, developing bespoke creative projects that reflect the spirit of Finolhu.
January 4 – 17 | Sarah Stieber (U.S.-based artist)
Known for her electrifying use of color and dynamic figurative style, Sarah Stieber’s work embodies empowerment, positivity, and energy – setting the tone for the year’s creative journey.
Steiber’s vibrant aesthetic and community-driven ethos are integrated throughout her work. Stieber has cultivated an expansive portfolio of public murals, tape paintings, art-inspired jewelry, and interiors. Her paintings are exhibited worldwide and have been featured on billboards in Times Square New York, Piccadilly Circus in London, and on the Duomo in Milan.
During her residency, Stieber will lead Tape Painting Workshops, guiding guests through her signature technique of using vibrant vinyl tape to create crisp, geometric compositions layered with expressive color. The classes – open to all ages and skill levels – invite guests to co-create bold, joy-infused artworks inspired by the island’s tropical palette and ocean hues.
Socials: @sarahstieber
February 17 – 22 | Chef Janice Wong (Singapore-based artist)
A visionary pastry artist celebrated for her edible art installations and multi-sensory approach to design, Chef Janice will fuse culinary creativity with visual expression in a series of guest experiences.
Chef Janice Wong is a globally acclaimed pastry artist known for her groundbreaking edible art, multi-sensory dessert experiences, and innovative approach to confectionery design. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and recognized as “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, she has collaborated with leading chefs and exhibited her edible installations around the world. Through her residency at Finolhu, Wong will fuse art and gastronomy, inviting guests to explore creativity through taste, texture, and imagination.
During her residency, Wong will lead a series of immersive, hands-on chocolate art workshops designed for kids, teens, and families. Guests will learn to paint, mold, and sculpt with chocolate as a medium, blending color, flavor, and texture to create edible works of art. Each session reflects Wong’s central installation theme, an artistic interpretation of Hanifaru Bay, allowing participants to craft figurines that highlight the atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status. Playful yet refined, the workshops offer a uniquely multi-sensory experience that celebrates creativity through taste and imagination.
Socials: @janicewongsg
March 5 – 18 | Anna Bochkova (Germany-based artist)
A contemporary artist exploring geometry, abstraction, and color balance, Anna will transform Finolhu’s natural landscape into a study in movement and minimalism.
Anna Bochkova is a Hamburg-based visual artist whose multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, ceramics, papier-mache, drawing, and installation. Her work builds fragile yet evocative worlds that explore themes of care, utopia, memory, and belonging – often reflecting her experience of migration and her fascination with speculative Eastern European philosophies. Her sculptures and immersive installations have been shown across Europe at venues like Tomas Umarian Contemporary, Eigen+Art Lab, and Kunsthaus Hamburg, inviting viewers into tender, atmospheric spaces where human and non-human forms coexist in imagined futures.
Workshop details to come.
Socials: @anna_bochkova
March 26 – April 15 | Hussain Ihfal Ahmed (Maldives-based artist)
Finolhu’s Art & Design Year will spotlight local creativity with Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, widely known as Iffa, whose work reflects the island’s unique textures and cultural heritage.
Iffa is celebrated for his innovative use of mediums, including oil, watercolor, sand, and his signature coffee paintings. With over two decades of experience and exhibitions spanning the Maldives, Europe, Asia, and the U.S., his work reflects the islands’ cultural richness and natural beauty. A Visit Maldives 2025 Ambassador and National Award winner, Iffa is also renowned for leading immersive art workshops that connect guests with Maldivian creativity.
During his residency, Iffa will lead a series of immersive Acrylic Art and Coffee Painting Workshops, inviting guests to explore Maldivian creativity through two of his signature mediums. In the Acrylic Art Workshop, participants will paint vibrant, island-inspired scenes using bold colors and guided techniques suited for all skill levels. His Coffee Painting Workshop—one of his most distinctive offerings—teaches guests how to create warm, textured artworks using instant coffee as the primary medium, blending artistry with sensory experience. Each session is designed to be relaxing, hands-on, and deeply connected to the Maldives’ cultural and natural surroundings, offering guests a memorable and therapeutic creative escape.
