Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
The festive season has unfolded across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ Maldives properties with a series of Christmas celebrations that brought together guests, island communities and resort teams, setting the tone for a vibrant transition into the New Year. Across all four resorts, the season has been marked by shared moments, seasonal traditions and relaxed island celebrations, with attention now turning to New Year’s Eve experiences planned to welcome 2026.
Christmas at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives was celebrated with a consistent yet thoughtfully curated programme across the islands. Festivities included traditional carol singing, festive dinners, Santa’s arrival, beach barbecues and a range of children’s activities, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for families, couples and groups spending the holidays in the Maldives.
The celebrations reflected the resorts’ approach to festive programming, blending familiar seasonal traditions with the natural rhythm of island life. Guests were invited to experience Christmas in an unhurried setting, with beachfront gatherings, open-air dining and activities designed to encourage togetherness while embracing the surrounding ocean landscapes.
As the festive period continues, the focus now shifts to upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will be marked across all four resorts with gala dinners, beach parties, live DJs and bands, fireworks displays and countdown celebrations by the shore. Each resort will ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a celebratory yet relaxed setting to mark the transition into the year ahead.
The New Year’s Eve programmes are designed to complement the Christmas festivities, extending the seasonal experience while allowing each resort to reflect its own character from lively beachfront gatherings to more laid-back island celebrations, all centred around open-air venues and shared moments under the night sky.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives gears up to welcome guests celebrating the magic of Orthodox Christmas on 7 January 2026 in true island style – surrounded by turquoise lagoons, swaying palms, and warm Maldivian hospitality. The week-long celebrations kick off on New Year’s Eve and form part of Kandooma’s enchanting Festive Programme, making it the perfect winter-sun escape for couples, families, and friends.
Festivities commence on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, with pre-dinner cocktails at the resort’s iconic Sunset Bar, followed by a festive Global Countdown Dinner at Kandooma Café, set poolside beneath the stars. Guests welcome the first morning of 2026 with an extensive breakfast buffet, before easing into the day – whether relaxing in a hammock beneath gently swaying palms or joining Kandooma’s much-loved afternoon football match on the island’s west beach. As the sun sets, the Surf Beach comes alive with a bonfire lighting at 5.30pm, drinks from the Surf Shack, and DJ beats to kick off the evening, followed by a Scandinavian-inspired dinner buffet at Kandooma Café.
Throughout the festive week, Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala invites families to reconnect with a specially curated Family Wellness Package (US$240++). Parents can indulge in a 60-minute COMO Shambhala or Deep Tissue massage while two younger guests (under 13) enjoy pampering mini mani-pedis – an experience designed to soothe, relax, and bring families together.
Beyond the spa, guests can immerse themselves in everything that makes Kandooma a favourite for those seeking adventure, including guided snorkelling safaris, sunset dolphin cruises, world-class diving with the resort’s award-winning PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, paddleboarding and kayaking, sunrise yoga and beach fitness classes, island-style cooking and cocktail-making sessions, and private sandbank picnics or romantic beachside dining experiences.
The celebratory atmosphere continues across the island with a series of drink promotions, from pitchers of cocktails on the main beach at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, to sparkling gin creations at the Sunset Bar, and Vodka parties on the white sands – each venue offering its own festive rhythm and vibe.
Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January begins with a golden-hour celebration and a 2-for-1 Aperol Sundowners offer at the Sunset Bar, the perfect way to toast the evening as pastel skies melt into the horizon. The night continues with an indulgent six-course wine dinner at The Asian Kitchen.
On Orthodox Christmas Day, 7 January, guests can start the morning with a lavish buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café or elevate the experience with a dreamy Floating Breakfast served in the resort pool. Younger guests are treated to festive cupcake decorating at Kandoo Kids’ Club, while families and thrill-seekers can enjoy an afternoon Banana Boat or Fun Tube ride, always a highlight for kids and adults alike.
