News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef brings ‘Ocean Odyssey’ to life this festive season
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, celebrates a captivating festive season themed “Ocean Odyssey” this festive season. From December 21st, 2025 – 5th January 2026 the festive calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with curated LED dancers and fire show for entertainment, with fun activities and exclusive raffle giveaways that capture the magic of the season in the heart of Dhaalu Atoll.
Festivities commenced on 21st December with an elegant Tree-Lighting Ceremony and a joyful cocktail gathering. On Christmas Eve, the celebrations continue with our Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Christmas Day marks a highlight for our younger guests as we welcome the grand arrival of Santa Claus on our shores for a warm and festive meet-and-greet. The cultural journey continues 26th December with “Eveylaa Zamaan” Maldivian Showcase, authentic Grand Maldivian Cuisine and “Boduberu” show, followed by a relaxed evening of water sports and fun with Beach Vibes on 29th December. The season reaches its crescendo on 31st December with the New Year Odyssey Gala Dinner, an evening of exquisite dining accompanied by live music and world-class entertainment.
A curated selection of spa treatments and a variety of complimentary activities offer the perfect parity to our evenings of celebration. This season, spa presents an opportunity for indulgence through our Festive Spa Raffle. Every treatment booked includes a complimentary spa voucher and automatic entry into the Grand New Year’s Eve raffle giveaway on 31st December.
Throughout the holidays, the resort is infused with an enchanting ambience. Guests are invited to venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks, beautifully complementing the “Ocean Odyssey” theme.
The resort’s distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed nights, each showcasing fresh, vibrant flavours and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathering for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or an intimate dinner under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being, wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.
From the first light of dawn until the stars emerge, experience a holiday meticulously centred on connection. To ensure a seamless start to the New Year, guests can indulge in exclusive wellness packages and bespoke excursions. To guarantee availability for our most exquisite experiences, guests can pre-book their chosen rituals and adventures in advance.
News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
The festive season has unfolded across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ Maldives properties with a series of Christmas celebrations that brought together guests, island communities and resort teams, setting the tone for a vibrant transition into the New Year. Across all four resorts, the season has been marked by shared moments, seasonal traditions and relaxed island celebrations, with attention now turning to New Year’s Eve experiences planned to welcome 2026.
Christmas at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives was celebrated with a consistent yet thoughtfully curated programme across the islands. Festivities included traditional carol singing, festive dinners, Santa’s arrival, beach barbecues and a range of children’s activities, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for families, couples and groups spending the holidays in the Maldives.
The celebrations reflected the resorts’ approach to festive programming, blending familiar seasonal traditions with the natural rhythm of island life. Guests were invited to experience Christmas in an unhurried setting, with beachfront gatherings, open-air dining and activities designed to encourage togetherness while embracing the surrounding ocean landscapes.
As the festive period continues, the focus now shifts to upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will be marked across all four resorts with gala dinners, beach parties, live DJs and bands, fireworks displays and countdown celebrations by the shore. Each resort will ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a celebratory yet relaxed setting to mark the transition into the year ahead.
The New Year’s Eve programmes are designed to complement the Christmas festivities, extending the seasonal experience while allowing each resort to reflect its own character from lively beachfront gatherings to more laid-back island celebrations, all centred around open-air venues and shared moments under the night sky.
News
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives gears up to welcome guests celebrating the magic of Orthodox Christmas on 7 January 2026 in true island style – surrounded by turquoise lagoons, swaying palms, and warm Maldivian hospitality. The week-long celebrations kick off on New Year’s Eve and form part of Kandooma’s enchanting Festive Programme, making it the perfect winter-sun escape for couples, families, and friends.
Festivities commence on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, with pre-dinner cocktails at the resort’s iconic Sunset Bar, followed by a festive Global Countdown Dinner at Kandooma Café, set poolside beneath the stars. Guests welcome the first morning of 2026 with an extensive breakfast buffet, before easing into the day – whether relaxing in a hammock beneath gently swaying palms or joining Kandooma’s much-loved afternoon football match on the island’s west beach. As the sun sets, the Surf Beach comes alive with a bonfire lighting at 5.30pm, drinks from the Surf Shack, and DJ beats to kick off the evening, followed by a Scandinavian-inspired dinner buffet at Kandooma Café.
Throughout the festive week, Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala invites families to reconnect with a specially curated Family Wellness Package (US$240++). Parents can indulge in a 60-minute COMO Shambhala or Deep Tissue massage while two younger guests (under 13) enjoy pampering mini mani-pedis – an experience designed to soothe, relax, and bring families together.