Socials: @iphpha_gallery
May – September | Md. Nakib Rahman (Finolhu Resident Artist) & Yashika Pitigala (Sri Lankan-based artist)
During the summer months, Finolhu’s in-house creative team and emerging Maldivian artists will collaborate on projects inspired by sustainability, community, and the ocean.
Finolhu’s Resident Artist, Md. Nakib Rahman is a Bangladeshi ceramicist whose work explores the calming, elemental connection between earth, water, and form. With more than seven years of experience, Nakib is known for his meditative approach to wheel throwing and the pinch technique, shaping clay into organic, sea-inspired vessels that reflect the simplicity and serenity of island life. His “Earth & Ocean” workshops invite guests to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and craft their own clay pieces—each one a personal expression of patience, creativity, and the natural rhythm of the Maldives.
Sri Lankan artist Yashika Pitigala brings a deeply expressive, nature-rooted perspective to Finolhu, drawing inspiration from the rhythms, colours, and quiet poetry of island life. Trained in acrylics, watercolours, mixed media, and polymer jewellery design, her work captures the fluid beauty of the ocean—each piece a harmonious blend of texture, emotion, and coastal storytelling. Through her signature “Moments in Motion” workshops held by the lagoon, Yashika guides guests in exploring mindfulness and intuitive creativity, encouraging them to translate the movement of waves and shifting light into flowing, heartfelt works of art.
October 21 – 31 | Matthew Williamson (U.K. – based artist)
Known worldwide for his joyful use of color and pattern, Matthew Williamson will bring his distinctive design perspective to Finolhu through an exclusive collaboration and guest workshop.
Matthew Williamson is a British designer whose kaleidoscopic use of colour, pattern, and print first made waves in fashion with his 1997 debut collection at London Fashion Week. Over more than two decades, his eponymous label earned global acclaim, dressing style icon, expanding into homeware and lifestyle, and eventually evolving into a full-fledged interiors and design studio. Today, Williamson brings his signature joyous maximalist aesthetic to spaces and interiors worldwide, a perfect match for the vibrant, design-forward spirit of his residency.
During his residency, Williamson will demonstrate how to paint one of his favorite motifs, the Palm tree. Williamson focuses on an abstract, contemporary painting style, taking motifs from nature and the local landscape.
Socials: @matthewwilliamson
November 3 – 13 | Yakov Khomich (Russia-based artist)
A photographer and visual storyteller, Yakov’s residency will explore the interplay between light, reflection, and emotion within Finolhu’s natural surroundings.
Yakov Khomich is a contemporary artist based between Russia and France whose work defies stylistic boundaries and embraces eclectic experimentation. Raised in a family of artists and formally trained in film and fine arts, Khomich began painting full-time in 2019, launching a career defined by fluid technique and a wide variety of media, from oil and spray paint to mixed media. Since his debut solo show in Moscow, his work has been featured in major exhibitions and fairs such as Cosmoscow Art Fair and Blazar Art Fair, attracting international collectors and audiences drawn to his dreamlike scenes, evocative figures, and emotionally resonant paintings.
During his residency, Khomich will lead three immersive two-hour masterclasses focused on painting and sketching within Finolhu’s vibrant natural environment. Guests will explore Yakov’s expressive techniques for capturing movement, emotion, and the play of light across the island’s landscapes. Each session combines guided instruction with open creative exploration, encouraging participants to develop confidence in both observational and intuitive mark-making. Designed for all skill levels, the masterclasses provide a reflective, artist-led space to translate the colours and textures of Finolhu into compelling visual works.