As evening falls, The Asian Kitchen transforms into a beachfront celebration with a “Seafood & Grill” dinner, showcasing premium cuts, fresh-from-the-ocean seafood, an array of salads, starters, and decadent desserts. The celebrations continue at BAR-Aveli Beach Bar, where a DJ-led beach party keeps the festive spirit alive beside the resort’s main pool, complemented by a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free bubbly offer.
Whether travellers are seeking rest, adventure, or the simple joy of barefoot freedom, Kandooma offers the perfect blend of relaxation, celebration, and island discovery to welcome 2026 and celebrate Orthodox Christmas in style.
Guests can book their winter-sun escape directly with the resort by emailing reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or visiting the resort’s website. The full Festive Brochure is available to view here.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives marks Year of the Horse with four-day Lunar New Year programme
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to welcome the Year of the Horse with an inspired four-day Lunar New Year celebration from 15 to 18 February 2026, blending time-honoured Lunar traditions with the effortless luxury of island living. Celebrated for the fifth consecutive year, the festivities reflect the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, creating meaningful moments for families, couples, and multigenerational travellers alike.
Set against the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili offers a refined sanctuary for the festive season, anchored by its collection of expansive Beach and Water Villas with private pools. Elevated above the lagoon, the Water Villas provide uninterrupted ocean views and complete privacy—an idyllic setting to usher in a year symbolising strength, freedom, and vitality.
The culinary journey takes centre stage throughout the celebrations. Guests are invited to indulge in an array of dining experiences across the island, including East, the resort’s signature Asian restaurant, where bold flavours and contemporary interpretations honour the richness of Asian cuisine. Lunar festivities continue with Wansuk Hot Pot, designed for convivial sharing, and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi, where live culinary theatrics transform dining into an engaging family experience. The highlight of the programme is the Lunar New Year Gala Dinner at The Hawkers, complemented by sunset cocktails and vibrant cultural performances inspired by Chinese heritage.
Beyond gastronomy, the island comes alive with festive entertainment and immersive activities. Traditional lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, and live shows create a celebratory rhythm across the resort, while Kuda Fiyo Kids Club offers a thoughtfully curated schedule of crafts, games, movie nights, and themed activities—ensuring younger guests experience the magic of the Lunar New Year in playful and meaningful ways.
Guests may also choose to enrich their stay with Kuda Villingili’s diverse island experiences—from floating breakfasts in private villa pools and bespoke destination dining under the stars, to wellness rituals including spa therapies, yoga, fitness sessions, and private sound healing. For those seeking adventure, excursions across the north Male’ Atoll, sunset dhoni cruises, and adrenaline-filled watersports and diving experiences with MSTS offer unforgettable ways to explore the surrounding natural beauty.
As Kuda Villingili ushers in the Lunar New Year, the celebration becomes more than a festive occasion—it is a shared journey of reconnection, indulgence, and renewal, thoughtfully designed to honour tradition while embracing modern luxury.
To view the Lunar New Year Programme, please click here. For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Four Centara resorts in Maldives target school-holiday travellers with extended-stay offers
As the new year takes shape, the first of the school holidays is already approaching. To make your next break unforgettable, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ properties in the Maldives are ideal for trading everyday routines for barefoot luxury. With four distinctive island resorts, each offering its own sense of space, privacy, and personality, Centara Maldives presents the ultimate January escape, perfect for quality family moments, wellness-led indulgence, and effortless hospitality.
Blending understated elegance with warm Thai-inspired service, Centara’s Maldivian portfolio is designed to help guests slow down, reconnect, and begin the year refreshed. Enjoy tranquil spa rituals, spacious private villas, world-class dining, and immersive island experiences, as each resort offers a serene antidote to the January blues, surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons and powder-soft beaches.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer
Set within the prestigious The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an elegant sanctuary where privacy meets polished island living. Spacious accommodations offer generous layouts, including one-bedroom overwater and beachfront villas and two- and three-bedroom overwater and beachfront residences, many with private pools, making it ideal for families seeking refinement without compromise. Guests can move freely between neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, unlocking additional dining, leisure, and family-friendly facilities while returning to a calmer, more refined base.