Beyond the spa, guests can immerse themselves in everything that makes Kandooma a favourite for those seeking adventure, including guided snorkelling safaris, sunset dolphin cruises, world-class diving with the resort’s award-winning PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, paddleboarding and kayaking, sunrise yoga and beach fitness classes, island-style cooking and cocktail-making sessions, and private sandbank picnics or romantic beachside dining experiences.
The celebratory atmosphere continues across the island with a series of drink promotions, from pitchers of cocktails on the main beach at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, to sparkling gin creations at the Sunset Bar, and Vodka parties on the white sands – each venue offering its own festive rhythm and vibe.
Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January begins with a golden-hour celebration and a 2-for-1 Aperol Sundowners offer at the Sunset Bar, the perfect way to toast the evening as pastel skies melt into the horizon. The night continues with an indulgent six-course wine dinner at The Asian Kitchen.
On Orthodox Christmas Day, 7 January, guests can start the morning with a lavish buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café or elevate the experience with a dreamy Floating Breakfast served in the resort pool. Younger guests are treated to festive cupcake decorating at Kandoo Kids’ Club, while families and thrill-seekers can enjoy an afternoon Banana Boat or Fun Tube ride, always a highlight for kids and adults alike.
As evening falls, The Asian Kitchen transforms into a beachfront celebration with a “Seafood & Grill” dinner, showcasing premium cuts, fresh-from-the-ocean seafood, an array of salads, starters, and decadent desserts. The celebrations continue at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, where a DJ-led beach party keeps the festive spirit alive beside the resort’s main pool, complemented by a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free bubbly offer.
Whether travellers are seeking rest, adventure, or the simple joy of barefoot freedom, Kandooma offers the perfect blend of relaxation, celebration, and island discovery to welcome 2026 and celebrate Orthodox Christmas in style.
Guests can book their winter-sun escape directly with the resort by emailing reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or visiting the resort’s website. The full Festive Brochure is available to view here.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives marks Year of the Horse with four-day Lunar New Year programme
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to welcome the Year of the Horse with an inspired four-day Lunar New Year celebration from 15 to 18 February 2026, blending time-honoured Lunar traditions with the effortless luxury of island living. Celebrated for the fifth consecutive year, the festivities reflect the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, creating meaningful moments for families, couples, and multigenerational travellers alike.
Set against the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili offers a refined sanctuary for the festive season, anchored by its collection of expansive Beach and Water Villas with private pools. Elevated above the lagoon, the Water Villas provide uninterrupted ocean views and complete privacy—an idyllic setting to usher in a year symbolising strength, freedom, and vitality.
The culinary journey takes centre stage throughout the celebrations. Guests are invited to indulge in an array of dining experiences across the island, including East, the resort’s signature Asian restaurant, where bold flavours and contemporary interpretations honour the richness of Asian cuisine. Lunar festivities continue with Wansuk Hot Pot, designed for convivial sharing, and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi, where live culinary theatrics transform dining into an engaging family experience. The highlight of the programme is the Lunar New Year Gala Dinner at The Hawkers, complemented by sunset cocktails and vibrant cultural performances inspired by Chinese heritage.
Beyond gastronomy, the island comes alive with festive entertainment and immersive activities. Traditional lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, and live shows create a celebratory rhythm across the resort, while Kuda Fiyo Kids Club offers a thoughtfully curated schedule of crafts, games, movie nights, and themed activities—ensuring younger guests experience the magic of the Lunar New Year in playful and meaningful ways.
Guests may also choose to enrich their stay with Kuda Villingili’s diverse island experiences—from floating breakfasts in private villa pools and bespoke destination dining under the stars, to wellness rituals including spa therapies, yoga, fitness sessions, and private sound healing. For those seeking adventure, excursions across the north Male’ Atoll, sunset dhoni cruises, and adrenaline-filled watersports and diving experiences with MSTS offer unforgettable ways to explore the surrounding natural beauty.
As Kuda Villingili ushers in the Lunar New Year, the celebration becomes more than a festive occasion—it is a shared journey of reconnection, indulgence, and renewal, thoughtfully designed to honour tradition while embracing modern luxury.
To view the Lunar New Year Programme, please click here. For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations
-
News1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort reopens after six-month renovation
-
News1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura to host New Year’s Eve gala dinner with live music, fireworks views
-
Action1 week ago
A season of discovery at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La to host New Year’s Eve celebrations with Kuala Lumpur giveaway
-
News1 week ago
Yasmeen Alsaeed to host Madifushi Private Island’s New Year’s Eve gala night
-
News1 week ago
Dr Aradhana Ghyas brings Shamanic rituals, energy work to SO/ Maldives this festive season
-
Awards1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Foreign Hotel by Russian Traveler Awards