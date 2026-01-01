News
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks end of 2025 with sustainability-led programmes
As the year draws to a close, Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the transition into the New Year with a series of meaningful sustainability experiences that reflect the resort’s lifestyle philosophy, where effortless island living, community connection, and environmental care naturally coexist.
On 31st December 2025, guests and team members came together at Milano Beach on Dream Island for a Coral Planting Experience, transforming the final moments of the year into a shared act of sustainable marine practices. Guided by the resort’s marine biologist and Sun Diving experts, participants collectively placed coral fragments onto one large coral frame, which was then submerged and planted within the resort’s designated coral garden. The experience invited everyone to take part in a single, symbolic act of renewal, deepening their connection to the vibrant marine ecosystem that surrounds the island. Framed as “A New Reef for the New Year,” the initiative reflected unity, continuity, and a shared commitment to protecting the marine environment.
Earlier in the month, on 21st December 2025, the spirit of sustainability travelled beyond the resort to the local island of K. Guraidhoo, where Sun Siyam Olhuveli joined hands with the Guraidhoo Island Council and the local community for a purposeful tree planting initiative rooted in connection and care. Working side by side, participants planted 300 young trees across the island, turning the activity into a shared moment of unity and environmental responsibility. More than enhancing green spaces, the initiative strengthened community bonds and reflected the resort’s belief that sustainability flourishes when communities lead and actions are guided with heart.
Commenting on the initiatives, Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said: “At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, sustainability is not a separate initiative—it is embedded in how we live, host, and connect. Closing the year by giving back to both the ocean we care, and our neighbouring community reflects our belief that meaningful hospitality should leave a positive footprint. These experiences bring people together with a shared purpose and create impact that lasts well beyond the festive season.”
Closing the year with purpose, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reaffirmed its long-term commitment to responsible hospitality by inviting guests to engage in experiences that go beyond leisure and contribute to lasting positive change. These initiatives form part of Sun Siyam Cares, the group-wide sustainability and social responsibility platform dedicated to environmental conservation, community empowerment, and conscious tourism across all Sun Siyam Resorts.
Through Sun Siyam Cares, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to translate intention into action by nurturing new reefs beneath the surrounding waters, planting roots on land, and shaping a more sustainable future for the destinations it calls home.
News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef brings ‘Ocean Odyssey’ to life this festive season
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, celebrates a captivating festive season themed “Ocean Odyssey” this festive season. From December 21st, 2025 – 5th January 2026 the festive calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with curated LED dancers and fire show for entertainment, with fun activities and exclusive raffle giveaways that capture the magic of the season in the heart of Dhaalu Atoll.
Festivities commenced on 21st December with an elegant Tree-Lighting Ceremony and a joyful cocktail gathering. On Christmas Eve, the celebrations continue with our Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Christmas Day marks a highlight for our younger guests as we welcome the grand arrival of Santa Claus on our shores for a warm and festive meet-and-greet. The cultural journey continues 26th December with “Eveylaa Zamaan” Maldivian Showcase, authentic Grand Maldivian Cuisine and “Boduberu” show, followed by a relaxed evening of water sports and fun with Beach Vibes on 29th December. The season reaches its crescendo on 31st December with the New Year Odyssey Gala Dinner, an evening of exquisite dining accompanied by live music and world-class entertainment.
A curated selection of spa treatments and a variety of complimentary activities offer the perfect parity to our evenings of celebration. This season, spa presents an opportunity for indulgence through our Festive Spa Raffle. Every treatment booked includes a complimentary spa voucher and automatic entry into the Grand New Year’s Eve raffle giveaway on 31st December.
Throughout the holidays, the resort is infused with an enchanting ambience. Guests are invited to venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks, beautifully complementing the “Ocean Odyssey” theme.
The resort’s distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed nights, each showcasing fresh, vibrant flavours and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathering for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or an intimate dinner under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being, wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.
From the first light of dawn until the stars emerge, experience a holiday meticulously centred on connection. To ensure a seamless start to the New Year, guests can indulge in exclusive wellness packages and bespoke excursions. To guarantee availability for our most exquisite experiences, guests can pre-book their chosen rituals and adventures in advance.
News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
The festive season has unfolded across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ Maldives properties with a series of Christmas celebrations that brought together guests, island communities and resort teams, setting the tone for a vibrant transition into the New Year. Across all four resorts, the season has been marked by shared moments, seasonal traditions and relaxed island celebrations, with attention now turning to New Year’s Eve experiences planned to welcome 2026.