Depending on the selected Atollia meal plan, guests also enjoy seamless access to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where an underwater-themed family oasis awaits, designed for all ages. Home to a vibrant water park, lazy river, splash zones, and an array of international dining venues, it adds an extra layer of adventure and variety to the stay.
Taking advantage of the Linger for Longer offer, days unfold gently with bespoke wellness experiences at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, refined dining across multiple venues, and tranquil lagoon-side moments designed for togetherness. Parents can indulge in spa rituals and sunset dining, while younger guests enjoy the freedom of safe beaches and curated activities, all supported by Centara’s attentive, five-star service.
When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026
Offer Inclusions:
- Save up to 44% on extended stays
- Complimentary stays for up to two children
- Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates
- Minimum stay requirements apply
For more information, click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer
Purpose-built for families, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater themed oasis, brings energy and imagination to island life. Featuring a lazy river, splash zones, kids’ club, and family-oriented dining, this playful resort is ideal for families travelling with children of all ages. Spacious rooms and overwater and beachfront villas are thoughtfully designed for comfort and ease, allowing families to settle in and truly unwind.
Adding an extra touch of magic for younger guests, the colourful Candy Spa at SPA Cenvaree is a dedicated, candy-themed retreat designed for children aged 4 to 11, offering age-appropriate spa experiences including edible treatments, manicures, and pedicures in a fun, safe, and imaginative setting.
Enjoy an extended stay, with up to 44% off your booking, and while the children explore a world of water-based fun and creative activities, parents can retreat to SPA Cenvaree, enjoy lagoon-front relaxation, or savour unhurried meals overlooking the ocean. The atmosphere is lively yet considered, balancing excitement with moments of calm and connection.
When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026
Offer Inclusions:
- Save up to 44% on extended stays
- Complimentary stays for up to two children
- Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates
- Minimum stay requirements apply
For more information, click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives – Sea, Sand, & Centara
Located in the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers a more nature-led and authentic experience, ideal for families seeking serenity. Known for its vibrant and award-winning house reef and diverse marine life, diving hotspots, and an array of watersports, the resort encourages guests to slow down and reconnect, both with nature and one another.
For those tempted by the allure of the ocean, Machchafushi is a true diver’s playground, located within the UNESCO-recognised South Ari Marine Protected Area, one of the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater destinations. Home to over 50 nearby dive sites and one of the world’s highest year-round whale shark resighting rates, the surrounding waters reveal encounters with manta rays, reef sharks, sea turtles, and vibrant schools of tropical fish. A standout highlight is the Machchafushi Wreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo ship resting just offshore, now transformed into a thriving coral habitat alive with glassfish, trevally, snapper, and white-tip reef sharks.
Families can explore snorkelling adventures together, enjoy picnic lunches on secluded sandbanks, or unwind with spa experiences designed for complete restoration. The resort’s calm rhythm, combined with thoughtful family perks, makes it especially appealing for multi-generational travellers seeking privacy and meaningful moments.
When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027
Offer Inclusions:
- 45% off accommodation
- 30% off seaplane transfers
- Children up to 6 years stay, play, and eat free
- Buy one, get one free spa massage (selected treatments)
- Complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private dinner for couples
- Discounts on dining, water sports, and excursions
For more information, click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Maldives – Ultimate Adults Only Escape
Made for honeymooners, friends, or couples seeking uninterrupted tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Maldives delivers an adults-only escape defined by calm, discretion, and elevated wellness. Overwater villas offer direct lagoon access, while the island’s serene atmosphere encourages rest, reflection, and reconnection.
Guests can begin their mornings with yoga by the sea, indulge in holistic spa rituals, or enjoy intimate dining experiences beneath the stars. With its understated elegance and attentive service, Centara Ras Fushi is ideal for those looking to start the year restored and re-energised.
When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 45% off villas for CentaraThe1 members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off transfers (2–4 night stays)
- Sparkling grape and fruit basket on arrival
- Buy one, get one free spa treatment
- Complimentary snorkelling gear and non-motorised water sports
For more information, click here.