Socials: @yakov_khomich
December 20 – January 3 | Araceli Adams (International)
To close the year, Araceli Adams will curate a festive collaboration uniting global craftsmanship, cultural celebration, and design-driven joy.
Araceli Adams is a Spanish-Australian artist and designer. Her hand-made and painted porcelain pieces draw on the rich biodiversity of the Indo-Pacific and the decorative traditions of the natural history books produced during the Age of Discovery. With degrees in English and marketing, and a diploma in ceramics (with distinction), Araceli learnt the mysteries of porcelain at New York’s Greenwich House Pottery. She now runs Casa Adams Fine Wares, a regenerative ceramics studio where her handmade pieces are produced and meticulously hand-painted to bring the magic found underwater into our daily lives. Araceli is listed as an exceptional craftsperson on the Homo Faber guide.
During her residency, Adams will invite guests to participate in a hands-on porcelain painting experience inspired by the vibrant marine ecosystems of the Baa Atoll. Each guest will receive a half-baked porcelain platter pre-sketched with local sea life – such as rays, reef fish, corals, and turtles – which they can paint in their own style, regardless of experience level. Designed to be both creative and educational, the workshop offers guests the chance to learn about the underwater species they encounter during their stay at Finolhu while creating a beautiful, meaningful keepsake to take home.
Socials: @araceli_adams
“As the Maldives’ first Design Hotels member, Finolhu has always championed creativity as a cornerstone of our identity,” says Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu and .Here Baa Atoll, Seaside Collection Resorts. “The Art & Design Year is a natural extension of that philosophy—celebrating design as a living, evolving conversation between our guests, our environment, and the global creative community.”
At the heart of the programme is Finolhu’s Art Lab, a barnacle-inspired creative sanctuary designed by KölorGroup Singapore and Muza Lab London in collaboration with Asali Bali. The building itself is an incredible work of art and since its debut in 2024, has become a hub for creativity in the Maldives, hosting classes in painting, fabric dyeing, pottery, and resin art. The Art Lab will host residencies, exhibitions, and sustainability-focused workshops using natural and recycled materials found throughout the island.
As part of the resort’s evolving Kaleidoscope of Life concept—which celebrates colour, connection, and creativity—the Art & Design Year underscores Finolhu’s identity as a design-forward destination where architecture, art, and nature exist in joyful harmony.
News
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks end of 2025 with sustainability-led programmes
As the year draws to a close, Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the transition into the New Year with a series of meaningful sustainability experiences that reflect the resort’s lifestyle philosophy, where effortless island living, community connection, and environmental care naturally coexist.
On 31st December 2025, guests and team members came together at Milano Beach on Dream Island for a Coral Planting Experience, transforming the final moments of the year into a shared act of sustainable marine practices. Guided by the resort’s marine biologist and Sun Diving experts, participants collectively placed coral fragments onto one large coral frame, which was then submerged and planted within the resort’s designated coral garden. The experience invited everyone to take part in a single, symbolic act of renewal, deepening their connection to the vibrant marine ecosystem that surrounds the island. Framed as “A New Reef for the New Year,” the initiative reflected unity, continuity, and a shared commitment to protecting the marine environment.
Earlier in the month, on 21st December 2025, the spirit of sustainability travelled beyond the resort to the local island of K. Guraidhoo, where Sun Siyam Olhuveli joined hands with the Guraidhoo Island Council and the local community for a purposeful tree planting initiative rooted in connection and care. Working side by side, participants planted 300 young trees across the island, turning the activity into a shared moment of unity and environmental responsibility. More than enhancing green spaces, the initiative strengthened community bonds and reflected the resort’s belief that sustainability flourishes when communities lead and actions are guided with heart.
Commenting on the initiatives, Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said: “At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, sustainability is not a separate initiative—it is embedded in how we live, host, and connect. Closing the year by giving back to both the ocean we care, and our neighbouring community reflects our belief that meaningful hospitality should leave a positive footprint. These experiences bring people together with a shared purpose and create impact that lasts well beyond the festive season.”