Christmas at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives was celebrated with a consistent yet thoughtfully curated programme across the islands. Festivities included traditional carol singing, festive dinners, Santa’s arrival, beach barbecues and a range of children’s activities, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for families, couples and groups spending the holidays in the Maldives.
The celebrations reflected the resorts’ approach to festive programming, blending familiar seasonal traditions with the natural rhythm of island life. Guests were invited to experience Christmas in an unhurried setting, with beachfront gatherings, open-air dining and activities designed to encourage togetherness while embracing the surrounding ocean landscapes.
As the festive period continues, the focus now shifts to upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will be marked across all four resorts with gala dinners, beach parties, live DJs and bands, fireworks displays and countdown celebrations by the shore. Each resort will ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a celebratory yet relaxed setting to mark the transition into the year ahead.
The New Year’s Eve programmes are designed to complement the Christmas festivities, extending the seasonal experience while allowing each resort to reflect its own character from lively beachfront gatherings to more laid-back island celebrations, all centred around open-air venues and shared moments under the night sky.
News
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives gears up to welcome guests celebrating the magic of Orthodox Christmas on 7 January 2026 in true island style – surrounded by turquoise lagoons, swaying palms, and warm Maldivian hospitality. The week-long celebrations kick off on New Year’s Eve and form part of Kandooma’s enchanting Festive Programme, making it the perfect winter-sun escape for couples, families, and friends.
Festivities commence on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, with pre-dinner cocktails at the resort’s iconic Sunset Bar, followed by a festive Global Countdown Dinner at Kandooma Café, set poolside beneath the stars. Guests welcome the first morning of 2026 with an extensive breakfast buffet, before easing into the day – whether relaxing in a hammock beneath gently swaying palms or joining Kandooma’s much-loved afternoon football match on the island’s west beach. As the sun sets, the Surf Beach comes alive with a bonfire lighting at 5.30pm, drinks from the Surf Shack, and DJ beats to kick off the evening, followed by a Scandinavian-inspired dinner buffet at Kandooma Café.
Throughout the festive week, Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala invites families to reconnect with a specially curated Family Wellness Package (US$240++). Parents can indulge in a 60-minute COMO Shambhala or Deep Tissue massage while two younger guests (under 13) enjoy pampering mini mani-pedis – an experience designed to soothe, relax, and bring families together.
Beyond the spa, guests can immerse themselves in everything that makes Kandooma a favourite for those seeking adventure, including guided snorkelling safaris, sunset dolphin cruises, world-class diving with the resort’s award-winning PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, paddleboarding and kayaking, sunrise yoga and beach fitness classes, island-style cooking and cocktail-making sessions, and private sandbank picnics or romantic beachside dining experiences.
The celebratory atmosphere continues across the island with a series of drink promotions, from pitchers of cocktails on the main beach at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, to sparkling gin creations at the Sunset Bar, and Vodka parties on the white sands – each venue offering its own festive rhythm and vibe.
Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January begins with a golden-hour celebration and a 2-for-1 Aperol Sundowners offer at the Sunset Bar, the perfect way to toast the evening as pastel skies melt into the horizon. The night continues with an indulgent six-course wine dinner at The Asian Kitchen.
On Orthodox Christmas Day, 7 January, guests can start the morning with a lavish buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café or elevate the experience with a dreamy Floating Breakfast served in the resort pool. Younger guests are treated to festive cupcake decorating at Kandoo Kids’ Club, while families and thrill-seekers can enjoy an afternoon Banana Boat or Fun Tube ride, always a highlight for kids and adults alike.
As evening falls, The Asian Kitchen transforms into a beachfront celebration with a “Seafood & Grill” dinner, showcasing premium cuts, fresh-from-the-ocean seafood, an array of salads, starters, and decadent desserts. The celebrations continue at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, where a DJ-led beach party keeps the festive spirit alive beside the resort’s main pool, complemented by a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free bubbly offer.
Whether travellers are seeking rest, adventure, or the simple joy of barefoot freedom, Kandooma offers the perfect blend of relaxation, celebration, and island discovery to welcome 2026 and celebrate Orthodox Christmas in style.
Guests can book their winter-sun escape directly with the resort by emailing reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or visiting the resort’s website. The full Festive Brochure is available to view here.
