Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks end of 2025 with sustainability-led programmes

As the year draws to a close, Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the transition into the New Year with a series of meaningful sustainability experiences that reflect the resort’s lifestyle philosophy, where effortless island living, community connection, and environmental care naturally coexist.

On 31st December 2025, guests and team members came together at Milano Beach on Dream Island for a Coral Planting Experience, transforming the final moments of the year into a shared act of sustainable marine practices. Guided by the resort’s marine biologist and Sun Diving experts, participants collectively placed coral fragments onto one large coral frame, which was then submerged and planted within the resort’s designated coral garden. The experience invited everyone to take part in a single, symbolic act of renewal, deepening their connection to the vibrant marine ecosystem that surrounds the island. Framed as “A New Reef for the New Year,” the initiative reflected unity, continuity, and a shared commitment to protecting the marine environment.

Earlier in the month, on 21st December 2025, the spirit of sustainability travelled beyond the resort to the local island of K. Guraidhoo, where Sun Siyam Olhuveli joined hands with the Guraidhoo Island Council and the local community for a purposeful tree planting initiative rooted in connection and care. Working side by side, participants planted 300 young trees across the island, turning the activity into a shared moment of unity and environmental responsibility. More than enhancing green spaces, the initiative strengthened community bonds and reflected the resort’s belief that sustainability flourishes when communities lead and actions are guided with heart.

Commenting on the initiatives, Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said: “At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, sustainability is not a separate initiative—it is embedded in how we live, host, and connect. Closing the year by giving back to both the ocean we care, and our neighbouring community reflects our belief that meaningful hospitality should leave a positive footprint. These experiences bring people together with a shared purpose and create impact that lasts well beyond the festive season.”

Closing the year with purpose, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reaffirmed its long-term commitment to responsible hospitality by inviting guests to engage in experiences that go beyond leisure and contribute to lasting positive change. These initiatives form part of Sun Siyam Cares, the group-wide sustainability and social responsibility platform dedicated to environmental conservation, community empowerment, and conscious tourism across all Sun Siyam Resorts.

Through Sun Siyam Cares, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to translate intention into action by nurturing new reefs beneath the surrounding waters, planting roots on land, and shaping a more sustainable future for the destinations it calls home.