Closing the year with purpose, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reaffirmed its long-term commitment to responsible hospitality by inviting guests to engage in experiences that go beyond leisure and contribute to lasting positive change. These initiatives form part of Sun Siyam Cares, the group-wide sustainability and social responsibility platform dedicated to environmental conservation, community empowerment, and conscious tourism across all Sun Siyam Resorts.
Through Sun Siyam Cares, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to translate intention into action by nurturing new reefs beneath the surrounding waters, planting roots on land, and shaping a more sustainable future for the destinations it calls home.
News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef brings ‘Ocean Odyssey’ to life this festive season
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, celebrates a captivating festive season themed “Ocean Odyssey” this festive season. From December 21st, 2025 – 5th January 2026 the festive calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with curated LED dancers and fire show for entertainment, with fun activities and exclusive raffle giveaways that capture the magic of the season in the heart of Dhaalu Atoll.
Festivities commenced on 21st December with an elegant Tree-Lighting Ceremony and a joyful cocktail gathering. On Christmas Eve, the celebrations continue with our Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Christmas Day marks a highlight for our younger guests as we welcome the grand arrival of Santa Claus on our shores for a warm and festive meet-and-greet. The cultural journey continues 26th December with “Eveylaa Zamaan” Maldivian Showcase, authentic Grand Maldivian Cuisine and “Boduberu” show, followed by a relaxed evening of water sports and fun with Beach Vibes on 29th December. The season reaches its crescendo on 31st December with the New Year Odyssey Gala Dinner, an evening of exquisite dining accompanied by live music and world-class entertainment.
A curated selection of spa treatments and a variety of complimentary activities offer the perfect parity to our evenings of celebration. This season, spa presents an opportunity for indulgence through our Festive Spa Raffle. Every treatment booked includes a complimentary spa voucher and automatic entry into the Grand New Year’s Eve raffle giveaway on 31st December.
Throughout the holidays, the resort is infused with an enchanting ambience. Guests are invited to venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks, beautifully complementing the “Ocean Odyssey” theme.
The resort’s distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed nights, each showcasing fresh, vibrant flavours and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathering for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or an intimate dinner under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being, wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.
From the first light of dawn until the stars emerge, experience a holiday meticulously centred on connection. To ensure a seamless start to the New Year, guests can indulge in exclusive wellness packages and bespoke excursions. To guarantee availability for our most exquisite experiences, guests can pre-book their chosen rituals and adventures in advance.
News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
The festive season has unfolded across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ Maldives properties with a series of Christmas celebrations that brought together guests, island communities and resort teams, setting the tone for a vibrant transition into the New Year. Across all four resorts, the season has been marked by shared moments, seasonal traditions and relaxed island celebrations, with attention now turning to New Year’s Eve experiences planned to welcome 2026.
Christmas at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives was celebrated with a consistent yet thoughtfully curated programme across the islands. Festivities included traditional carol singing, festive dinners, Santa’s arrival, beach barbecues and a range of children’s activities, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for families, couples and groups spending the holidays in the Maldives.
The celebrations reflected the resorts’ approach to festive programming, blending familiar seasonal traditions with the natural rhythm of island life. Guests were invited to experience Christmas in an unhurried setting, with beachfront gatherings, open-air dining and activities designed to encourage togetherness while embracing the surrounding ocean landscapes.
As the festive period continues, the focus now shifts to upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will be marked across all four resorts with gala dinners, beach parties, live DJs and bands, fireworks displays and countdown celebrations by the shore. Each resort will ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a celebratory yet relaxed setting to mark the transition into the year ahead.
The New Year’s Eve programmes are designed to complement the Christmas festivities, extending the seasonal experience while allowing each resort to reflect its own character from lively beachfront gatherings to more laid-back island celebrations, all centred around open-air venues and shared moments under the night sky.
