Sun Siyam Vilu Reef brings ‘Ocean Odyssey’ to life this festive season

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, celebrates a captivating festive season themed “Ocean Odyssey” this festive season. From December 21st, 2025 – 5th January 2026 the festive calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with curated LED dancers and fire show for entertainment, with fun activities and exclusive raffle giveaways that capture the magic of the season in the heart of Dhaalu Atoll.

Festivities commenced on 21st December with an elegant Tree-Lighting Ceremony and a joyful cocktail gathering. On Christmas Eve, the celebrations continue with our Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Christmas Day marks a highlight for our younger guests as we welcome the grand arrival of Santa Claus on our shores for a warm and festive meet-and-greet. The cultural journey continues 26th December with “Eveylaa Zamaan” Maldivian Showcase, authentic Grand Maldivian Cuisine and “Boduberu” show, followed by a relaxed evening of water sports and fun with Beach Vibes on 29th December. The season reaches its crescendo on 31st December with the New Year Odyssey Gala Dinner, an evening of exquisite dining accompanied by live music and world-class entertainment.

A curated selection of spa treatments and a variety of complimentary activities offer the perfect parity to our evenings of celebration. This season, spa presents an opportunity for indulgence through our Festive Spa Raffle. Every treatment booked includes a complimentary spa voucher and automatic entry into the Grand New Year’s Eve raffle giveaway on 31st December.

Throughout the holidays, the resort is infused with an enchanting ambience. Guests are invited to venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks, beautifully complementing the “Ocean Odyssey” theme.

The resort’s distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed nights, each showcasing fresh, vibrant flavours and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathering for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or an intimate dinner under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being, wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.

From the first light of dawn until the stars emerge, experience a holiday meticulously centred on connection. To ensure a seamless start to the New Year, guests can indulge in exclusive wellness packages and bespoke excursions. To guarantee availability for our most exquisite experiences, guests can pre-book their chosen rituals and adventures in advance.